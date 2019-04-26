At Melaleuca Field, Andrew Gregersen finished 3 for 4 with two triples and a home run and knocked in four runs as the Idaho Falls baseball team concluded the regular season with a non-conference victory over the Bobcats.
Idaho Falls (17-4) opens the 4A District 6 tournament on Friday. Madison dropped to 6-14.
IDAHO FALLS 16, MADISON 6
Madison 2 1 1 2 0 0 – 6 9 3
IF 3 1 0 2 4 6 – 16 17 4
MADISON – Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 3.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Brendon Ball 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Tyler Pena 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Marc Telford 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Porter 2-4, Jaden Schwab 2-4, Mason Flanary 2-3. 3B: Schwab. RBI: Carter Boice, Flanary, Kekoa Jensen, Porter.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Paul Wilson 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Nate Rose 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cannon Thompson 3-4, Sorenson 2-3, Andrew Gregersen 3-4, Rose 3-4, Cabes Woolf 2-3. 3B: Gregersen 2, Sorenson 2, Thompson. HR: Gregerson. RBI: Caden White, Gregersen 4, Braxton Ball, Sorenson, Woolf, Thompson.
MALAD 7, SNAKE RIVER 1: At Malad City, Malad broke open a low scoring game with a five-run sixth. Dalton Capell had two hits for the Panthers (7-11).
MALAD 7, SNAKE RIVER 1
SRiver 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 8 0
Malad 0 0 0 0 2 5 x – 7 7 1
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Payton Brooks 4.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Benson Isom 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Cole Gillins 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dalton Capell 2-4. 2B: Payton Brooks, Capell. RBI: Brooks.
MALAD – NA
HIGHLAND 15, THUNDER RIDGE 8: THUNDER RIDGE 10, HIGHLAND 7: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans outhit the Rams, but five unearned runs proved hard to overcome. Thunder Ridge rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to in the second game. Cade Lowe had a two-run single and Tanner Webb had an RBI in the inning.
Thunder Ridge is 3-19, 2-10.
HIGHLAND 15, THUNDER RIDGE 8
TRidge 1 1 3 0 3 0 0 –8 9 2
Highland 0 4 7 1 0 3 x – 15 8 1
THUNDER RIDGE – Pitchers: Tanner Webb 2.0 IP, 3 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Colby Scott 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kaysen Isom 2-3, Ayson Webb 2-4, Mason Dale 3-4. 2B: Taylor Cannon, A. Webb. RBI: Cannon, Dale 2, Lane Gillespie, Isom, Cade Lowe, A. Webb.
HIGHLAND – Pitchers: Grayson Hunt 4.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Scott Baker 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Seth Nate 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Aaron Kearns 2-2. RBI: Easton Durham 2, Nate 3, Kearns 3, Jaxon Christensen.
THUNDER RIDGE 10, HIGHLAND 7
TRidge 0 2 4 0 0 0 4 – 10 13 6
Highland 3 0 1 1 2 0 0 – 7 7 2
THUNDER RIDGE – Pitchers: Dylan Forsgren 7.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ayson Webb 3-4, Taylor Cannon 2-3, Tanner Berdrow 3-4. 3B: Webb. RBI: Berdrow 2, Cannon, Mason Dale, Cade Lowe 2, A. Webb, T. Webb.
SOUTH FREMONT 10, SKYLINE JV 0 (6 INNINGS): At St. Anthony, Bridger Erickson pitched a one-hit shutout against the Grizz junior varsity. Korbin Bauer had the hit for Skyline.
South Fremont (16-3) is at Sugar-Salem on Tuesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 10, SKYLINE JV
Skyline 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 0
S.Fremont 5 0 1 0 0 4 – 10 10 1
SKYLINE JV – Pitchers: Andrew Harrison 4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Connor Taylor 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters:
SOUTH FREMONT – Pitchers: Bridger Erickson 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 3-4, Bryan Popocatl 2-3. 2B: German Gonzalez, Popocatl. RBI: Daylin Duncan, Erickson, Sawyer Klinger 2, Talon Maupin Trent Morton, Jake Theuson 2, Kyler Yancey.
Softball
BONNEVILLE 13, THUNDER RIDGE 11: At Thunder Ridge, the Bees overcame a six-run deficit and took advantage of nine Titan errors. Witney Belliston finished 3 for 4 with a double and home run for Thunder Ridge in the opener.
Bonneville (8-12) plays Idaho Falls at Tautphaus Park on Tuesday. Thunder Ridge (7-11) is at Highland on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 13, THUNDER RIDGE 11
Bonneville 0 5 6 0 0 2 0 – 13 9 5
TRidge 6 0 0 3 1 1 0 – 11 15 9
BONNEVILLE –Pitching: Annie Elliot 7.0 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 9 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Lemons 2-5, Ryley Baker 2-5, Maely Harrigfeld 2-5, Allie Harrigfeld 2-4, 2B: Baker, A. Harrigfeld. RBI: Baker 3, M. Harrigfeld, A. Harrigfeld 3.
THUNDER RIDGE – Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 7.0 IP, 9 H, 13 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Witney Belliston 3-4, Kalli McLaren 3-5 Trejo 3-4, AryLue Jones 3-4, Maddi Williams 2-4. 2B: Williams. HR: Belliston, Williams. RBI: Belliston, Savannah Fuhriman, Jones 2, Trejo 2, Williams 3.
RIGBY 20, SHELLEY 7 (5 INNINGS); RIGBY 10, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS): At Rigby, the Trojans scored 10 runs in the fourth inning, nine coming with two out, and capped the inning with a two-run homer by Halle Boone in the first game. Boone had a pair of RBIs in the second game and Ruby Gneiting hit a homer. Taylor Sheppard struck out 10 to earn the shutout.
