At Idaho Falls, Macey Larsen set the pace in the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 22 points and lead Hillcrest to a 49-40 win over Idaho Falls on Wednesday night.
Hillcrest (5-8, 2-3) hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday. Idaho Falls (2-11, 0-4) hosts Madison on Friday.
HILLCREST 49, IDAHO FALLS 40
Hillcrest 15 7 11 16 — 49
Idaho Falls 6 10 8 16 — 40
HILLCREST — Macey Larsen 22, Trinity Larsen 13, Hallie Carlson 6, Abigail Parker 2, Sam Fryar 2, Brooke Cook 4.
IDAHO FALLS — Alexis Adams 6, Morgan Tucker 7, Kennedy Robertson 4, Calyn Wood 4, Abbey Corgatelli 7, Cassidy Sanders 2, Aubree Duffin 2, Megan Hurst 8.
BONNEVILLE 49, MADISON 23: At Bonneville, Sadie Lott scored 20 points as the Bees remained unbeaten at 13-0.
Bonneville held the Bobcats (5-8) scoreless in the first quarter and built a double-digit lead before half.
Bonneville plays at Highland on Friday. Madison is at Idaho Falls on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 49, MADISON 23
Madison 0 8 9 6 — 23
Bonneville 10 15 10 14 — 49
MADISON — Gillette 2, Gordan 9, Cook 2, Dow 4, Parker 2, Parkinson 4.
BONNEVILLE — Sadie Lott 20, Makayla Sorensen 4, Brooklyn Cunningham 9, Williams 2, Mariah Jardine 1, Syd Hunt 7, Sage Leishman 2, Maely Harrigfeld 4.
RIGBY 59, SHELLEY 24: At Rigby, the Trojans took command early in the nonconference matchup. Brooke Donnelley led the way with 17 points.
Rigby (10-5) hosts Blackfoot on Friday. Shelley (0-7) hosts Sugar-Salem on Friday.
RIGBY 59, SHELLEY 24
Shelley 2 7 11 4 — 24
Rigby 15 18 13 13 — 59
SHELLEY — Arzola 5, Christensen 3, Williams 2, Benson 2, Leckington 2, Wattenberger 3, Peebles 7.
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 8, Tylie Jones 13, Hallie Boone 6, Camryn Williams 3, Brooke Donnelly 17, Anastasia Kennedy 6, Brindy Shipper 6.
MACKAY 53, OAKLEY 40: At Mackay, Riley Moore led four players in double figures with 13 points as the Miners held off Oakley.
Mackay improved to 11-2 and hosts Grace Lutheran today.
MACKAY 53, OAKLEY 40
Oakley 2 10 14 14 — 40
Mackay 17 4 13 17 — 53
OAKLEY — Pranny 4, L. Gillette 8, K. Gillette 9, Jones 9, Payton 6, Bevkey 4.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 13, Alana Christensen 4, Chloe Fullmer 10, Trinity Seefreid 12, Brenna McAffee 12.
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SNAKE RIVER 35: At Sugar City, Mardee Fillmore scored 20 points as the Diggers improved to 12-1 on the season.
Sugar-Salem is at Shelley on Friday
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SNAKE RIVER 35
Snake River 7 4 9 15 — 35
Sugar-Salem 15 8 12 16 — 51
SNAKE RIVER — Kraci 4, Goss 9, Steadman 12, Vanorden 4, Simpson 2, Cherry 2, Gilbert 2.
SUGAR-SALEM — Hailey Harris 6, Meg Fillmore 2, Michelle Luke 7, Sunny Bennion 4, Kali Bingham 2, Natalyah Nead 4, Megan Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 20, Macey Fillmore 4.
MARSH VALLEY 32, SOUTH FREMONT 31: At Arimo, the host Eagles held off South Fremont in the closing minutes for the win.
Rylie Neville led the Cougars (5-9) with 13 points.
South Fremont is at Teton on Wednesday.
MARSH VALLEY 32, SOUTH FREMONT 31
MARSH VALLEY 5 10 11 6 — 32
SOUTH FREMONT 4 10 11 6 — 31
MARSH VALLEY — V. Vorwalker 2, A. Christenson 1, M. Smoncoy 3, Armstrong 11, Argycos 8, M. Dunal 3, N. Smoncoy 2, S. Sutton 2.
SOUTH FREMONT — Maddie Baler 2, Kinley Geisler 4, Karlee Thueson 5, Malorie Tucker 2, Josee Angell 3, JC Pope 2, Rylie Neville 13.
