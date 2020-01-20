At Bonneville, Sydnee Hunt had a game and team best 26 points for the Bonneville High School girls basketball team in a 71-57 nonconference win over Thunder Ridge.
The Bees, who moved to 17-0 overall with the win, got double-digit scoring totals from two other players.
“She got some run outs and hit some shots,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said. “Most of it was kinda driving and finishing close to the basket.”
Bonneville scored 42 points in the second half after leading by two at halftime.
“Today was the first game that we’ve ever been trailing in the second half,” Erikson said. “It was a nice gut check that we needed. The girls came through in the second half.”
Sadie Lott had 15 points and Brooklyn Cunningham added 10 for the Bees, who play Wednesday at District 93 rival Hillcrest. Aspen Caldwell had 18 points, Paige Clark had 13 and Lauren Davenport and Avery Turnage each had 10 points for Thunder Ridge (12-6), which hosts Rigby on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 71, THUNDER RIDGE 57
Thunder Ridge 10 17 18 12--57
Bonneville 15 14 21 21--71
THUNDER RIDGE--Paige Clark 13, Halle Kunz 1, Lauren Davenport 10, Aspen Caldwell 18, Avery Turnage 10, Halli Smith 5.
BONNEVILLE--Sadie Lott 15, Makayla Sorensen 3, Brooklyn Cunningham 10, Mariah Jardine 3, Sydnee Hunt 26, Sage Leishman 8, Maddi Pettingill 6.