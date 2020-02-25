At Skyline High School, Jaxon Sorenson powered the No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team to a 41-40 win over No. 4 seeded Hillcrest in a 4A District 6 tournament elimination game.
The win sends the Tigers (18-5) to the 4A state tournament for the second consecutive year and to Thursday’s 4A District 6 championship game versus No. 2 seeded Blackfoot at Skyline. A Blackfoot win would end the tournament and give the Broncos the title. An Idaho Falls win would force the if-necessary district championship game Saturday.
Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said Sorenson, who led the Tigers with 15 points, led the charge in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest entered the fourth quarter up 32-23, then the Tigers outscored the Knights 18-8 in the fourth.
“He was not gonna let us go home tonight,” Hart said. “The kids rallied around him. Everybody needed to do their part in the fourth quarter. The kids just didn’t want to see their season come to an end.”
Dallin Weatherly had 18 points and Cooper Kesler added nine for Hillcrest, which ends the season 13-13.
Keynion Clark added 12 points for Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS 41, HILLCREST 40
Hillcrest 9 7 16 8—40
Idaho Falls 11 6 6 18—41
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 9, Luke Patterson 4, Tre Kofe 5, Jase Austin 2, Garrett Phippen 2, Dallin Weatherly 18.
IDAHO FALLS—Ryan Farnsworth 5, Dylan Seeley 5, Spencer Moore 4, Jaxon Sorenson 15, Keynion Clark 12.
WATERSPRINGS 54, GRACE LUTHERAN 9: At Hillcrest, No. 3 seeded Watersprings kept its season going with a dominant win over No. 5 seeded Grace Lutheran in a 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament elimination game.
The Warriors, who shot 44.9 percent from the field for the game, built a 26-6 lead at halftime. Daniel Canfield had 22 points, Gabe Smith had 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists and Robert Canfield had nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals for Watersprings (13-10), which plays in another elimination game Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 54, GRACE LUTHERAN 9
Watersprings 13 13 12 16—54
Grace Lutheran 2 4 0 3—9
WATERSPRINGS—Daniel Canfield 22, Gabe Smith 15, Robert Canfield 9, Kaden Aldinger 8.
GRACE LUTHERAN—N/A.