The Trojans (12-7) are at Madison on Wednesday. Shelley (3-16) hosts Hillcrest on Thursday.
RIGBY 20, SHELLEY 7
Shelley 0 3 3 1 0 –7 9 6
Rigby 2 2 6 (10) x – 20 13 3
SHELLEY – Pitchers: Dye 3.2 IP, 13 H, 20 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Hathway 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Hathway 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Byington 2-2. 2B: Byington, Hathway, Taylor. 3B: Hathaway, Hathway. RBI: Dye, Hathaway, Hathway 3, Taylor.
RIGBY – Pitchers: Siena Hall 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Taylor Sheppard 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-4, Courtney Woodhouse 2-3, Mckenzie Cluff 2-2, Halle Boone 2-3. 3B: Cluff. HR: Boone. RBI: Cluff 2, Cherry 2, Boone 3, Abigail Wilkins 2, Camryn Williams, Ruby Gneiting 2, Woodhouse, KaliJo Zagula 3.
RIGBY 10, SHELLEY O
Rigby 1 1 0 8 0 – 10 9 1
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 –0 4 2
RIGBY – Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-3, Sheppard 2-3. 2B: Sheppard, Abbi Wilkins. 3B: Halle Boone. HR: Ruby Gneiting. RBI: Boone 2, Cherry, Gneiting 3, Sheppard, Wilkins
WEST JEFFERSON 27, TETON 12 (5 INNINGS): At Driggs, the Panthers racked up nine first-inning runs and Teton hurt its cause with 11 errors. J’Mae Torgerson knocked in six runs and Madi Pancheri finished 5 for 6 with six RBI for West Jefferson (15-3) which hosts Malad on Tuesday. Teton dropped to1-12.
WEST JEFFERSON 27, TETON 12
WestJ 9 4 6 5 3 – 27 13 3
Teton 3 2 4 2 1 – 12 13 11
WEST JEFFERSON – Pitchers: J’Mae Torgerson 3.0 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 8 E, 4 K, 1 BB; Kyla Johnson 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Pancheri 5-6, Torgerson 3-5, Tyra Pancheri 2-3. 2B: Torgerson, T. Pancheri. 3B: M. Pancheri. RBI: Torgerson 6, Johnson, Kynlee Newman 3, M. Pancheri 6, T. Pancheri 3, Jalette Peterson, Makiah Rogers, Trinity Smith.
TETON – Pitchers: Lancaster 5.0 IP, 13 H, 26 R, 15 ER, 3 K, 8 BB. Leading hitters: Janie Nelson 3-4, Bekah Park 2-4, Emily Fisher 2-3. 2B: Sydney McCallum, Nelson 2, Kinley Baler, Fisher, Caisey Lerwill. HR: Nelson, Park. RBI: Nelson, Park 2, Baler 2, Tyler Calderwood, Lerwill 2, Lancaster.
FIRTH 12, RIRIE 2 (5 INNINGS); FIRTH 17, RIRIE 3 (5 INNINGS): At Firth, Megan Jolley struck out eight and allowed just two hits in the opener. Kelsey Cardenas picked up the win in the second game, bolstered by a 12-hit game by the offense.
Firth (9-10, 4-1) hosts North Fremont on Tuesday. Ririe (3-10, 1-5) is at Challis-Mackay on Tuesday.
FIRTH 12, RIRIE 2
Ririe 2 0 0 0 0 – 2 2 5
Firth 0 4 6 0 2 – 12 9 3
RIRIE – Pitching: Nelson 4.2 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Harris.
FIRTH – Pitchers: Megan Jolley 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Leslie 2-4, Maisie Adams 2-4. 2B: Mckenna Hogan, Leslie 2. RBI: Adams 2, Kelsey Cardenas, Hogan 2, Leslie 2, Maddi Tucker.
FIRTH 17, RIRIE 3
Firth 6 1 2 5 3 – 17 12 2
Ririe 1 0 2 0 0 – 3 3 8
FIRTH – Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Maisie Adams 2-4, Kylee Barker 3-4, Hailey Barker 2-4, Mckenna Hogan 2-3. 2B: Adams, Barker. 3B: Barker, Hogan. RBI: Adams, K. Barker 2, H. Barker 2, Hogan 2, Jolley, Hailey McNeely, Maddi Tucker.
RIRIE – Pitchers: Marion 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Nelson 3.2 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Stevenson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Harris. RBI: Harris, Stevenson.
HILLCREST 17, NORTH FREMONT 10 (5 INNINGS): At Ashton, the Knights banged out 22 hits and plated 10 runs in the first two innings.
HILLCREST 17, NORTH FREMONT 10
Hillcrest 3 7 4 3 0 – 17 22 2
N.Fremont 0 3 3 1 3 – 10 13 4
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Thons 5.0 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Olsen 4-5, Rhoda 3-4, Empey 3-4, Stoddart 3-4, Louderback 3-4, Cruz 2-3, Rose 2-3. 2B: Stoddart, Rose. 3B: Louderback, Thons. RBI: Empey 4, Stoddart 2, Louderback, Cruz 5, Thons 2, Rose.
NORTH FREMONT – Pitchers. Mariya Hoffner 3.0 IP, 18 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Kenadee Bohn 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Gunnell 2-4, Maddie Mardsen 2-4, Addy Cherry 2-3, Taylyn Cordingley 2-2. 2B: Raegyn Bell. RBI: Bell 2, Bohn, Cherry, Cordingley, Gunnell, Alondra Montano, Palmer, Hallie Roseberry.