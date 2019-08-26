At Shelley, Hillcrest broke open a close game with three second-half goals on the way to a 5-1 victory over Shelley in boys soccer on Monday
Hillcrest led 2-1 at the half before pulling away. Saul Espinosa and Johan Gaytan-Hernandez each scored twice for the Knights (2-0, 1-0). Shelley dropped to 0-2, 0-1.
Hillcrest hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
RIGBY 3, BLACKFOOT 0: At Rigby, the Broncos were shut out in their season opener on Monday.
“We got some things to work on this game made quite clear,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
The Broncos take on Skyline on Thursday.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 4, THUNDER RIDGE 2: At Thunder Ridge, the Bees trailed 1-0 at the half, but freshman Reagan Flynn scored twice. Freshman Ali Ellsworth assisted sophomore Kylie Coles in the 68th minute and freshman Brooklyn Pett assisted sophomore Isie Nelson in the 77th minute for Bonneville.
IDAHO FALLS 9, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Idaho Falls on Saturday, six different players scored for the Tigers.
Kacy Fredrickson scored a hat trick with three goals and Kendra Billman scored twice. Katelyn Allen and Alexis Adams each had two assists for I.F. (1-0).
The Tigers host Hillcrest on Wednesday.