At Hillcrest, the Hillcrest High School girls basketball team held off Skyline 60-55 to extend its win streak to six and add to a tightening 4A District 6 race.
The win leapfrogs defending district champion Hillcrest (9-8, 4-3) past Skyline into third place. Knights coach Alan Sargent said Skyline’s Mattie Olson was in foul trouble and had limited playing time. He added that Hillcrest had a better defensive effort than in the Dec. 19 meeting, which Skyline won 62-45.
“We did a pretty good job on defensive rebounds,” Sargent said. “The first time, we let too many putbacks go.”
Mattie Olson had 18 points, Macy Olson had 12 points and Sophia Anderson added 10 for Skyline (7-8, 3-4), which plays Wednesday at Blackfoot. Trinity Larsen had 16 points and Macey Larsen added 14 for Hillcrest (9-8, 4-3), which hosts District 93 rival Bonneville on Wednesday.
HILLCREST 60, SKYLINE 55
Skyline 18 16 6 15—55
Hillcrest 16 19 11 14—60
SKYLINE—Drew Chapman 3, Taryn Chapman 6, Sophia Anderson 10, Lizzie Bialas 5, Rachel Glaser 1, Macy Olson 12, Mattie Olson 18.
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 7, Brook Jones 1, Macey Larsen 14, Trinity Larsen 16, Hallie Carlson 9, Abigail Parker 2, Aspen Cook 2, Brooke Cook 9.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, KIMBERLY 22: At Sugar City, Mardee Fillmore had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Diggers less than 24 hours after scoring 23 points versus Teton.
Fillmore was one of 10 Diggers to score Saturday. Hailey Harris added 13 and Liz Baldwin had eight for Sugar-Salem (15-1), which plays Tuesday at Marsh Valley.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, KIMBERLY 22
Kimberly 9 9 2 2—22
Sugar-Salem 16 20 20 10—66
KIMBERLY—A. Walker 6, M. Walker 6, Russell 4, Jensen 2, Chapa 4.
SUGAR-SALEM—Hailey Harris 13, Meg Fillmore 2, Liz Baldwin 8, Sunny Bennion 6, Kalli Bingham 1, Natalyah Nead 6, Megan Pannell 7, Mardee Fillmore 19, Macey Fillmore 2, Kennedy Gillette 2.
SNAKE RIVER 56, SOUTH FREMONT 33: At St. Anthony, Snake River held South Fremont to single-digit scoring in a nonconference win.
South Fremont coach Ryan Campbell said the Panthers played zone and scored at will.
Josee Steadman had 15 points, Adia Goff had 13 and Olivia Kracl added 11 for Snake River (8-8), which plays Wednesday at Teton. Karlee Thueson had 14 points and Rylie Neville added 10 for South Fremont (6-11), which plays Thursday at Sugar-Salem.
SNAKE RIVER 56, SOUTH FREMONT 33
Snake River 15 9 13 19—56
South Fremont 2 7 8 16—33
SNAKE RIVER—Olivia Kracl 11, Adia Goff 13, Josee Steadman 15, Reagan Van Orden 3, Sage Stimpson 7, Tatum Cherry 2, Jordyn Gilbert 5.
SOUTH FREMONT—Tyliegh Hill 5, Kinley Geisler 2, Karlee Thueson 14, Har-lee Maupin 2, Josie Angell 1, JC Pope 2, Rylie Neville 10.
BUTTE COUNTY 50, OAKLEY 21: At Oakley, the Pirates played their third road game in as many days and came away with a nonconference win.
A 20-point second quarter set the tone for the win.
“We came out a little sluggish, but they got going and shared the ball well,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said.
Belle Beard had 11 points and Kelsey Isham added 10 for Butte County (12-5), which hosts North Fremont on Wednesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 50, OAKLEY 21
Butte County 7 20 13 10—50
Oakley 4 2 9 5—21
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 8, Madi Kniffin 7, Anna Knight 6, Belle Beard 11, McKenzie Gamett 2, Emilee Hansen 6, Kelsey Isham 10.
OAKLEY—Cranney 8, Gillette 6, Hardy 1, Jones 4, Bedke 2.
