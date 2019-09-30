At Skyline, Jaxon Keller’s goal in the first half off an assist by Jacob Hoover held up for Hillcrest in a 1-0 win over Skyline in boys soccer on Monday as the Knights (12-1-1, 6-0-1) remained unbeaten in conference play.
Hillcrest hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 5, BONNEVILLE 0: At Bonneville, the Broncos snapped a two-game losing skid and had their highest scoring output of the season.
“I think we’re playing better soccer all-around now,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “We’re creating more chances and moving the ball quicker than we were earlier in the season.”
The Broncos (4-7, 4-4) took a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Manny Bartolo and Christopher Botello. Ivan Zamora, Pedro Magana and Misa Reyna added goals in the second half.
Blackfoot is at Hillcrest on Wednesday. Bonneville plays Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS 8, SHELLEY 0: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers celebrated senior night with a win over the Russets. Junior Soto netted three goals and five other players scored for I.F. (5-3-3, 4-1-1).
Idaho Falls hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 4, HILLCREST 0: Emily Stuart scored two first-half goals, the first off an assist from Teresa Ledezma and the second on a free kick.
Ledezma scored in the 52nd minute with a Tasha Miller assist and Brooklyn Winder scored in the 74th minute off an assist from Rachel Glaser as the Grizzlies remained unbeaten in conference play.
Skyline (9-1, 7-0) hosts Shelley on Thursday.
THUNDER RIDGE 5, HIGHLAND 0: At Pocatello, the Titans move to 5- 7-1 on the year and hosts Madison on Monday to finish off the regular season.
IDAHO FALLS 5, SHELLEY 1: At Idaho Falls, Remi Brandley scored a hat trick for the Tigers and Kendra Billman added a goal and an assist. Katelyn Allen added a goal and an assist and Kaelie Eastman had an assist for Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls (6-4, 5-2) plays at Bonneville on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 6, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, Reagan Flynn had a hat trick, Kylie Coles scored twice, and Madison Pugmire had a goal for the Bees.
Bonneville (9-4, 6-1) hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday.