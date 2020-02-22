At Hillcrest, the Bonneville boys basketball team packed the paint and forced Skyline to attack from the perimeter and the strategy worked, Bonneville coach John Tucker said. The Grizzlies (5-18) put up 45 3-point shots, but connected on just 12 of them as Bonneville held on for a 69-57 win on Saturday night. Bonneville held Skyline to six points in the second quarter and advanced in the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Bees (9-15) play Hillcrest in another elimination game on Monday.
Carson Johnson scored 32 points for Bonneville, which hit its free throws down the stretch for the win.
Cade Marlow led Skyline with 24 points.
BONNEVILLE 69, SKYLINE 57
Skyline 18 6 16 17 — 57
Bonneville 15 17 17 20 — 69
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 3, Parker Kucera 9, Raleigh Shippen 8, Cade Marlow 24, Issac Farnsworth 2, George McLean 3, Cruz Taylor 8.
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 6, Kellan Bird 8, Carson Johnson 32, Caleb Stoddard 7, Cy Gummow 8, Carson Judy 4, Devin McDonald 4.
HILLCREST 56, SHELLEY 28: At Hillcrest, the Knights kept their season alive with a balanced scoring effort, led by Dallin Weatherly’s 11 points.
Hillcrest (12-12) knocked down 11 of 22 3-pointers. Defensively, the Knights held Shelley to 13 first-half points and didn’t let up in the second half.
“We shot the ball well and every kid contributed,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said.
Shelley finishes the season 1-19.
HILLCREST 56, SHELLEY 28
Shelley 8 5 12 3 — 28
Hillcrest 10 15 13 18 — 56
SHELLEY — Tyson Nelson 5, Tomy Bradshaw 6, Braxton Miskin 3, Jace Thatcher 2, Trevor Austin 9, Jaxon Hess 2, Jayce Talbot 1.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 8, Luke Patterson 5, Tre Kofe 6, Jase Austin 6, Garrett Phippen 9, Kobe Kesler 2, Sam Kunz 3, Dallin Weatherly 11, Demik Hatch 2, Zach Greenig 2, Given Chatelain 2.
MADISON 53, THUNDER RIDGE 49: At Madison, the Bobcats advanced to face rival Rigby in the 5A District 5-6 tournament on Tuesday.
A two-point second quarter put the Titans (10-14) in a hole as Madison outscored them 14-2 in the elimination game.
“Our kids got after it defensively,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said.
Wesley Jensen topped the Bobcats with 19 points and Taden King scored 15.
Kaden Toldson led Thunder Ridge with 28 points.
MADISON 53, THUNDER RIDGE 49
Thunder Ridge 13 2 17 17 — 49
Madison 14 14 10 15 — 53
THUNDER RIDGE — JJ Biggs 6, Lloyer Driggs 6, Tao Johnson 4, Tyler Godfrey 5, Kayden Toldson 28.
MADISON — Carson Downey 11, Wesley Jensen 19, Dawson Wills 4, Kaleb Rasmussen 4, Taden King 15.