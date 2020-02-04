At Rigby, Tylie Jones returned for the Rigby High School girls basketball team in a 52-36 win over Upper Valley rival Madison to begin the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Jones, who fell hard on her knee a week ago in a regular season game versus Madison, did not play in the regular season finale versus Hillcrest. Rigby coach Troy Shippen said she did well in Monday’s practice and he decided to start her in Tuesday’s game. She ended the night with 11 points.
“She didn’t play as much as usual, but she played very good basketball,” Shippen said.
He added that No. 4 seeded Madison, which forced overtime versus Rigby a week ago, led 7-0 in the first quarter before the Trojans came back to tie it. Macie Gordon had 11 points for Madison (6-15), which plays Thursday at No. 3 Highland in an elimination game. Brooke Donnelly had 13 points for No. 1 seeded Rigby, which hosts No. 2 Thunder Ridge in Thursday’s semifinal game.
RIGBY 52, MADISON 36
Madison 7 6 11 12—36
Rigby 7 13 21 11—52
MADISON--Wasden 2, Gordon 11, Cook 3, Dow 2, Parker 14, Parkinson 4.
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 9, Tylie Jones 11, Hallie Boone 2, Camryn Williams 2, Victoria Briggs 3, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 8, Kylie Jones 1, Brindy Shipper 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 65, HIGHLAND 48: At Thunder Ridge, the No. 2 seeded Titans scored 25 points in the second quarter en route to a win over No. 3 seeded Highland to begin the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Thunder Ridge head coach Jeremy Spencer said there were 72 free throw attempts Tuesday, which kept the game from establishing any kind of flow, adding that the Rams have improved greatly since the start of the season.
“(Highland head coach) Gino (Mariani) has done a great job with them,” Spencer said. “Between turnovers and pushing the ball, finally we got some shots to start dropping.”
Paige Clark and Aspen Caldwell had 14 points each while Lauren Davenport added 11 and Avery Turnage had 10 for Thunder Ridge (15-7), which plays in Thursday’s semifinal at No. 1 Rigby.
THUNDER RIDGE 65, HIGHLAND 48
Highland 6 16 16 10—48
Thunder Ridge 12 25 12 16—65
HIGHLAND—Pongah 2, Vaughn 5, Bell 7, Pokibro 8, Calley 9, Baldwin 7, Baker 3, Maughan 3, Thayne 3, Sarrner 1.
THUNDER RIDGE—McKenzie Detanancour 1, Sierra John 2, Aspen Caldwell 14, Paige Clark 14, Lauren Davenport 11, Kate Boyle 1, Avery Turnage 10, Halli Smith 3, Kennedy Stenquist 9.
HILLCREST 44, IDAHO FALLS 25: At Hillcrest, the No. 4 seeded Knights had a strong fourth quarter to finish off a win over the Tigers to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Knights led 22-17 at halftime and 27-19 after three. Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said the Knights got every look they wanted, but struggled shooting at times.
“We told them at halftime, ‘keep doing what you’re doing,’” Sargent said. “It took us till the fourth quarter to start getting hot.”
Kennedy Robertson had seven points to lead No. 5 Idaho Falls (5-17), which plays Saturday vs. a to-be-determined opponent at Skyline. Hallie Carlson had nine points for Hillcrest, which plays Thursday at No. 1 Bonneville.
HILLCREST 44, IDAHO FALLS 25
Idaho Falls 8 9 2 6—25
Hillcrest 9 13 5 17—44
IDAHO FALLS—Sage Berrett 2, Morgan Tucker 2, Kennedy Robertson 7, Calyn Wood 6, Abbey Corgatelli 2, Cassidy Sanders 2, Aubree Duffin 4.
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 3, Brook Jones 2, Macy Larsen 8, Trynity Larsen 8, Hallie Carlson 9, Abigail Parker 1, Aspen Cook 8, Brooke Cook 5.
SKYLINE 60, SHELLEY 27: At Skyline, Drew Chapman scored 15 points as the Grizzlies built a double-digit lead by the half in a 4A District 6 tournament first round game.
No. 3 seeded Skyline (10-10) heads to No. 2 seed Blackfoot on Thursday. Hailey Christensen had eight points for No. 6 Shelley (1-20), which plays Saturday versus a to-be-determined opponent at Skyline.
