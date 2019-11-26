At Hillcrest, Tylie Jones had 19 points for Rigby in a 72-56 nonconference win over the Knights.
The Trojans and Knights entered halftime tied 35-35, but Rigby outscored Hillcrest 21-8 in the third quarter.
“They probably doubled our rebounds and most of those were in the third quarter,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “(Jones) can do a little bit of everything. She’s as good of a post we’ve faced, but yet she can play point guard. She’s legit.”
Ruby Murdoch had 12 points and Brooke Donnelly added 10 points for Rigby (2-1), which hosts Highland for a conference game on Tuesday. Macey Larsen had 16 points and Trinity Larsen had 13 points for Hillcrest (1-2), which plays Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 72, HILLCREST 56
Rigby 17 18 21 16—72
Hillcrest 16 19 8 13—56
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 12, Tylie Jones 19, Hallie Boone 3, Camryn Williams 9, Victoria Briggs 6, Kiersten Raymond 1, Brooke Donnelly 10, Brindy Shipper 9, Anastasia Kennedy 3.
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 8, Brook Jones 2, Macey Larsen 16, Trinity Larsen 13, Chrissy Olson 4, Halle Carlson 2, Abigail Parker 6, Brooke Cook 5.
BLACKFOOT 62, IDAHO FALLS 28: At Idaho Falls, Blackfoot had three players finish with double-figure scoring in a conference win over the Tigers.
Tenleigh Smith had 16 points while Isabelle Arave and Praire Caldwell each added 11 for the Broncos, whom Idaho Falls head coach David Vest said played great defense and made great shots. Blackfoot (2-1) hosts Shelley on Tuesday.
Kennedy Robertson had nine points for Idaho Falls (0-3), which hosts Bonneville on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 62, IDAHO FALLS 28
Idaho Falls 9 5 10 4—28
Blackfoot 14 19 18 11—62
IDAHO FALLS—Morgan Tucker 3, Kennedy Robertson 9, Calyn Wood 6, Macy Cordon 2, Caroline Keller 1, Aubree Duffin 6, Megan Hurst 1.
BLACKFOOT—Tenleigh Smith 16, Isabelle Arave 11, Praire Caldwell 11, Natalie Gonzales 2, Kianna Wright 5, Tylar Dalley 4, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 4, Hadley Humpherys 5.
TETON 49, FIRTH 41: At Firth, Teton handed the Cougars their first loss of the season.
The Cougars tied the game in the third quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Kinley Brown and Waklee Kunz put Teton back ahead again.
“It was contested throughout,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said.
Cambrie Streit had 13 points and Kunz added 11 for Teton (4-1), which is off until a Tuesday home game versus Ririe. Kiley Mecham had nine points to lead Firth (3-1), which travels to Sugar-Salem on Tuesday.
TETON 49, FIRTH 41
Teton 10 14 14 11—49
Firth 7 11 14 9—41
TETON—Kinley Brown 9, Saraee Olivas 1, Waklee Kunz 11, Tatum Streit 6, Cambrie Streit 13, Abby Thomas 7, Annalea Brown 2.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 7, Brooklyn Clayson 4, Hailey Gee 7, Kiley Mecham 9, Megan Jolley 8, Hailey Barker 6.
RIRIE 55, SOUTH FREMONT 37: At St. Anthony, Sara Boone and Breyer Newman combined to score 22 of Ririe’s points in a nonconference road win over South Fremont.
South Fremont coach Ryan Campbell said the Bulldogs played great man-to-man defense.
“It took us out of what we wanted to do offensively,” Campbell said. “Ririe did a great job rebounding. Hats off to them. It was our first game we really got pressured defensively.”
Boone had 12 points and Newman added 10 for Ririe (1-1), which plays Tuesday at Teton. Karlee Thueson had 13 points and Rylie Neville added 11 for South Fremont (1-2), which plays the same night at West Jefferson.
RIRIE 55, SOUTH FREMONT 37
South Fremont 8 10 4 15—37
Ririe 16 15 10 14—55
SOUTH FREMONT—Maddie Baler 2, Tyleigh Hill 4, Kinley Geisler 6, Karlee Thueson 13, Josie Angell 1, Rylie Neville 11.
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 10, Skylee Coles 6, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 12, Jordan Scott 9, Dallas Sutton 2, Alyssa Foster 4, Halley Guthrie 8.
BUTTE COUNTY 56, SALMON 17: At Salmon, Butte County got points from six players and held Salmon to single digit scoring in every quarter en route to a nonconference win.
Kiya McAffee, a sophomore, had a game-high 22 points for the Pirates.
“All my girls scored again tonight and that was good,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said.
Mackay Williams had five points for Salmon (1-2), which will host Challis one week from tonight. Butte County (2-0) plays one week from tonight at Mackay.
BUTTE COUNTY 56, SALMON 17
Butte County 22 12 10 12—56
Salmon 5 6 2 4—17
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 22, Madi Kniffin 4, Anna Knight 7, Belle Beard 8, McKenzie Gamett 9, Emilee Hansen 6.
SALMON—Emma Dahle 3, H. Pilkerton 4, E. Tarkalson 1, Mackay Williams 5, F. Lafferty 2, Leah Cannon 2.