At Boise, Sadie Lott had a career best 34 points for the Bonneville High School girls basketball team in a 60-42 in over Meridian at Timberline High School at the annual TimberLion Tournament.
Bonneville head coach Ryan Erikson said Lott was especially happy because she now has bragging rights in her family, surpassing older brother Carson’s single game career best of 33 points from his senior season at Skyline in 2017. Lott had 18 of Bonneville’s 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“She was 13-for-16 on shooting,” Erikson said. “She was on today.”
Sage Leishman added nine points for Bonneville (10-0), which ends the tournament versus Centennial this afternoon at Timberline.
BONNEVILLE 60, MERIDIAN 42
Bonneville 17 14 6 23—60
Meridian 10 4 15 13—42
BONNEVILLE—Sadie Lott 34, Makayla Sorensen 2, Brooklyn Cunningham 2, Mariah Jardine 3, Sydnee Hunt 6, Sage Leishman 9, Maddi Pettingill 4.
MERIDIAN—Wing 2, Colka 8, Lawrence 12, Mpoyo 6, Bonning 10, Klinger 4.
MINICO 52, IDAHO FALLS 42: At Boise, Idaho Falls fell to Minico at Borah High School on day two of the annual TimberLion Tournament.
Two players combined to score 41 of Minico's 52 points. The Spartans also went 11-for-17 from the foul line while the Tigers went 8-for-19.
Abbey Corgatelli had 11 points and Morgan Tucker added 7 for Idaho Falls (2-10), which plays Capital this afternoon at Borah to end the tournament.
MINICO 52, IDAHO FALLS 42
Minico 12 13 15 12—52
Idaho Falls 7 13 9 13—42
MINICO—Hawkes 2, Stimpson 6, Black 22, McManus 19, Vorwaller 3.
IDAHO FALLS—Alexis Adams 2, Sage Barrett 3, Morgan Tucker 7, Kennedy Robertson 6, Abbey Corgatelli 11, Cassidy Sanders 4, Macy Cordon 2, Aubree Duffin 4, Megan Hurst 3.
SKYLINE 70, SHELLEY 40: At Skyline, Mattie Olson had 29 points to lead nine Skyline scorers in a conference win over Shelley.
The Grizzlies led 39-13 at halftime due to a 27-point first quarter.
“I think our first eight points came off transition layups or transition 3s,” Skyline coach Ty keck said.
Drew Chapman had 14 points for Skyline (6-5, 3-2 4A District 6), which hosts Rigby on Monday in a rescheduled game from November.
SKYLINE 70, SHELLEY 40
Shelley 6 7 14 13—40
Skyline 27 12 22 9—70
SHELLEY—Kidman 3, Christensen 6, Williams 3, Benson 3, Leckington 7, Wattenbarger 5, Wilson 7, Peebles 6.
SKYLINE—Drew Chapman 14, Taryn Chapman 3, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzie Bialas 5, Rachel Glaser 4, Carmen Garcia 2, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 29, Taeler Thomas 2.
RIGBY 40, BORAH 37: At Boise, Rigby edged Borah at Timberline High School for its second win at the annual TimberLion Tournament.
No final statistics were available, but Rigby coach Troy Shippen said the game came down to the wire.
“Ruby (Murdoch) had to hit free throws to go up by 3 to solidify us,” Shippen said.
Rigby (9-3) ends the tournament versus defending 5A state champion Borah this afternoon at Timberline.
SUGAR-SALEM 56, FILER 41: At Sugar City, the Diggers defeated Filer to begin 2020.
Sugar-Salem led 37-11 at halftime before Filer started closing the gap.
“They’re a very physical, tough team,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “We’re just happy to get a win.”
Mardee Fillmore had 14 points to lead the Diggers and Dayley said Michelle Luke likely finished the night with a double-digit number of steals. Sugar-Salem (11-1) hosts Snake River on Wednesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 56, FILER 41
Filer 9 2 14 16—41
Sugar-Salem 20 17 7 12—56
FILER—Gartner 6, Snyder 2, Monson 6, Smuthers 3, Fisher 10, Jones 9, Bartholomew 5.