SKYLINE 60, SHELLEY 27
Shelley 9 10 3 5 — 27
Skyline 14 27 14 5 — 60
SHELLEY — Kassidy Arzola 6, Hailey Christensen 8, Ashlee Brewerton 3, Clara Benson 2, Alexis Leckington 4, Kaylie Peebles 4.
SKYLINE — Taylor 5, Drew Chapman 15, Taryn Chapman 7, Sophia Anderson 8, Lizzie Bialas 8, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 6, Tailer Thomas 4.
BUTTE COUNTY 59, CHALLIS 27: At Blackfoot, the No. 2 seeded Pirates were victorious over the No. 3 seeded Vikings in an elimination game of the 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament.
Belle Beard had 15 points, Kelsey Isham had 11 and Emilee Hansen added 10 points for Butte County (16-7), which reaches Friday’s championship game versus No. 1 seeded Grace. The winner automatically qualifies for the state tournament.
Olivia Farr and Tessa Gregory had eight points each to lead Challis (5-13), whose season ended with the loss.
BUTTE COUNTY 59, CHALLIS 27
Butte County 14 16 17 12—59
Challis 2 10 10 5—27
BUTTE COUNTY—Addy Vandever 5, Kiya McAffee 6, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 4, Belle Beard 15, McKenzie Gamett 6, Emilee Hansen 10, Kelsey Isham 11.
CHALLIS—Austyn Erickson 4, Hallie Oerke 5, Jordan Ellis 2, Olivia Farr 8, Tessa Gregory 8.
RIRIE 71, SALMON 17: At St. Anthony, the top-seeded Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter en route to a first round win in the 2A District 6 tournament at South Fremont High.
Sara Boone and McKinley Kemp each scored 11 points for Ririe (13-8), which plays Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s North Fremont vs. Firth game. No. 5 seeded Salmon (5-17) plays West Jefferson in Thursday’s elimination game.
RIRIE 71, SALMON 17
Salmon 3 5 2 7 — 17
Ririe 7 23 24 17 — 71
SALMON — Ele Tarkalson 6, Mackay Williams 5, Faith Lafferty 2, Hailey Pilkerton 4.
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 4, Skylee Coles 7, Paige Martinez 5, Brianna Scott 1, Sara Boone 11, McKinley Kemp 11, Abbie Nelson 2, Jordan Scott 8, Dallas Sutton 9, Alyssa Foster 4, Maggie Ball 9.
Boys basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 65, SOUTH FREMONT 51: At Sugar City, Hadley Miller led three Sugar-Salem players in double-figure scoring totals in a rivalry win over South Fremont.
Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said the stands were packed and there were numerous fouls.
“In a rivalry game, it doesn’t matter what the record is or anything like that,” Freeman said. “Our kids played hard.”
Kaimen Peebles and Tag Bair had 17 points each for South Fremont (9-8, 0-1), which plays Friday at West Jefferson. Miller had 16 points, Kyler Handy had 15 points and Tanner Harris added 11 for Sugar-Salem (12-5, 2-0), which hosts Teton on Thursday.
SUGAR-SALEM 65, SOUTH FREMONT 51
South Fremont 10 13 11 17—51
Sugar-Salem 16 16 15 18—65
SOUTH FREMONT--Dallin Orme 6, Bridger Erickson 3, Kaimen Peebles 17, Ryker Hurt 4, Jace Neville 4, Tag Bair 17.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 8, Tanner Harris 11, Mason Guymon 2, Keyan Nead 4, Hadley Miller 16, Sam Parkinson 6, Rylan Bean 3, Kyler Handy 15.
WATERSPRINGS 63, CLARK COUNTY 5: At Dubois, the Warriors had little trouble with Clark County and finished Rocky Mountain Conference play in third place with a 5-2 record.
Daniel Canfield led the way with 25 points and Gabe Smith just missed a double-double with eight points and 20 rebounds for Watersprings (10-9), which plays Friday at Taylor’s Crossing and begins district play Feb. 14.
WATERSPRINGS 63, CLARK COUNTY 5
Watersprings 15 20 12 16 — 63
Clark County 3 0 2 0 — 5
WATERSPRINGS — Daniel Canfield 25, Robert Canfield 17, Kaden Aldinger 12, Dylan Dostal 1, Gabe Smith 8.
CLARK COUNTY — Acosta 1, Murdock 2, Perez 2.
Other scores
Girls, 2A District 6 tournament
North Fremont 41, West Jefferson 37