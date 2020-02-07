At Rexburg, No. 2 seeded Teton outlasted No. 3 seeded South Fremont 54-46 in a 3A District 6 girls basketball tournament elimination game at Madison High School to advance to Monday’s title game.
Teton coach Shon Kunz said South Fremont came ready to play, going 9-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter while Teton went 8-for-15. The teams combined to hit 12 3-pointers. Waklee Kunz had 26 points and six 3-pointers for Teton.
“That’s probably the most Wakes has ever hit,” coach Kunz said. “She hit a few from downtown.”
Cambrie Streit had 10 points for Teton (16-7), which plays No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem for the district championship at 7 p.m. Monday at Madison High School. Rylie Neville had 20 points and Karlee Thueson added 11 for South Fremont, which ends the season 6-17.
TETON 54, SOUTH FREMONT 46
South Fremont 8 13 13 12—46
Teton 8 19 12 15—54
SOUTH FREMONT—Baler 4, T. Hill 2, Geisler 2, Thueson 11, Angell 7, Neville 20.
TETON—Kinley Brown 4, Aspen Lasson 1, Jaisa Jones 2, Waklee Kunz 26, Cambrie Streit 10, Abigail Thomas 5, Annalea Brown 6.
Boys basketball
WATERSPRINGS 37, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 32: At Taylor’s Crossing, Daniel Canfield had 20 points for the Warriors in a nonconference win over Taylor’s Crossing in their regular season finale.
Canfield went 6-for-15 from 3-point range for the Warriors, who shot 42.9 percent from the field.
Kaden Aldinger added nine points for Watersprings (11-9).
WATERSPRINGS 37, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 32
Watersprings 4 6 16 11—37
Taylor’s Crossing 4 14 6 8—32
WATERSPRINGS—Daniel Canfield 20, Kaden Aldinger 9, Robert Canfield 4, Gabe Smith 4.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING—N/A.
BLACKFOOT 64, BONNEVILLE 59: At Bonneville, the Bees rallied but came up short as Blackfoot held onto second-place in the 4A District 6 standings.
The Broncos (8-10, 6-2) hit six 3-pointers in the first half and led 43-23 at the break. Bonneville (6-13, 4-5) made a run in the third quarter with 24 points, but it wasn't enough.
"We spent a lot of energy to come back and just couldn't get over the hump," Bonneville coach John Tucker said.
Blackfoot hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday and Bonneville hosts Shelley.
BLACKFOOT 64, BONNEVILLE 59
Blackfoot 22 21 7 14 — 64
Bonneville 15 8 24 12 — 59
BLACKFOOT — Reece Robinson 14, Jett Shelley 21, Brayden Wright 7, Isiah Thomas 1, Canden Dahle 10, Carter Layton 9, Melvin Arroyo 2.
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 7, Kellen Bird 2, Carson Johnson 27, Caleb Stoddard 5, Cy Gummow 5, Carson Judy 9, Devin McDonald 2, Jackson Hurley 2.
IDAHO FALLS 70, HILLCREST 60: At Hillcrest, the Tigers rolled to a double-digit lead at the half to remain unbeaten in 4A District 6 play. Keynion Clark scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and had six assists. Spencer Moore added 17 points and was 3 for 3 on 3-point shots.
Garrett Phippen led the Knights (9-10, 5-4) with 13 points.
Idaho Falls (14-4, 8-0) is at Skyline on Wednesday. Hillcrest is at Blackfoot on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALL 70, HILLCREST 60
Idaho Falls 20 23 17 10 — 70
Hillcrest 18 11 10 21 — 60
IDAHO FALLS — Keynion Clark 28, Spencer Moore 17, Ryan Fansworth 7, Jaxon Sorenson 5, Carter Rindfleisch 4, Taevyon Thompson 3, Dylan Seeley 3, Carson Look 2, Nate Rose 1.
HILLCREST — Garrett Phippen 13, Cooper Kesler 9, Given Chatelain 8, Isaiah Belnap 7, Sam Kunz 6, Tre Kofe 5, Demik Hatch 4, Luke Patterson 3, Dallin Weatherly 3, Jase Austin 2.
Other scores
Boys
Rigby 74, Highland 44
Firth 55, Ririe 33
Mackay 77, North Gem 72
Girls
1A Division I District 5-6 title game
Grace 46, Butte County 38