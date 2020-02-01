At Leadore, Joanna Hayes scored 23 points and Abigail Yadon added 14 as the Watersprings girls basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Leadore 48-29 in their first-round game at the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament.
Hayes also finished with 10 steals and 14 rebounds.
Watersprings, the No. 5 seed, scored just 12 points in the first half, but Leadore, the fourth seed, couldn’t take advantage, scoring 12 in the half and then just two in the third quarter.
Watersprings (5-13) will play Mackay on Saturday at Hillcrest High. Leadore (5-7) plays an elimination game on Feb. 11.
WATERSPRINGS 48, LEADORE 29
Watersprings 6 6 26 10 — 48
Leadore 7 5 2 15 — 29
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 3, Jessica Merkle 4, Joanna Hayes 23, Angie Gomez 2, Abigail Yadon 14, Rylee Mathison 2.
LEADORE — Mackenzie Mackay 9, Paige Ramsey 6, Lena Beyeler 1, Courtney Lovelo 11, Sadie Bird 2.
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 35: At Blackfoot, No. 1 seeded Grace got a combined 32 points from two players to defeat No. 2 seeded Butte County 38-35 and reach Friday’s 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament title game.
The Pirates led 29-21 entering the third quarter, then were outscored 17-6 in the fourth.
“We had an eight-point spread the last time we played them,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “That last quarter got us.”
Belle Beard had nine points and Kiya McAffee added eight for Butte County (15-7), which plays in Tuesday’s elimination game versus Challis at Blackfoot.
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 35
Butte County 11 12 6 6—35
Grace 12 4 5 17—38
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 8, Anna Knight 4, Belle Beard 9, McKenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 6, Kelsey Isham 4.
GRACE—Anderson 4, Walker 3, Stratman 2, Hill 16, Clegg 16.
Boys basketball
TETON 52, SOUTH FREMONT 48: At St. Anthony, Carson Reiley netted 17 points and Dusty Hess added 10 as Teton held off South Fremont.
Tag Bair led South Fremont with 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.
South Fremont (9-7, 0-1) is at Sugar-Salem on Tuesday. Teton (13-4, 1-1) is at Sugar-Salem on Friday.
TETON 52, SOUTH FREMONT 48
Teton 13 9 17 13 — 52
South Fremont 6 16 15 11 — 48
TETON — Shane Hawkins 3, Xander Vontz 5, Dusty Hess 10, Harrison Moulton 1, Luke Thompson 8, Carson Reiley 17, Heuseveldt 8.
SOUTH FREMONT — Dallin Orme 6, Kaimen Peebles 9, Bridger Poulsen 7, Ryker Hurt 2, Jace Neville 11, Tag Bair 13.
WEST JEFFERSON 55, FIRTH 47: At Terreton, Kyson Gabrish and Branson Morton combined for 31 points in West Jefferson's conference win over Firth.
West Jefferson coach Dave Hadley said the Panthers were able to take advantage in the third quarter.
"We made some free throws and got a couple stops toward the end," Hadley said.
Athan Blunquist had nine points to lead Firth (7-10, 3-2), which hosts Salmon on Wednesday. Morton had 19 points and Gabrish added 12 for West Jefferson (10-6, 2-3), which plays Wednesday at Ririe.
WEST JEFFERSON 55, FIRTH 47
Firth 10 12 13 12—47
West Jefferson 15 13 12 15—55
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 1, Jaxon Howell 5, Canon Carpenter 7, Austin Jacobsen 8, Michael Crider 2, Tadyn Jacobsen 7, Jace Erickson 8, Athan Blunquist 9.
WEST JEFFERSON—Jael Garcia 4, Straton Morton 3, Braeden Larsen 5, Landen Larsen 6, Kyson Gabrish 12, Branson Morton 19, Peyson Callaway 6.
Other scores
Boys
Kimberly 69, Sugar-Salem 53
North Fremont 70, Ririe 46
Wrestling
FOUR DISTRICT 6 WRESTLERS CLAIM TITLES AT RED HALVERSON: At Rupert, four District 6 wrestlers won individual titles Saturday at the annual Red Halverson Invitational at Minico High School.
Three of those titles went to Bingham County wrestlers. Shelley’s Kolton Stacey won the 113-pound title by defeating teammate Kyle DeRoache by a 15-5 major decision, Snake River’s Tate Benson won 152 by pinning Centennial’s Jett Nelson in 3:41 and Blackfoot’s Nick Chappell won 182 by pinning Century’s Marcus Lee in 5:55. In 195, Bonneville’s Matthew Boone won upon pinning Burley’s Jayden Paul in 5:03.
Three District 6 wrestlers took runners-up. Blackfoot’s Taye Trautner was second at 120, Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda was second at 132 and Hillcrest’s Lorenzo Luis was second at 145.
Ten other locals placed: Blackfoot’s Luke Moore (fourth at 106), Blackfoot’s Austin Despain (third at 138), Madison’s Ty Clark (fifth at 138), Snake River’s Emilio Caldera (sixth at 126), Snake River’s Kyle Richardson (third at 145), Madison’s Jaden Smith (third at 152), Shelley’s Taylor Balmforth (fourth at 160), Snake River’s Marcus Mortensen (fifth at 170), Bonneville’s Kaiden Hansen (sixth at 220) and Snake River’s Ty Belnap (fourth at 285).
Kuna won the team title with 240 points. Blackfoot led District 6 teams in fifth place with 164.5 points. Two other local teams cracked the top 10 as Snake River was eighth with 116 points and Shelley was ninth with 99.
Digger Classic Duals
At Sugar City
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem. 2. Marsh Valley. 3. Bear Lake. 4. Grace. 5. North Fremont. 6. Madison. 7. West Side. 8. Salmon. 9. Preston.
Sugar-Salem went unbeaten through nine rounds of its dual tournament.
The Diggers’ Blaze Klingler finished 8-0 at 106 pounds and Kohl Nielson was 7-0 at 132 pounds. Bridger Norman was 8-0 at 138, and Carson Roberts finished 7-0 at 195 and 182. Kenneth Copley was 8-0 at 285.
For North Fremont, Hayden Maupin was a perfect 7-0 at 160, and Riggen Cordingley went 7-0 at 170 and 182.