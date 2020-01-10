At Idaho Falls, the Madison High School girls basketball team outlasted the Tigers for a 46-43 nonconference win in overtime.
Macie Gordon had 31 points for the Bobcats, including going 9-for-14 from the free throw line. Idaho Falls coach David Vest said the Tigers sent the game into overtime, then fouls started piling up.
"All but one of my posts fouled out and that really opened it up for (Gordon)," Vest said. "Both teams played a great game. It was a heartbreaking loss for us. We really wanted this one."
Madison (6-8) plays Tuesday at Blackfoot. Kennedy Robertson had 15 points for Idaho Falls (3-12), which plays Thursday at Blackfoot.
MADISON 46, IDAHO FALLS 43 (OT)
Madison 6 4 10 18 8—46
Idaho Falls 6 2 14 16 3—43
MADISON—T. Gillette 4, Macie Gordon 31, C. Cook 4, B. Gordon 1, M. Parkinson 6.
IDAHO FALLS—Alexis Adams 3, Sage Berrett 1, Morgan Tucker 3, Kennedy Robertson 15, Calyn Wood 9, Abbey Corgatelli 3, Macy Cordon 4, Megan Hurst 5.
BONNEVILLE 55, HIGHLAND 42: At Pocatello, the Bees remained undefeated with a win over former 5A District 5-6 foe Highland.
The Bees held a 36-17 lead after three quarters before the Rams poured in 25 points in the fourth quarter to cut into the deficit. Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said Meghan Calley got hot from 3 and the Bees missed some free throws in the fourth quarter. He added that Highland head coach Gino Mariani prepared his team well for Sadie Lott, which led to other Bees stepping up.
“Highland is well coached,” Erikson said. “It was a good game for us.”
Brooklyn Cunningham had 13 points, Lott had 10 and Syd Hunt added 11 for Bonneville (14-0), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 55, HIGHLAND 42
Bonneville 12 13 11 19—55
Highland 7 4 6 25—42
BONNEVILLE—Hannah Harker 3, Sadie Lott 10, Makayla Sorensen 6, Brooklyn Cunningham 13, Syd Hunt 11, Sage Leishman 4, Maely Harrigfeld 2, Maddi Pettingill 6.
HIGHLAND—Pungah 4, Austin 1, Nielsen 2, Vaughn 4, Calley 22, Maughan 2, Thayne 7.
BUTTE COUNTY 45, WEST JEFFERSON 35: At Arco, the Pirates defeated their former Nuclear Conference foe for a nonconference win.
Butte County coach Carla Hansen said her team did well limiting West Jefferson's posts in scoring and added that Kiya McAffee (14 points) played great defense.
Mallory Barzee had 14 points for West Jefferson (7-7), which plays today at Salmon, weather permitting. Belle Beard had 15 points for Butte County (9-4), which hosts Mackay on Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 45, WEST JEFFERSON 35
West Jefferson 5 8 8 14—35
Butte County 14 8 17 6—45
WEST JEFFERSON—Mallory Barzee 14, Carlee Johnson 5, Saige Moss 5, Kaylee Dalling 5, Eliza Anhder 5, Jordyn Torgerson 1.
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 14, Madi Kniffin 5, Anna Knight 2, Belle Beard 15, Mckenzie Gamett 2, Emilee Hansen 2, Kelsey Isham 5.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 52, WATERSPRINGS 17: At Twin Falls, Watersprings fell to Lighthouse Christian in a nonconference game that was rescheduled from November.
The Lions held the Warriors to single digit scoring in each quarter, building a 27-8 lead at halftime.
Abigail Yadon had five points for Watersprings (2-9), which plays today at North Gem, weather permitting.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 52, WATERSPRINGS 17
Watersprings 2 6 2 7—17
LHC 17 10 19 6—52
WATERSPRINGS—Riley Winkelmann 2, Jessica Merkle 4, Joanna Hayes 4, Rylee Mathison 2, Abigail Yadon 5.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN—K. Walburton 8, T. Smith 9, J. Morton 2, L. Gomez 3, K. Thornton 12, M. Holloway 8, A. Blakesly 10.
HILLCREST 55, THUNDER RIDGE JV 52: At Hillcrest, the Knights got a good test from the Titan JV team, but pulled out the win in the fourth quarter.
Macey Larsen and Trinity Larsen each scored 19 points for the Knights.
"They are as good as any team we played," Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said, noting the matchup with Thunder Ridge's JV team came after a scheduling conflict with the varsity.
Hillcrest (7-8) is at Shelley on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 55, THUNDER RIDGE JV 52
Thunder Ridge 4 21 15 12 — 52
Hillcrest 8 9 20 18 — 55
THUNDER RIDGE — Kennedy Stenquist 17, Carly Stenquist 7, Furniss 6, Ottley 10, Scoresby 8, Wilson 4.
HILLCREST — Bailey Jones 6, Brook Jones 3, Macey Larsen 19, Trinity Larsen 19, Abigail Parker 2, Sam Fryar 2, Brooke Cook 4.
RIGBY 54, BLACKFOOT 49: At Rigby, the Trojans rallied in the second half to earn the nonconference win.
Tylie Jones finished with 15 points and Brooke Donnelly hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Rigby (11-5).
Rigby hosts Skyline on Tuesday. Blackfoot (10-5) hosts Madison on Tuesday.
RIGBY 54, BLACKFOOT 49
Blackfoot 14 16 7 12 — 49
Rigby 16 11 11 16 — 54
BLACKFOOT — Smith 14, Arave 7, Wright 2, Thomas 2, Anderson 10, Humphreys 14.
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 7, Tylie Jones 15, Camryn Williams 5, Victoria Briggs 6, Kiersten Raymond 2, Brooke Donnelly 12, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Brindy Shipper 5.
Boys basketball
NORTH FREMONT 52, SODA SPRINGS 26: At Ashton, the Huskies, ranked No. 1 in the 2A state media poll, held Soda Springs to eight points in the second half and pulled away in the non-conference game.
Jordan Lenz led North Fremont with 13 points.
The Huskies (7-1) play at Aberdeen today.
NORTH FREMONT 52, SODA SPRINGS 26
Soda Springs 7 11 3 5 — 26
North Fremont 18 9 18 7 — 52
SODA SPRINGS — Young 3, Hansen 2, McCullough 3, McWilliams 4, Simms 14.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 4, Jordan Lenz 13, Carson Dye 5, Luke Hill 8, Tyler Shuldberg 7, Paul Wynn 6, Colton Orme 9.