At Mackay, the Mackay High School boys basketball team got points from 11 of 14 players in a 99-35 win over Clark County to begin the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament.
It was the highest scoring output by the Miners, who led 65-14 at halftime, since a 100-55 win over Sho-Ban in last year’s district tournament opening round.
“The kids are focused right now,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “This group of kids come this time of year, they tend to get locked in and focused on the mission and the task at hand.”
Chase Green had 19 points, Kolton Holt and Jacoda Whitworth each added 16 and Kyle Peterson added 14 for No. 1 seeded Mackay (17-4), which plays in Thursday’s semfinal at Hillcrest versus Rockland. No. 8 seeded Clark County plays Grace Lutheran in an elimination game Wednesday at Hillcrest.
MACKAY 99, CLARK COUNTY 35
Clark County 7 7 14 7—35
Mackay 33 32 27 7—99
CLARK COUNTY—Acosta 8, Murdock 13, Clark 10, Perez 2, Reya 2.
MACKAY—Kyle Peterson 14, Nolan Moorman 9, Sereck Peterson 6, Jacoda Whitworth 16, Chase Green 19, Kolton Holt 16, Devin Lynch 4, Bryson Woodbury 2, Buzz Gregory 1, Wyatt Warner 8, David Lynch 4.
IDAHO FALLS 56, BLACKFOOT 50: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers edged Blackfoot to finish regular season conference play undefeated.
The teams, which claimed the top two seeds for next week’s 4A District 6 tournament, had a close game throughout. The Broncos shot 44 percent for the game to I.F.’s 34 percent, and the win came down to defense.
“It was pretty much a two-point ball game in the fourth quarter,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “In the last four minutes, our defense picked it up.”
Isaiah Thomas had 15 points and four assists while Camdon Dahle had 10 points for Blackfoot (9-11), which takes the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for districts. Keynion Clark had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Spencer Moore had 13 points and Jaxon Sorenson had 10 points and eight rebounds for Idaho Falls (16-4), which takes the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for districts.
IDAHO FALLS 56, BLACKFOOT 50
Blackfoot 16 13 14 7—50
Idaho Falls 16 17 12 11—56
BLACKFOOT—Isaiah Thomas 15, Camdon Dahle 10, Jett Shelley 8, Reece Robinson 6, Brayden Wright 4, Melvin Arroyo 4, Carter Layton 3.
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 17, Spencer Moore 13, Jaxon Sorenson 10, Ryan Farnsworth 9, Dylan Seeley 7.
THUNDER RIDGE 59, BONNEVILLE 50: At Thunder Ridge, Lloyer Driggs had 19 points and was 5-for-5 from 3-point range for the Titans in a nonconference win over Bonneville.
The Titans, who led 37-21 at halftime, shot 7-for-12 from 3-point range as a team.
Tao Johnson had 13 points and Kayden Toldson added 10 for Thunder Ridge (9-12), who take the No. 3 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament and will play Tuesday at No. 2 Madison. Cy Gummow had 17 points and was 5-for-10 from 3-point range and Jordan Perez added 11 for Bonneville (7-14), which takes the No. 3 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament and will host No. 6 Shelley on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 59, BONNEVILLE 50
Bonneville 7 14 12 12—50
Thunder Ridge 16 21 7 15—59
BONNEVILLE—Jordan Perez 11, Carson Johnson 8, Caleb Stoddard 2, Cy Gummow 17, Carson Judy 5, Devin McDonald 7.
THUNDER RIDGE—JJ Biggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 19, Tao Johnson 13, Tyler Godfrey 5, Zach Marlowe 5, Dutch Driggs 2, Kayden Toldson 10, Porter Harris 2.
WATERSPRINGS 52, LEADORE 16: At Watersprings, No. 3 seeded Watersprings began the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament with a dominant win over No. 6 seeded Leadore.
The Warriors had stat leaders all over in the win. Gabe Smith had 18 points, five steals and four blocks, Kaden Aldinger had 16 points and seven assists and Robert Canfield added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Watersprings (12-9) advances to Thursday’s semifinal at Hillcrest versus North Gem. Leadore plays Sho-Ban in an elimination game Wednesday at Hillcrest.
WATERSPRINGS 52, LEADORE 16
Leadore 4 6 3 3—16
Watersprings 10 13 18 11—52
LEADORE—unavailable.
