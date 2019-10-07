At Hillcrest, Jaxon Keller scored four goals as the Hillcrest boys soccer team pulled away for a 9-0 win over Bonneville on Monday in its regular-season finale.
Hillcrest will enter this week’s 4A District 6 tournament as the top seed after finishing 8-1-1 in conference and 13-2-1 overall. The Knights play their first game on Saturday.
Coach Ryan Ellis said last week’s loss to Blackfoot may have been a wake-up call for the Knights heading into the postseason.
“I think it was good for our boys,” Ellis said. “It’s good to realize we have to earn every game.”
The district tournament begins Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 5, SKYLINE 1: At the Idaho Falls soccer complex, Jameson Lee scored two goals and Connor Johnson, James Harris and Josh Burtenshaw all found the back of the net for the Tigers, who finish the regular season 8-3-3, 7-1-2 and will enter this week’s 4A District 6 tournament as the No. 2 seed.
Idaho Falls plays the winner of Wednesday’s first-round match between Blackfoot and Bonneville on Saturday.
“We’re playing very good, competitive soccer with good movement,” coach Ryan Cook said. “We’re starting to find our groove at the right time.”
The Tigers enter the tournament with a five-game win streak.
BLACKFOOT 4, SHELLEY 0: At Blackfoot, the Broncos secured the No. 3 seed for the upcoming 4A District 6 tournament with the win. Ivan Zamora put Blackfoot up 1-0 with a penalty kick in the first half and Frank Garcia added two goals after returning from an injury.
The Broncos (6-7, 6-4) host Bonneville in the district opener on Wednesday.
“We’re playing well,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said, noting the team has won three straight games heading into the postseason.
“The new season starts tonight, I said that to the boys when we were done,” Pope said.
Girls soccer
MADISON 5, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Thunder Ridge, Annalise Brunson scored three goals and added an assist as the Bobcats shut out the Titans.
Madison led 2-0 at the half but closed it out to finish the regular season at 6-0 in 5A District 5-6 and 12-2 overall.
Megan Morrin added a goal and an assist, and Breckley Birch had a goal and Jyrrika Busby also had an assist for Madison.
Madison is the top seed for the district tournament which begins Saturday.
SKYLINE 5, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Skyline, Keeley Combo scored off an assist from Alexis Adams for the Tigers, but the Grizzlies retained the top spot in the 4A District 6 standings.
Skyline (10-1, 8-0) and Idaho Falls (7-5, 6-3) will compete in the district tournament beginning this week.