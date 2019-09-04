At Skyline, the Grizzlies defeated Thunder Ridge 4-1 in a girls soccer match on Wednesday, as Teresa Ledezma finished with a hat trick.
Ledezma scored in the 24th minute off an assist from Mariel Stuart and put Skyline up 2-0 with a goal in the 35th minute that was assisted by Mattie Olson.
Emily Stuart followed up three minutes later with a penalty kick. Ledezma scored in the 47th minute with a Tasha Miller assist to put the game out of reach.
Skyline hosts Hillcrest on Friday. Thunder Ridge (1-3) hosts Rigby on Friday.
Cross county
Harriman meet, Harriman State Park
Full results on athletic.net
Boys
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 24, 2. North Fremont 38, 3. South Fremont 75.
Individuals (top 15 only)
1. Kaysen Klingler (SS), 17:34.7; 2. Parker Galbraith (SS), 18:13.7; 3. Max Palmer (NF), 18:19.7; 4. Asher Johnston (NF), 18:31.2; 5. Zack Johnston (NF), 18:51.7; 6. Axel Copley (SS), 18:57.1; 7. Parker Dupree (SS), 19:15.7; 8. Tanner Baggett (SS), 19:22.8 ; 9. Tanner Dupree (SS) 19:24.1; 10. Mason Lewis (SS) , 19:25.6 ; 11. Sam Peterson (SS), 19:47.1; 12. Easton Kerbs (SF), 19:50.6. 13. Kody Dalling (SS), 19:56.0 ; 14. Aiden Alley (SS), 19:58.8; 15. Porter Holt (SS), 20:28.7.
Girls
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 15, 2. North Fremont 62, 3. South Fremont 63.
Individuals (top 15 only)
1. Sarenady Price (SS), 21:34.8 ; 2. Jade Jackson (SS), 22:02.0 ; 3. Taya Brewer (SS), 22:09.3; 4. Jaresa Jackson (SS), 22:27.0; 5. Ryley Klingler (SS) 23:10.8; 6. Ethnie Hamblin (SS), 23:24.7; 7. Kassie Peterson (SS), 23:34.3; 8. Emma Bird (SS), 23:44.1; 9. Kennedy Gillette (SS), 23:54.1; 10. Kaiah Anderson (SS), 24:05.8; 11. Kamilla Bird (SS), 24:09.4; 12. Mariah Willis (SS), 24:14.2 ; 13. Breklynn Gee (SF), 24:16.9; 14. Emma Dunster (SF), 24:18.7; 15. Brayleigh Johnston (NF), 25:19.6.