WATERSPRINGS—Gabe Smith 18, Kaden Aldinger 16, Robert Canfield 13, Daniel Canfield 5.
NORTH FREMONT 65, WEST JEFFERSON 41: At Terreton, the Huskies ended the regular season with a conference win over West Jefferson.
Four players finished the night with double-figure scoring totals for North Fremont, which led 32-24 at halftime. Jordan Hess had 19 points, Luke Hill and Paul Wynn had 11 points each and Max Palmer had 10 points for the Huskies (16-2), who take the No. 1 seed into the 2A District 6 tournament and will play Monday versus No. 5 seed Ririe.
Braeden Larsen had 11 points and Branson Morton added 10 for West Jefferson (12-8), which takes the No. 4 seed for districts via a tiebreaker coin toss with Salmon and will play No. 3 seed Salmon on Monday.
NORTH FREMONT 65, WEST JEFFERSON 41
North Fremont 12 20 22 11—65
West Jefferson 16 8 7 10—41
NORTH FREMONT—Jordan Hess 19, Jordan Lenz 6, Carson Dye 1, Luke Hill 11, Max Palmer 10, Tyler Shuldberg 7, Paul Wynn 11.
WEST JEFFERSON—Jael Garcia 5, Braeden Larsen 11, Kyson Gabrish 8, Branson Morton 10, Peyson Callaway 7.
Other scores
Salmon 79, Ririe 73
Sugar-Salem 60, South Fremont 50
Wrestling
NORTH FREMONT 40, CHALLIS 24
98: Martin Estrada (NF) pin Bronc Jensen, 1:21; 106: Truman Renof (NF) maj. dec. Colton Battley, 11-2; 113: Hoak Corgatelli (CH) by forfeit; 120: Double forfeit; 126: Double forfeit; 132: Kohl Nielson (NF) pin Logan Reed, 0:52; 138: Kasen Hohnstein (CH) pin Angel Romero, 2:30; 145: Tyler Sessions (NF) pin Cody Lloyd, 3:12; 152: Double forfeit; 160: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Charlie Bullock, 5:06; 170: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Clay Bullock, 1:09; 182: Alex Garcia (NF) pin George Cecil, 5:29; 195: Avery Robles (CH) by forfeit; 220: Double forfeit; 285: Gabe Juarez (CH) by forfeit
BLACKFOOT 72, HILLCREST 12
98: Taylor Call (H) by forfeit; 106: Cesar Godinez (B) pin Tate Waddoups, 2:47; 113: Zach Thompson (B) pin Dregun Wheeless-Hill, 2:51; 120: Carter Lindsay (B) pin Samuel Luis; 126: Eli Abercrombie (B) pin Zander Hartner, 1:27; 132: Ryan German (B) by forfeit; 138: Austin Despain (B) by forfeit; 145: Lorenzo Luis (H) pin Jaxson Austin, 1:42; 152: Brock Armstrong (B) pin Treyjan Bissette, 2:46; 160: Tanner Soucie (B) pin Jesse Murdock, 2:28; 170: Michael Edwards (B) pin Kelton Kinghorn, 1:24; 182: Nick Chappell (B) by forfeit; 195: Dragen Robison (B) by forfeit; 220: Jacob Averett (B) by forfeit; 285: Double forfeit
IDAHO FALLS 60, BURLEY 15
220: Brendan Rasmussen (IF) pin Aldo Cruzes, 1:43; 285: Landon Gneiting (IF) pin Jesus Cruzes, 0:42; 98: Double forfeit; 106: Perry Eddington (IF) by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Daniel Vancampen (IF) pin Marcus Chaiden, 1:06; 126: Brigid Shannon (IF) by forfeit; 132: Kayson Kenney (IF) pin Deegan Hanks, 2:33; 138: Teagyn Hall (IF) by forfeit; 145: Porter Tuttle (IF) pin Daniel Barker, 3:17; 152: Lee Nyblade (B) dec. Hunter Herrera, 13-6; 160: Devryn Livingston (IF) pin Prestyn Ramos, 1:41; 170: Jacob Bracken (B) pin Leo Nelson, 5:32; 182: Carter Manwaring (IF) by forfeit; 195: Jayden Paul (B) by forfeit