WATERSPRINGS 45, GRACE LUTHERAN 7: At Pocatello, Watersprings defeated Grace Lutheran for a conference win.
Watersprings head coach John Yadon said the Warriors pressured hard in the first half, adding that Grace Lutheran was without its best player Saturday.
Joanna Hayes had 17 points and Abigail Yadon added 14 for the Warriors (4-10, 4-3), who host Sho-Ban on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 45, GRACE LUTHERAN 7
Watersprings 16 18 9 2—45
G. L. 1 2 2 2—7
WATERSPRINGS—Jessica Merkle 4, Joanna Hayes 17, Madison Kincaid 3, Angie Gomez 7, Abigail Yadon 14.
GRACE LUTHERAN--Raquel Trogden 2, Hannah Knape 2, Alli Austin 3.
BONNEVILLE 59, IDAHO FALLS 32: At Bonneville, the Bees remained unbeaten with a 4A District 6 win over the Tigers. Sadie Lott led all scorers with 24 points.
The Bees (16-0, 7-0) host Thunder Ridge on Monday. Idaho Falls (2-15, 0-7) hosts Shelley on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 59, IDAHO FALLS 32
Idaho Falls 6 5 13 8 — 32
Bonneville 15 10 27 7 — 59
IDAHO FALLS — Morgan Tucker 4, Kennedy Robertson 8, Calyn Wood 5, Abbey Corgatelli 2, Macy Cordon 6, Aubree Duffin 4, Megan Hurst 3.
BONNEVILLE — Sadie Lott 24, Morgan Ehlert 3, Makayla Sorensen 6, Brooklyn Cunningham 13, Liz Williams 2, Mariah Jardine 5, Sydnee Hunt 2, Sage Leishman 4.
THUNDER RIDGE 46, MADISON 39: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans kept pace with Rigby in the 5A District 5-6 race. Lauren Davenport scored 13 points in the win.
Thunder Ridge (12-5, 4-1) is at Bonneville for a nonconference game on Monday. Madison (6-11, 0-4) hosts Highland on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 46, MADISON 39
Madison 8 10 12 9 — 39
Thunder Ridge 16 12 13 5 — 46
MADISON — Jensen 4, Gordon 11, Cook 2, Dow 5, Parker 8, Parkinson 9.
THUNDER RIDGE — Sierra John 8, Aspen Caldwell 9, Paige Clark 10, Hadley Scoresby 1, Lauren Davenport 13, Avery Turnage 2, Halli Smith 3.
Other girls scores
Leadore 43, North Gem 39
Boys basketball
TWIN FALLS 48, IDAHO FALLS 42: At Twin Falls, the Bruins handed the Tigers their first loss to a 4A team this season.
Twin Falls, which had 33 rebounds to I.F.’s 22, led 23-21 at halftime and outscored Idaho Falls 18-12 in the fourth.
Jaxon Sorenson had 17 points and Dylan Seeley added 11 for Idaho Falls (8-3), which plays Tuesday at Shelley.
MACKAY 78, SHO-BAN 39: At Fort Hall, the Miners built a 63-19 halftime lead en route to a dominant win over Sho-Ban.
Every Mackay player got playing time, and three finished with double-digit scoring totals.
Jacoda Whitworth and Chase Green had 18 points each while Kyle Peterson had 16 points for Mackay (8-4, 3-0), which plays Tuesday at Butte County.
MACKAY 78, SHO-BAN 39
Mackay 28 35 7 8—78
S-B 9 10 11 9—39
MACKAY—Nolan Moorman 6, Sereck Peterson 2, Jacoda Whitworth 18, Chase Green 18, Kolton Holt 9, Kyle Peterson 16, Lincoln Smith 2, Oscar Marcado 3, Buzz Gregory 2, Nick Barnhardt 2.
SHO-BAN—TJ 11, Leslie 2, Ethan 2, Jarvis 16, Adrian 4, Jeremy 4.
WEST JEFFERSON 62, RIRIE 45: At Terreton, the Panthers scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to finish off a conference win over Ririe.
Landen Larsen had 13 points and Branson Morton had 12 for the Panthers, who also had got a big night from Straton Morton (eight points). West Jefferson coach Dave Hadley said Straton cane off the bench and had six rebounds and a couple of 3-pointers.
