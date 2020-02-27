At Hillcrest, the Mackay High School boys basketball team outlasted North Gem 79-61 to repeat as 1A Division II District 5-6 champions on Thursday.
The Miners led by seven points at halftime before outscoring the Cowboys 26-6 in the third quarter. The Cowboys closed the gap with a 31-point fourth quarter.
“The boys came out at the start of the second half very engaged and executed the game plan,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “We had a few strategies that we were holdin got keep until the second half and the boys executed that well in the third quarter.”
Kolton Holt had 23 points, Chase Green had 15, Jacoda Whitworth had 14 and Sereck Peterson added 10 for Mackay (19-4), which opens the 1A Division II state tournament one week from tonight with an 8 p.m. first round game versus the District 4 runner-up.
The Miners enter state on a 13-game win streak.
“I feel very confident with this team,” Krosch said. “Most of our points have come from the defensive side. We create a lot of havoc on turnovers that lead to a lot of transition points.”
MACKAY 79, NORTH GEM 61
North Gem 12 12 6 31—61
Mackay 16 15 26 22—79
NORTH GEM—Freeman 2, Lowe 8, Corta 2, Hatch 4, Bodily 36, Setzer 6, Cooper 3.
MACKAY—Kyle Peterson 8, Moorman 5, Sereck Peterson 10, Jacoda Whitworth 14, Chase Green 15, Kolton Holt 23, Buzz Gregory 2.
Other scores
3A District 5-6 regional play-in
Marsh Valley 54, Teton 51
1A Division II District 5-6 elimination game
Rockland 39, Watersprings 31
1A Division I District 4-5-6 regional play-in
Butte County 46, Valley 44