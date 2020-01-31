At Blackfoot, Dylan Seeley had 27 points for the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team in a 67-44 conference win over Blackfoot.
Seeley was 5-for-7 from 3-point range in the game which pitted the top two teams in 4A District 6 against each other for the first time this season. Keynion Clark added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Jaxon Sorenson had 11 points for the Tigers (12-4, 6-0), who host Bonneville on Wednesday. Reece Robinson had nine points and four assists and Jayden Wistisen had nine points for the Broncos (6-9, 4-2), who host Shelley on Wednesday.
Idaho Falls 26 17 16 8—67
Blackfoot 9 17 5 13—44
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 15, Dylan Seeley 27, Jaxon Sorenson 11, Ryan Farnsworth 6, Spencer Moore 4, Taevyon Thompson 2, Dallin Gardner 2.
BLACKFOOT—Reece Robinson 9, Jayden Wistisen 9, Jett Shelley 6, Carter Layton 6, Brayden Wright 4, Jaxon Ball 2, Jace Grimmett 2, Isaiah Thomas 2, Camdon Dahle 2, Melvin Arroyo 2.
MADISON 72, SKYLINE 60: At Rexburg, Madison outlasted Skyline for a nonconference win in a high scoring game.
The teams combined for 52 points in the fourth quarter and Madison coach Travis Schwab said the Grizzlies continued to make runs every time the Bobcats tried to extend the lead.
“Clint (Cornish) does a great job for Skyline,” Schwab said. “You know his kids are gonna bring it. We really couldn’t shake them a bit. Fortunately we were able to get some boards and some offensive putbacks.”
Raleigh Shippen had 17 points and Cade Marlow added 15 for Skyline (4-14), which hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday. Taden King had a game-high 23 points, Wes Jensen had 20 and Dawson Wills added 11 for Madison (12-5), which plays Wednesday at Upper Valley rival Rigby.
Skyline 10 13 16 21—60
Madison 13 15 13 31—72
SKYLINE—Thomas 3, Raleigh Shippen 17, Carter 7, Cade Marlow 15, Eli Ames 9, Cruz Taylor 9.
MADISON—Carson Downey 4, Wes Jensen 20, Dawson Wills 11, Mark Williams 9, Taden King 23, Joey Williams 5.
HILLCREST 53, THUNDER RIDGE 43: At Hillcrest, the Knights scored 24 points in the fourth quarter en route to a nonconference win over Thunder Ridge.
Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said Thunder Ridge’s Lloyer Driggs, who scored 27 points and was 5-for-5 from 3-point range on Wednesday versus Highland, was a focus for the Knights.
“Our kids did a fantastic job on him,” Austin said.
Kayden Toldson had 14 points to lead the Titans (7-10), who host Madison on Friday. Garrett Phippen had 16 points and Tre Kofe added 13 for Hillcrest (8-9), which plays Wednesday at Skyline.
Thunder Ridge 7 11 12 13—43
Hillcrest 7 6 16 24—53
THUNDER RIDGE—Lloyer Driggs 3, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 5, Dutch Driggs 2, Jay Scoresby 8, Kayden Toldson 14, Brigden Craig 2, Porter Harris 1.
HILLCREST—Luke Patterson 2, Tre Kofe 13, Jase Austin 2, Garrett Phippen 16, Sam Kunz 2, Dallin Weatherly 16, Demik Hatch 2.
BUTTE COUNTY 52, CHALLIS 47: At Challis, Butte County edged rival Challis after a high scoring second half to snap a six-game skid.
Challis coach Brad Lambson pointed to the second quarter as the difference in the game.
“We hit a few shots and it’s a different game,” Lambson said.
Bridger Hansen had a game-high 25 points and Sage Cummins added 13 for Butte County (8-10, 3-2), which hosts Carey on Monday. Carson Parkinson had 13 points to lead Challis (3-10, 2-2), which plays Monday at Mackay.
Butte County 12 15 16 9—52
Challis 11 2 13 21—47
BUTTE COUNTY—Sage Cummins 13, Ruger Stamos 6, Jaden Jones 2, Brady McAffee 6, Bridger Hansen 25.
CHALLIS—Chris Arrizubieta 2, Carson Parkinson 13, RJ Phelps 10, Carson Ammar 2, Eugene Siggers 10, Isaac Schwenke 10.
Girls basketball
RIRIE 55, SALMON 16: At Ririe, the Bulldogs ended the regular season with a conference win over Salmon.
The Bulldogs, who honored seniors Jordan Scott and Alyssa Foster for senior night, prompted a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Hailey Pilkerton had six points to lead Salmon (5-16, 0-8), which takes the No. 5 seed into the 2A District 6 tournament. Dallas Sutton had 14 points and Foster added 13 for Ririe (12-8, 6-2), which takes the No. 1 seed into the 2A District 6 tournament and will play Salmon on Monday evening in St. Anthony. Ririe and Firth ended the regular season with identical conference records of 6-2, but Ririe took the No. 1 seed due to winning a tie-breaking coin toss Friday.
Salmon 4 5 6 1—16
Ririe 14 17 14 10—55
SALMON—Hailey Pilkerton 6, Faith Lafferty 2, Tryshelle Sygit 4, Lizzie Nelson 4.
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 8, Skylee Coles 6, Paige Martinez 1, Sara Boone 5, Jordan Scott 8, Dallas Sutton 14, Alyssa Foster 13.
SUGAR-SALEM 55, SOUTH FREMONT 26: At St. Anthony, Sugar-Salem held South Fremont to nine points in the final three quarters en route to a conference win.
South Fremont coach Ryan Campbell said the Cougars tried to be patient offensively. The Diggers, however, started rolling after getting a few steals early in the second quarter.
"When you play scared against a good team, you turn the ball over and they turn into layups," Campbell said.
Hailey Harris had 11 points while Mardee Fillmore added 10 for Sugar-Salem (19-1, 4-0), which takes the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye into the 3A District 6 tournament. Rylie Neville had 14 points to lead South Fremont (6-15, 0-4), which takes the No. 3 seed and will open districts versus No. 2 Teton on Monday at Madison High School.
Sugar-Salem 20 12 12 11—55
South Fremont 17 1 4 4—26
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 6, Hailey Harris 11, Michelle Luke 6, Sunny Bennion 2, Kalli Bingham 4, Natalyah Nead 4, Mardee Fillmore 10, Macey Fillmore 9, Kennedy Gillette 3.
SOUTH FREMONT—Aysiah Conger 1, Karlee Thueson 7, Josee Angell 2, JC Pope 2, Rylie Neville 14.
Other scores
Girls
West Jefferson 33, North Fremont 29
Boys
Bonneville 56, Shelley 42