SUGAR-SALEM—Price 3, Hailey Harris 7, Meg Fillmore 2, Kali Bingham 4, Natalyah Nead 8, Megan Pannell 8, Mardee Fillmore 14, Macey Fillmore 8, Sunny Bennion 2.
SODA SPRINGS 56, RIRIE 29: At Ririe, two-time defending 2A state champion Soda Springs pulled away early in the nonconference matchup.
Ririe (6-7) is at Firth on Thursday.
SODA SPRINGS 56, RIRIE 29
Ririe (6-7) is at Firth on Thursday.
Soda Springs 17 21 18 10 — 56
Ririe 1 10 6 12 — 29
SODA SPRINGS — Gronning 11, Smith 16, Pelago 4, Thompson 7, Naef 2, Balls 26.
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 2, Skylee Coles 9, Sara Boone 8, Jordan Scott 2, Dallas Sutton 6, Alyssa Foster 2.
Boys basketball
IDAHO FALLS 73, BONNEVILLE 58: At Bonneville, Keynion Clark and Spencer Moore combined to score 47 points in Idaho Falls' conference win over the Bees.
Clark had 27 points and 14 rebounds and Moore added 20 for the Tigers, who led 35-16 at halftime. The teams combined to make 14 3-pointers. Carson Johnson, who had 20 points to lead Bonneville, went 4-for-8 from 3.
Ryan Farnsworth added 13 points for Idaho Falls (5-1, 2-0 4A District 6), which hosts Mountain Home tonight. Jordan Perez had 17 points and Cy Gummow added 11 for Bonneville (4-5, 2-1), which hosts Rigby on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 73, BONNEVILLE 58
Idaho Falls 20 15 20 18—73
Bonneville 9 7 24 18—58
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 27, Spencer Moore 20, Ryan Farnsworth 13, Dylan Seeley 7, Jaxon Sorenson 4, Michael Orr 2.
BONNEVILLE—Carson Johnson 20, Jordan Perez 17, Cy Gummow 11, Carson Judy 5, Kellan Bird 3, Devin McDonald 2.
SOUTH EUGENE 62, THUNDER RIDGE 48: At Gillette, Wyo., the Titans fell to South Eugene (Ore.) in the Gillette Energy Classic semifinals.
Dutch Driggs and Jay Scoresby had 10 points each for Thunder Ridge (4-4), which will play for third place today.
SOUTH EUGENE 62, THUNDER RIDGE 48
S. E. 14 15 11 22—62
T. R. 13 9 15 11—48
SOUTH EUGENE—Sam Harris 21, Aidan Clark 13, Bryce Buettcher 9, Jonah Saders 2, Jarrett Bryant 3, Josh Paul 14.
THUNDER RIDGE—Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 5, Dutch Driggs 10, Jay Scoresby 10, Kayden Toldson 8, Brigdon Craig 2, Porter Harris 2, Gary Southwick 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 70, FILER 39: At Sugar City, the Diggers began 2020 with a dominant nonconference win over Filer.
Sugar-Salem scored 48 points in the middle quarters and head coach Shawn Freeman said every player got in the game.
“We came out a little bit rusty, then we did a really good job on the rebounding,” Freeman said.
Tanner Harris had 17 points and Keyan Nead added 11 for Sugar-Salem (6-1), which hosts Bear Lake today.
SUGAR-SALEM 70, FILER 39
Filer 6 9 16 8—39
Sugar-Salem 11 23 25 11—70
FILER—T. Anderson 8, B. Rountree 5, A. Jarolimnc 6, J. Gell 2, Martinez 2, Perez 7, T. Tews 6, Unknown Player 3.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 8, Tanner Harris 17, Braxton Ostermiller 6, Keyan Nead 11, Hadley Miller 9, Sam Parkinson 7, Rylan Bean 7, Kyler Handy 4, McKay Schulthies 1.
