At Skyline, it did not take two overtimes to decide the second District 91 rivalry boys basketball game of the 2019-20 regular season.
The Tigers won 72-63, getting another double-double from Keynion Clark. The senior had 25 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for Idaho Falls, which clinched the No. 1 seed for the 4A District 6 tournament with the win.
“I’m proud of these kids to follow up last year’s season with what we’ve done so far,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “We’re not done. We’re not settling with where we’re at, for sure.”
Skyline, which shot 10-for-17 from 3-point range, got 28 points and an 8-for-9 3-point shooting performance from Cade Marlow.
“He’s had two great games against us,” Hart said.
Dylan Seeley had 13 points and Spencer Moore added 12 for Idaho Falls (15-4, 9-0), which hosts Blackfoot on Friday to end the regular season. Raleigh Shippen had 21 points and Cruz Taylor added 12 points and eight assists for Skyline (5-16, 3-7), which is off until districts.
IDAHO FALLS 72, SKYLINE 63
Idaho Falls 17 15 18 22—72
Skyline 13 9 19 22—63
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 25, Dylan Seeley 13, Spencer Moore 12, Jaxon Sorenson 10, Ryan Farnsworth 7, Carter Rindfleisch 3, Taevyon Thompson 2.
SKYLINE—Cade Marlow 28, Raleigh Shippen 21, Cruz Taylor 12, Parker Kucera 2
MADISON 80, HIGHLAND 33: At Rexburg, the Bobcats prompted a running clock in the fourth quarter in a conference win over Highland.
Madison led 50-20 at halftime and shot 59 percent from the field for the game. It was the first game this season that the Bobcats have scored 80 points.
“We told the kids, ‘We’re getting close to districts. We’ve gotta show teams who we are,’” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “It was the most complete game we’ve played all season, for sure.”
Taden King had 27 points and Wesley Jensen added 16 for the Bobcats (14-6, 4-1), who host Upper Valley rival Rigby on Friday to decide the top seed for districts.
MADISON 80, HIGHLAND 33
Highland 11 9 6 7—33
Madison 31 19 26 4—80
HIGHLAND—Rudd 4, Durham 4, Carter 8, Shreve 4, Mickelson 11, Bell 2.
MADISON—Carson Downey 8, Wesley Jensen 16, Dawson Wills 7, Kaleb Rasmussen 4, Mark Williams 7, Braxton Pierce 10, Taden King 27, Joey Williams 1.
BONNEVILLE 59, SHELLEY 51: At Bonneville, Jordan Perez had 12 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals in a senior night win for the Bees.
Bonneville coach John Tucker said the Bees never gave up the lead, although the Russets did come within three to four points a few times.
Braxton Miskin had 21 points to lead Shelley (1-17, 0-10), which is off until districts. Carson Johnson had 23 points to lead Bonneville (7-13, 5-5), which ends the regular season Friday at Thunder Ridge.
BONNEVILLE 59, SHELLEY 51
Shelley 6 14 19 12—51
Bonneville 10 18 18 13—59
SHELLEY—Tommy Bradshaw 3, Trayce Jensen 12, Braxton Miskin 21, Alex Lott 3, Trevor Austin 7, Jaxon Hess 2, Cannon Vance 3.
BONNEVILLE—Jordan Perez 12, Carson Johnson 23, Cy Gummow 13, Carson Judy 5, Devin McDonald 6.
WEST JEFFERSON 78, SALMON 39: At Terreton, West Jefferson earned a regular season split versus Salmon.
Salmon defeated West Jefferson 79-73 on Jan. 24. Panthers coach Dave Hadley said the defensive focus was much better Wednesday against a Salmon team that plays with a lot of confidence.
Blazen Burgess had 12 points to lead Salmon (8-9, 3-4), which plays Friday at Ririe. Branson Morton had 17 points to lead West Jefferson (12-7, 4-3), which hosts North Fremont on Friday.
WEST JEFFERSON 78, SALMON 39
Salmon 10 13 11 5—39
West Jefferson 20 18 28 12—78
SALMON--Brax Kauffman 4, Blazen Burgess 12, Rydder Wood 3, Dillon Pilkerton 5, Caden Caywood 3, Aiden Hobbs 6, Owen Tarkalson 6.