Wrestling
THUNDER RIDGE 53, MINICO 31
98: Isaac Scott (TR) by forfeit. 106: Joseph Terry (M) pin Tate Funderburg (TR) 2:47. 113: Izzy Ixta (M) pin Carson Burton (TR), 5:37). 120: Caden Ramos (TR) pin Kale Osterhout (M) 0:52. 126: James Burr (M) dec. Parker Andrews (TR) 6-3. 132: Isaiah Ford (M) pin Caden Hall (TR)1:09. 138: Gage Holt (TR) pin Freddy Larios (M) 1:48. 145: Milton Hernandez (M) maj. dec. Tanner Stanton (TR) 8-0). 152: Tristan Stanton (TR) tech. fall Daniel Vega (M)16-1, 4:18. 160: Max Leavitt (TR) pin Steven Crow (M) 1:50. 170: Justin Denkers (TR) pin Oscar Arteage (M) 2:49. 182: Garrett Roedel (TR) pin Luke Arthur (M) 2:35. 195: Cache Holt (TR) pin Javier Rangel (M)1:13. 220: Ammon Shelton (M) pin Owen Ward (TR) 0:55. 285: Jordan Green (TR) pin Gabriel Fuentes (M)1:02.
SNAKE RIVER 55, NORTH FREMONT 30
120: Brayden Anderson (SR) by forfeit. 126: Zack Pilgrim (NF) pin Edurson Wescott (SR) 3:15. 132: Emilio Caldera (SR) by forfeit. 138: Kolten Carter (SR) by forfeit. 145: Kyle Richardson (SR) maj. dec. Tyler Sessions (NF) 9-0. 152: Tate Benson (SR) by forfeit. 160: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Tilden Polatis (SR) 1:10. 170: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Marcus Mortensen (SR) 0:50. 182: Drake Anderton (SR) dec. Alex Garcia (NF) 6-0. 195: Kade England (SR) by forfeit. 220: Nicholas Parris (SR) by forfeit. 285: Ty Belnap (SR) by forfeit. 98: Cruz Estrada (NF) pin Daxton Jones (SR) 3:33. 106: Martin Estrada (NF) by forfeit. 113: Easton Gardner (SR) pin Truman Renof (NF) 3:39.
THUNDER RIDGE 56, TWIN FALLS 30
98: Francisco Zagal (TF) pin Isaac Scott (TR) 0:49. 106: Tyson Tatton (TF) pin Tate Funderburg (TR) 3:28. 113: Carson Burton (TR) pin Jesus Gonzalez (TF) 5:08. 120: Caden Ramos (TR) pin Clancy Mummert (TF) 3:14. 126: Parker Andrews (TR) maj. dec. Ty Mauger (TF) 13-2. 132: Caden Hall (TR) pin Caleb Wangeman (TF) 0:19. 138: Gage Holt (TR) pin Hunter Gause (TF) 1:53. 145: Tanner Stanton (TR) pin Jacob Fullenwider (TF) 2:17. 152: Tristan Stanton (TR) pin Will Thompson (TF) 0:43. 160: Max Leavitt (TR) maj. dec. Keaton Hawk (TF) 13-2. 170: Zahne Ruiz (TF) pin Justin Denkers (TR) 0:54. 182: Garrett Roedel (TR) pin Alexzander Baker (TF)1:12. 195: Cache Holt (TR) pin Skeet Newton (TF) 1:57. 220: Baylee Carney (TF) pin Owen Ward (TR) 2:17. 285: Supi Lugo (TF) pin Jordan Green (TR) 1:53.
MALAD 59, NORTH FREMONT 21
113: Ben Wray (M) by forfeit. 120: Carson Colton (M) by forfeit. 126: Cole Willie (M) pin Zack Pilgrim (NF) 1:57. 132: Zade Scott (M) by forfeit. 138: Austin Nalder (M) by forfeit. 145: Tyler Sessions (NF) dec. JD Atkinson (M) 4-0. 152: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Dex Schow (M)1:38. 160: Tayvin Scott (M) by forfeit. 170: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Jaxon Thompson (M) 1:38. 182: Alex Garcia (NF) pin Tobin Palmer (M)1:41. 195: Tucker Palmer (M) by forfeit. 220: Conner McClain (M) by forfeit. 285: Double Forfeit. 98: Zach Mills (M) tech. fall Cruz Estrada (NF)17-2, 5:03. 106: Tayson Davis (M) pin Truman Renof (NF) 0:42.