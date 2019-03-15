At Blackfoot, the Tigers opened the season with an 11-5 victory over Blackfoot as Andrew Gregersen finished 4 for 4 and knocked in six runs and Cannon Thompson, who started the game and tossed three scoreless innings, added three RBIs. Nate Rose, who finished 2 for 4, also knocked in four runs.
The Broncos’ Carlos Pimentel finished 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
“The bottom line is you can’t go down 10-0 against a team like that,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “I do like how we bounced back.”
Blackfoot hosts Pocatello today at 1 p.m.
Idaho Falls 0 6 3 1 0 1 0 — 11 13 2
Blackfoot 0 0 0 4 0 1 0 — 5 10 2
IDAHO FALLS: Pitchers: Cannon Thompson 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Chris Dompier 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Andrew Gregersen 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Thompson 3-4, Gregersen 4-4, Nate Rose 2-4. 2B: Caden White. 3B: Gregersen, Rose. RBI: Thompson 3, Sorenson, Gregersen 6, Braxton Ball, White 2, Paul Wilson, Rose 4.
BLACKFOOT: Pitchers: Cayden Cornell 1.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Kyson Van Orden 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Juan Pimentel 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Tehgan Bassett 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Grimmett 2-4, Carlos Pimentel 2-3. 2B: Pementel. RBI: E. Case 2, Jerod Gough, Grimmett, Pimentel.
STANSBURY (UTAH) 10, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Pine View, Utah, the Titans were shutout in their opener, but bounced back to defeat Granger behind a 5-inning complete game by Taylor Cannon. Dylan Forsgren finished 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs in the shortened game.
TRidge 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 0
Stansbury 1 3 2 3 1 — 10 8 1
THUNDER RIDGE: Pitchers: Tanner Webb 3.2 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Ayson Webb 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: T. Webb 2-3.
STANSBURY: NA
THUNDER RIDGE 12, GRANGER 4
TRidge 1 4 1 1 5 — 12 11 1
Granger 0 0 2 0 2 — 4 5 2
THUNDER RIDGE: Pitching: Taylor Cannon 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Kaysen Isom 2-3, Ayson Webb 2-3, Dylan Forsgren 2-4. 2B: Forsgren 2. 3B: Cannon, T. Webb. RBI: A. Webb, Tanner Berdrow, T. Cannon, Lloyer Driggs, Forsgren 5, T. Webb.
GRANGER: NA
BONNEVILLE 14, JUDGE MEMORIAL 1: At Hurricane, Utah, the Bees had little trouble in this one as starter Caden Christensen gave up just two hits and a run in five innings and the offense pounded out 14 hits.
Christensen also hit two doubles, as did Randon Hostert, who finished with four RBIs. Christensen recorded six RBIs.
The Bees defeated Pine View 9-6 in their second game. Hostert picked up the win and also finished 2 for 3.
Bonneville 0 4 3 3 4 — 14 14 0
J.Mem 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 3
BONNEVILLE: Pitchers: Caden Christensen 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-3, Randon Hoster 2-4, Willie Nelson 2-4, Daniel Carroll 2-4. 2B: Carroll, Christensen 2, Hostert 2, Kai Howell. RBI: Carroll, Christensen 6, Jack Franson, Hostert 4, Howell 2, Lords 2, Nelson 2, Jordan Perez.
JUDGE MEMORIAL: Pitchers: Callahan 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Mcteauge 2.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Passler 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Moore. RBI: Moore.
BONNEVILLE 9, PINE VIEW 6
Bonneville 0 0 0 6 3 — 9 6 2
Pine View 0 0 0 1 5 — 6 6 1
BONNEVILLE: Pitchers: Randon Hostert 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; Joey Hutson 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Kolby Bird 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Bruer Webster 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Webster 2-2, Hostert 2-3. RBI: Caden Christensen 2, Jack Franson, Hostert, Webster 3.
PINE VIEW: Pitchers: Staheli 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 5 BB; Elder 0.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Roundy 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Green. RBI: Stubbs 2, Elder, Blanco, Roundy.
HILLCREST 9, SOUTH FREMONT 4: At Hillcrest, the Knights took advantage of a seven-run fifth inning to win their season opener. Luke Patterson picked up the win in relief and also finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
South Fremont 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 — 4 4 3
Hillcrest 0 0 2 0 7 0 x — 9 11 3
SOUTH FREMONT: Pitchers: Kyler Yancey 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Bridger Erickson 1.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Coy Davis 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: HR: Talon Maupin. RBI: Maupin, Yancey.
HILLCREST: Pitchers: Jace Hansen 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Matt Morrison 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Luke Patterson 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Dallin Weatherly 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB.
Leading hitters: Sorenson 2-4, Patterson 3-4, Tubb 2-4. 2B: Bracken Mason, Tubb, Patterson, Sorenson. RBI: Mason, Kolter Smith 2, Weatherly, Tubb, Sorenson, Patterson 2.
Softball
IDAHO FALLS 17, MADISON: At Tautphaus Park, the Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season, banging out 18 hits and holding off the Bobcats late. Macie Cordon finished 5 for 5 with six RBIs.
“Our offense is usually spot on,” Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson said of the outburst, adding some defensive lapses let Madison back in the game.
Idaho Falls hosts Rigby on March 27.
Madison 1 0 01 8 1 1 — 12 12 4
Idaho falls 2 2 2 3 1 7 x — 17 18 6
MADISON: Pitching: Arnold 2. 1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K,1 BB; Pennell 3.2 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.
Leading hitters: Mortensen 2-5, Honosky 3-5, Arnold 3-5. 2B: Arnold. 3B: Pennell. RBI: Mortenson 2, Honosky, Weaver, Arnold, Burbidge 2, Pennell.
IDAHO FALLS: Pitching: Jaidyn Clement 4.0 IP, 7H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Kennedy Buron 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Madi Burton 2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Burton 3-5, Clement 2-4, Kennedy Robertson 2-5, Macie Cordon 5-5, Emma Williams 2-4, Kaitlin Moss 2-4. 2B: K. Robertson, Cordon, Williams, Moss, Riley Schneider. 3B: Olivia Hillam. RBI: Madi Burton 2, Moss 2, Hillam, Clement 2, K. Robertson, Cordon 6, Schneider.
Tennis
HIGHLAND 10, SKYLINE 2
Boys singles: Rhett Price (S) defeated Tanner Morgan (H) 6-1, 6-4; Jaxson Nield (H) def. Kade Nef (S) 6-0, 6-0; Nate Carter (H) def. Derek Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles: Cassie Stoddard (H) def. Felice Leavitt (S) 6-0, 6-0; Lizzy Richardson (H) def. Frida Rodriguez (S) 6-1, 6-2; Barrett Harris (H) def. Anna St. Michel (S) 6-0, 6-1.
Boys Doubles: Eric Johnson/Carsen Austin (S) def. Karl Johnson/Rigby Swenson (H) 6-3, 6-4; DJ Shore/Stephen Livermore (H) def. Drew Hathaway/Bryce Flowers (S) 6-2, 6-2.
Girls Doubles: Paige Rasmussen/Nichole Harrison (H) def. Tana Johnson/Kylie Eaton (S) 6-0, 6-0; Madison Myler/Lucy Snell (H) def. Symphony Garcia/Grace Houghton (S) 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles: Carter Fellow/Chloe Stoddard (H) def. Tanner Thomason/Emily Stuart (S) 6-0, 6-2; Sam Bacon/McKay Ellis (H) def. John Francis/Mariel Stuart (S).