Kendra Billman and Kacy Fredrickson each scored two goals and Keeley Combo added an unassisted goal. Katelyn Allen also scored and Alexis Adams converted a penalty kick.
Goalie Lydia Keller also assisted on one of the Billman goals. Sydney Stohl, Gracy Keim and Briquelle Voss also recorded assists.
The Tigers host Bonneville on Wednesday.
Other scores
MADISON 11, HILLCREST 0
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 1, MADISON 0: At Rexburg, Jaxon Keller scored on penalty kick with 11 minutes left in the first half and goalie Tyler Stauffer came up with a big save late in the game to preserve the shutout.
Hillcrest (5-1-1) plays Wednesday at Blackfoot.
Madison (3-4) hosts Rigby on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 4, BLACKFOOT 0: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers picked up their second straight win. I.F. led 1-0 at the half, and then scored three goals early in the second to put the game out of reach.
Jameson Lee scored twice and Mitch Parks and Eric Soto added goals.
“Each of the goals were assisted, we found the open guys,” Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said.
The Tigers (2-2-2) are at Bonneville on Wednesday.
Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said his team is still trying to find some scoring punch.
“At times we had some nice possessions, but we’ve got to get an end product from it,” Pope said.
The Broncos (2-3, 2-1) play Hillcrest on Wednesday.
Volleyball
At Orem, Utah, Thunder Ridge finished second at the Rocky Mountain Classic this past weekend.
The Titans finished 6-1 at the 32-team tournament, losing in the championship match to Copper Hills in three sets.
Avery Turnage tallied 64 kills to go with 10 aces, seven blocks and 25 digs in the tournament.
Paige Clark had 27 kills and 59 assists, while Jaycee Weatherman added 31 kills and Brooklyn Rose had 64 digs. Austyn Landon recorded 12 blocks, and Jenna weatherman had 44 assists.