At Hillcrest, Johan Gaytan-Hernandez scored two goals and recorded an assist for the Hillcrest High School boys soccer team in a 5-0 win over Skyline that sent the Knights to the 4A state tournament.
Gaytan-Hernandez scored his first goal off a Saul Espinosa assist and his second off a free kick. He also assisted Gage Jarvis on a goal. Jake Hoover (Espinosa assist) and Hadrien Pena (Carlos Espinoza assist) also scored for the Knights (15-3-1), who led 3-0 at halftime.
“In the first half, Skyline was playing very defensive,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. “Once we got a couple goals, that opened up a lot more for us. We knew they had some really good players that could shoot from far out. We made it a goal to not give them so many shots.”
The Knights will play District 3 champion Caldwell--the team that beat them in last year’s 4A state championship game--at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” Ellis said. “We’ve had a goal all year to be state champions. If we want to be the best, we gotta beat the best.”
MADISON 4, BOISE 3 (2 OT): At Burley, the Bobcats outlasted District 3 fifth place team Boise in a 5A state play-in game to advance to the 5A state tournament.
Madison (10-8-0) begins the state tournament versus District 1-2 champion Coeur d’Alene at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Eagle High School.
TETON 1, ABERDEEN 1 (3-1 TETON IN PKs): At Blackfoot, Teton advanced to the 3A state tournament upon outlasting Aberdeen in penalty kicks in a state play-in game.
Teton (10-5-0) begins the state tournament versus District 4 champion Community School at 2 p.m. Thursday at Vallivue High School.
Girls soccer
AMERICAN FALLS 2, TETON 1: At Blackfoot, Teton fell to American Falls in a 3A state play-in game.
Teton ends the season 13-4-3.
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, SHO-BAN 0; WATERSPRINGS 3, LEADORE 0: At Blackfoot, Watersprings advanced to the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament championship match with a pair of wins on Saturday.
The Warriors (27-2) defeated Sho-Ban 25-6, 25-4, 25-6 and Leadore 25-14, 25-11, 25-15. Against Sho-Ban, Joanna Hayes recorded 15 assists and Abigail Yadon added nine kills. Against Leadore, Hayes had 35 assists and Yadon and Sarina Rios each had 12 kills.
The Warriors will play Rockland for the district championship next Saturday at Blackfoot.