WEST JEFFERSON—Jael Garcia 7, Braeden Larsen 10, Landen Larsen 14, Trystan Sauer 3, Kyson Gabrish 14, Jaden Burtenshaw 6, Branson Morton 17, Peyson Callaway 7.
RIGBY 53, THUNDER RIDGE 50: At Rigby, Britton Berrett's 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Trojans to the win and keeps them unbeaten in the 5A District 5-6 conference with one game remaining.
Berrett finished with 16 points and Tanoa Togiai added 14 for Rigby (19-1, 5-0).
Lloyer Driggs scored 26 points and hit four of six 3-pointers for the Titans (8-12, 1-5).
Rigby travels to rival Madison on Friday in its regular-season finale. Thunder Ridge hosts Bonneville on Friday.
RIGBY 53, THUNDER RIDGE 50
Rigby 16 10 7 20 — 53
Thunder Ridge 11 16 11 12 — 50
RIGBY — Kade DaBell 2, Kaden Miller 6, Britton Berrett 16, Christian Fredericksen 4, Keegan Thompson 4, Brycen Uffens 7, Tanoa Togiai 14.
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 26, Tao Johnson 4, Tyler Godfrey 10, Dutch Driggs 7, Kayden Toldson 3.
NORTH FREMONT 56, FIRTH 49: At Ashton, the Huskies, who've held the top spot in the 2A state poll for most of the season, clinched the top seed for District 6 tournament with Wednesday's victory.
Jordan Hess scored 16 points and Jordan Lenz added 15 in the win.
Taedyn Jacobsen led Firth with 15 points.
Firth finishes the regular season 9-11, 5-3 in conference. North Fremont finished 15-2, 6-1.
NORTH FREMONT 56, FIRTH 49:
Firth 16 8 13 12 — 49
North Fremont 16 12 14 14 — 56
FIRTH — Kaden Arave 5, Jaxon Howell 6, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobsen 9, Taedyn Jacobsen 15, Erickson 6, Athan Blonquist 4.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 16, Jordan Lenz 15, Luke Hill 7, Max Palmer 9, Tyler Shuldberg 1, Paul Wynn 8.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, SNAKE RIVER 42: At Sugar City, the Diggers celebrated senior day with a nonconference win over the Panthers.
Tanner Harris and Hadley Miller led Sugar-Salem with 11 points each.
The highlight of the night came in the closing seconds as team manager Kimball Miller came off the bench and scored a basket on a right-handed scoop shot.
"He has Down syndrome and has been our manager for four years," Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. "The crowd was awesome … it was an amazing moment. I'm still overwhelmed."
The Diggers (14-5) close out the regular season Friday at South Fremont.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, SNAKE RIVER 42
Snake River 12 3 9 18 — 42
Sugar-Salem 11 7 18 17 — 53
SNAKE RIVER — Young 9, Ibarra 2, Watt 12, Anderson 2, Combs 5, Poulter 6, Wray 6.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 1, Tanner Harris 11, Mason Guymon 2, Braxton Ostermiller 5, Hadley Miller 11, Kimball Miller 2, Rylan Bean 6, Pasen Michaelson 9, Kyler Handy 6.
