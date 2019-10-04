At Bonneville, six different Idaho Falls players scored and an own goal contributed to a 7-0 boys soccer win over Bonneville on Friday.
Idaho Falls (7-3-3, 6-1-2) plays Skyline at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex on Monday to finish up the regular season. The 4A District 6 tournament begins Wednesday.
Volleyball
Bonneville wins 3 matches: The Bees opened the Madison Tournament of Champions with victories over Thunder Ridge 25-16, 25-13, Skyview 23-25, 25-15, 15-13 and Timberline 25-22, 25-17.
The tournament continues Saturday as the Bees (17-4) play Lake City, Century and Madison before bracket play.