WEST JEFFERSON 67, BUTTE COUNTY 47: At Arco, a 26-point second quarter propelled West Jefferson to a nonconference win over Butte County.
The Panthers ended the night with three players having double-digit scoring totals.
“After the first quarter, it kinda went downhill from there,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said.
Sage Cummins had 14 points and Brady McAffee added 10 for Butte County (5-3), which hosts Grace tonight. Jael Garcia had a game-high 19 points, Branson Morton had 16 points and Landen Larsen added 11 points for West Jefferson (4-3), which hosts American Falls on Tuesday.
SKY VIEW (UT) 67, MADISON 56: At Rexburg, Taden King scored 18 points for the Bobcats, but the 1-2 punch of Sky View's Mason Falslev (29 points) and Sam Phipps (23 points) proved too much to overcome.
Madison (6-4) hosts Hillcrest on Thursday.
SKY VIEW (UT) 67, MADISON 56
Sky View 9 27 13 18 — 67
Madison 13 17 10 16 — 56
SKY VIEW — Kasen Carlson 2, Taydem Neal 2, Titan Saxton 3, Mason Falslev 29, Cameron Doyle 2, Sam Phipps 23, Schumann Schumann 6.
MADISON — Carson Downey 2, Tyson Lerwill 5, Easton Cordero 3, Wesley Jensen 11, Dawson Wills 5, Kaleb Rasmussen 4, Mark Williams 4, Braxton Pierce 2, Taden King 18, Joey Williams 2.
HILLCREST 57, SHELLEY 42: At Hillcrest, the Knights picked up their first conference win as Cooper Kesler scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures.
"We played with a lot of intensity," coach Dave Austin said, adding the team could have been rusty after not playing during the break. "It was a good game for us."
Braxton Miskin scored 15 points for the Russets (0-7,0-1), who host Blackfoot on Thursday. Hillcrest (3-6, 1-3) is at Rigby on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 57, SHELLEY 42
Shelley 6 10 14 12 — 42
Hillcrest 10 13 18 16 — 57
SHELLEY — Tomy Bradshaw 3, Treyce Jensen 3, Braxton Miskin 15, Jace Thatcher 3, Trevor Austin 11, Jaxon Hess 2, Cannon Vance 5.
HILLCREST — Cooper Kesler 15, Luke Patterson 2, Tre Kofe 6, Jace Austin 10, Garrett Phippen 9, Dallin Weatherly 10, Demik Hatch 3, Traeson Finch 2.
Other scores
Girls
Kuna 54, Hillcrest 39
Soda Springs 66, Ririe 29
Boys
Blackfoot 61, Highland 52
Teton 62, Jackson Hole 30
Rigby 69, Timberline 54
High school wrestling
At Nampa, 14 District 6 wrestlers reached the quarterfinals of their respective weight classes at the annual Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center.
Blackfoot and Bonneville each had three wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals while South Fremont, Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge each have two wrestlers. Blackfoot's Niyomi Oliva reached the girls 123-pound quarterfinals, Esai Castaneda is in the 132-pound quarterfinals and Nick Chappell reached the 182-pound quarterfinals. Kayla Vail of Bonneville reached the girls 109-pound quarterfinals, Tucker Banks is in the 152-pound quarterfinals and Matthew Boone is in the 195-pound quarterfinals.South Fremont's Ryker Simmons reached the 98-pound quarterfinals while teammate Tristan Olson reached the 160-pound quarterfinals. Idaho Falls' Brigid Shannon reached the girls 130-pound quarterfinals and Sammy Mitchell reached the girls 285-pound quarterfinals. For Thunder Ridge, Caden Ramos reached the 120-pound quarterfinals and Brooke Boyle reached the girls 143-pound quarterfinals.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals are Shelley's Kolton Stacey at 113, Skyline's Cameron Paulsen at 120 and North Fremont's Riggen Cordingley at 170.
Kuna leads team standings with 106 points. Blackfoot leads District 6 teams in the standings with 69.5 points for 12th place.