Wrestling
RIRIE 77, CHALLIS 6
98: Austin Machen (RIR) pin Bronc Jensen, 0:20; 106: Connor Parkinson (RIR) pin Hoak Corgatelli, 5:02; 113: Brian Ferguson (RIR) pin Aedan Baker, 5:28; 120: Dennis Barnett (RIR) by forfeit; 126: Eithan Summers (RIR) by forfeit; 132: Kyle Jensen (RIR) maj. dec. Logan Reed, 13-5; 138: Kasen Hohnstein (CH) pin Tye Sherwood, 2:56; 145: Tanner Smith (RIR) pin Cody Lloyd, 0:50; 152: Tyson Thacker (RIR) by forfeit; 160: Layton Yearsley (RIR) maj. dec. Charlie Bullock, 16-2; 170: Danny Romander (RIR) pin Clay Bullock, 0:51; 182: Garrett Andreason (RIR) pin George Cecil, 2:41; 195: Gabe Sommers (RIR) by forfeit; 220: Joe Orchard (RIR) dec. Avery Robles, 8-6; 285: Nick Gundersen (RIR) pin Gabe Juarez, 1:32
NORTH FREMONT 40, SALMON 30
98: Martin Estrada (NF) maj. dec. Cooper Williams, 14-4; 106: Truman Renof (NF) by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Jerry Carlton (SAL) by forfeit; 126: Dakota McIntosh (SAL) by forfeit; 132: Kohl Nielson (NF) pin Troy Bruce, 3:15; 138: Angel Romero (NF) by forfeit; 145: Tyler Sessions (NF) by forfeit; 152: Double forfeit; 160: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Cole LaMoure, 4:31; 170: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Jacob Seibert, 5:22; 182: Colter Bennett (SAL) by forfeit; 195: Tyler Fitte (SAL) by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Tyler Martens (SAL) by forfeit
BONNEVILLE 82, HILLCREST 6
98: Gavin Sutherland (BONN) pin Taylor Call, 3:08; 106: Connor Hagen (BONN) pin Tate Waddoups, 2:53; 113: Ryan Nuno (BONN) pin Dregun Wheeless-Hill, 2:38; 120: Anthony Williams (BONN) pin Samuel Luis, 3:29; 126: Melvin Bundy (BONN) pin Zander Hartner, 3:42; 132: Skylar Cheney (BONN) by forfeit; 138: Warren Hewlett (BONN) by forfeit; 145: Lorenzo Luis (HILL) pin Hagen Foster, 1:51; 152: Brian Turner (BONN) maj. dec. Treyjan Bissette, 12-1; 160: Tanner French (BONN) pin Jesse Murdock, 1:41; 170: Brayden Wallace (BONN) pin Kelton Kinghorn, 0:40; 182: Karsten Jarnagin (BONN) by forfeit; 195: Matthew Boone (BONN) by forfeit; 220: Kaiden Hansen (BONN) by forfeit; 285: Alexander Woodland (BONN) pin Tearin Pierce, 0:23
BLACKFOOT 54, MADISON 25
98: Ezra Lewis (M) by forfeit; 106: Luke Moore (B) pin Diego Vergara, 2:14; 113: Avian Martinez (B) by forfeit; 120: Carter Lindsay (B) pin Kekoa Jensen, 0:41; 126: Eli Abercrombie (B) pin Noah Ingram, 3:14; 132: Esai Castaneda (B) pin Jarom Ricks, 1:45; 138: Tyson Clark (M) dec. Austin Despain, 4-2; 145: Cole Inskeep (B) pin Kevin Reilly, 3:25; 152: Jaden Smith (M) pin Brock Armstrong, 1:31; 160: Roy Gunderson (M) maj. dec. Tanner Soucie, 11-0; 170: Orion Stokes (M) pin Michael Edwards, 1:57; 182: Maverik Malm (B) pin Hyrum Allen, 0:14; 195: Jacob Averett (B) by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Isaiah Lewis (B) by forfeit
BLACKFOOT 60, RIGBY 17
98: Double forfeit; 106: Luke Moore (B) pin Marshall Parker, 3:50; 113: Avian Martinez (B) pin MacCrae Messerli, 1:16; 120: Carter Lindsay (B) by forfeit; 126: Eli Abercrombie (B) pin Ryker Anderson, 2:50; 132: Esai Castaneda (B) pin Aurion Nealy, 0:53; 138: Austin Despain (B) by forfeit; 145: Payton Brooks (R) tech. fall Cole Inskeep, 16-1 (4:26); 152: Brock Armstrong (B) by forfeit; 160: Tanner Soucie (B) by forfeit; 170: David Fife (R) pin Michael Edwards, 5:22; 182: Maverick Malm (B) by forfeit; 195: Jacob Averett (B) pin Flavio Toma, 0:40; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Jacob Womack (R) pin Isaiah Lewis, 0:55