West Jefferson (7-4, 1-1) plays Friday at Salmon. Tyler Sutton had 14 points to lead Ririe (2-9, 0-2), which hosts Firth on Tuesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 62, RIRIE 45
Ririe 11 13 12 9—45
West Jefferson 15 13 14 20—62
RIRIE—Gage Sperry 5, Tory Criddle 2, Ryley Holland 2, Tyler Sutton 14, Brennen Wood 2, Ryker Player 7, Landon Johnson 6, Harmon Brown 2, Keagan Park 5.
WEST JEFFERSON—Jael Garcia 7, Straton Morton 8, Braeden Larsen 6, Landen Larsen 13, Kaleb Hall 3, Trystan Sauer 1, Kyson Gabrish 4, Branson Morton 12, Peyson Callaway 8.
NORTH FREMONT 47, BUTTE COUNTY 40: At Arco, the Pirates hung with the defending 2A state champion Huskies before falling in a nonconference game.
“They play a really good 1-3-1 defense that took us a little too long to figure out,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said. “We played with them the entire game and they made it a good contest, that’s for sure.”
Jordan Lenz had 13 points, Jordan Hess had 11 and Paul Wynn added 10 for North Fremont (10-1), which hosts Salmon on Wednesday. Sage Cummins had 17 points and Brady McAffee had 11 for Butte County (7-5), which hosts Mackay on Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 47, BUTTE COUNTY 40
North Fremont 10 10 9 18—47
Butte County 5 8 12 15—40
NORTH FREMONT—Jordan Hess 11, Jordan Lenz 13, Luke Hill 9, Max Palmer 2, Tyler Shuldberg 2, Paul Wynn 10.
BUTTE COUNTY—Sage Cummins 17, Tyler Wanstrom 2, Ruger Stamos 3, Brady McAffee 11, Bridger Hansen 5, Keyan Cummins 2.
WATERSPRINGS 51, GRACE LUTHERAN 14: At Pocatello, the Warriors got a mercy rule conference win over Grace Lutheran.
Three players accounted for Watersprings’ points. Robert Canfield had 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting while Daniel Canfield had 13 points and Gabe Smith added 12 for the Warriors (6-8, 1-1), who host Sho-Ban on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 51, GRACE LUTHERAN 14
Watersprings 19 16 11 5—51
G. L. 3 0 11 0—14
WATERSPRINGS—Robert Canfield 26, Daniel Canfield 13, Gabe Smith 12
Other boys scores
North Gem 83, Leadore 48
Wrestling
At Wendell, Ririe placed second as a team at the annual Magic Valley Classic and had 12 wrestlers place.
The Bulldogs, who took second with 223.5 points to New Plymouth’s winning total of 264.5, had two individual champions. Connor Parkinson won 106 by a 5-3 decision over Malad’s Tayson Davis and Gabe Sommers won 195 upon pinning McCall-Donnelly’s Tuff Bentz in 5:35. Stetson Machen and Nick Gundersen took runners-up at 120 and 285, respectively. Austin Machen (fourth at 98), Declon Harris (fifth at 98), Hyrum Boone (third at 106), Kyle Jensen (fifth at 132), Tye Sherwood (sixth at 138), Tanner Smith (third at 145), Layton Yearsley (fifth at 160) and Joseph Orchard (fourth at 220) also placed.
Firth and Salmon tied for sixth place with 119 points. Firth’s Gage Vasquez won 113 by a 12-2 major decision over Declo’s Dax Blackmon, Nicholas Perkins was third at 152, Brandon Richards was sixth at 182, Jaime Ortiz was sixth at 220 and Joshua Jolley was third at 285. Salmon’s Jacob Seibert won 170 upon pinning New Plymouth’s Josiah Campbell in 3:18, Dakota McIntosh was fourth at 126, Troy Bruce was fourth at 132 and Tyler Martens was fifth at 285.
West Jefferson placed ninth with 96.5 points. Dylan Burtenshaw was fourth at 113, Brandon Kimbro was sixth at 152, Jared Roundy was fifth at 170 and Bubba Summers was third at 182.
Challis placed 20th with 30 points and had one medalist: Hoak Corgatelli (sixth at 98).