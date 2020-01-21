At Arco, Chase Green and Sage Cummins had 30 points each in an intense boys basketball rivalry game which ended 68-67 Mackay over Butte County.
Butte County coach Radley Gamett said the Pirates climbed out of a six-point deficit in the final 1:46 and then barely missed a buzzer beater shot at the end. Green had five 3-pointers for Mackay and made the final bucket of the game to put the Miners up with about six seconds left. Gamett said Cummins played aggressive the entire game.
“He’s played with a lot of confidence,” Gamett said. “That’s something he’s really honed in on this year as a senior.”
Kolton Holt added 16 points and Kyle Peterson had 10 for Mackay (9-4), which plays today at Rockland. Brady McAffee and Keyan Cummins had 11 points each for Butte County (7-6), which plays Friday at Ririe.
MACKAY 68, BUTTE COUNTY 67
Mackay 13 17 19 19—68
Butte County 17 14 19 15—67
MACKAY—Kyle Peterson 10, Nolan Moorman 4, Sereck Peterson 2, Jacoda Whitworth 6, Chase Green 30, Kolton Holt 16.
BUTTE COUNTY—Sage Cummins 30, Tyler Wanstrom 2, Konner Lambson 2, Ruger Stamos 2, Brady McAffee 11, Bridger Hansen 9, Keyan Cummins 11.
HILLCREST 49, MADISON 44: At Hillcrest, the Knights rallied in the second half for a nonconference win over Madison.
After trailing 27-16 at halftime, the Knights held the Bobcats to four points in the third quarter and scored 23 points in the fourth. Hillcrest head coach Dave Austin said the Knights took the lead in the final two minutes of the game, adding that Luke Patterson and Garrett Phippen made clutch free throws and Jase Austin made big shots.
“We just caught fire in the fourth,” coach Austin said. “They battled right to the end.”
Cooper Kesler added 10 points for Hillcrest (5-8), which hosts District 93 rival Bonneville on Thursday. Carson Downey had 12 points to lead Madison (9-5), which plays Thursday at Blackfoot.
HILLCREST 49, MADISON 44
Madison 12 15 4 13—44
Hillcrest 7 9 10 23—49
MADISON—Carson Downey 12, T. Larro 2, Wesley Jensen 6, Dawson Wills 4, Mark Williams 9, Braxton Pierce 2, Taden King 9.
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 10, Luke Patterson 2, Tre Kofe 5, Jase Austin 21, Garrett Phippen 9, Demik Hatch 2.
IDAHO FALLS 70, SHELLEY 55: At Shelley, Keynion Clark and Jaxon Sorenson had another big night for the Tigers in a conference win over the Russets.
Clark had 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Sorenson had 19 points and nine assists.
Dylan Seeley added eight points for Idaho Falls (9-3, 4-0), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
Braxton Miskin had 23 points and Trevor Austin added 11 for Shelley (0-10, 0-4), which hosts Sugar-Salem on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 70, SHELLEY 55
Idaho Falls 15 23 16 16—70
Shelley 15 6 15 19—55
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 23, Jaxon Sorenson 19, Dylan Seeley 8, Ryan Farnsworth 5, Spencer Moore 5, Dallin Gardner 3, Carson Look 2, Christian Jensen 2, Michael Orr 2, Carter Rindfleisch 1.
SHELLEY—Braxton Miskin 23, Trevor Austin 11, Jaxon Hess 7, Cannon Vance 6, Tony Bradshaw 4, Jace Thatcher 4.
WATERSPRINGS 59, SHO-BAN: At Watersprings, the Warriors had two quarters of 20-plus points en route to a win over Sho-Ban.
It was a good day offensively for the Warriors, shot 52.8 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from 3 and 70.8 percent from the foul line.
Kaden Aldinger led three players in double-digit scoring totals with 21 points for Watersprings (7-8, 2-1), which plays Saturday at Mackay.
WATERSPRINGS 59, SHO-BAN 27
S-B 10 8 6 3—27
Watersprings 21 6 22 10—59
SHO-BAN—unavailable.
WATERSPRINGS—Kaden Aldinger 21, Robert Canfield 18, Daniel Canfield 17, Gabe Smith 3.
SKYLINE 70, BONNEVILLE 63: At Bonneville, Raleigh Shippen scored 20 points, Christean Thomas hit 7 of 9 shots to finish with 14 points and Cruz Taylor added 15 points as the Grizzlies picked up their second conference win of the season.
Carson Johnson and Cy Gummow combined for 40 points for the Bees.
Bonneville (5-8, 3-2) is at Hillcrest on Thursday. Skyline (3-12, 2-4) is at Mountain Home on Saturday.
SKYLINE 70, BONNEVILLE 63
Skyline 16 18 18 18 — 70
Bonneville 13 18 14 18 — 63
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 14, Raleigh Shippen 20, Cade Marlow 13, Jace Eames 2, Eli Ames 6, Cruz Taylor 15.
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 6, Branson Casper 2, Kellan Bird 2, Carson Johnson 22, Caleb Stoddard 12, Cy Gummow 18. Devin McDonald 1.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 47: At Rigby, Britton Berrett scored 23 points as the Trojans improved to 13-1 with the nonconference win.
Tanoa Togiai added 20 points for Rigby, which plays at Idaho Falls on Saturday.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 47
Blackfoot 15 11 11 10 — 47
Rigby 16 15 15 17 — 63
BLACKFOOT — Jaxon Ball 2, Reece Robinson 8, Jett Shelley 13, Brayden Wright 2, Isiah Thomas 5, Canden Dahle 6, Jayden Wistisen 5, Carter Layton 5, Melvin Arroyo 1.
RIGBY — Kaden Miller 2, Britton Berrett 23, Christian Fredericksen 2, Keegan Thompson 5, Daniel Talavera 2, Brycen Uffens 9, Tanoa Togiai 20.
NORTH FREMONT 64, SALMON 33: At Ashton, the top-ranked Huskies jumped out to an early lead as Luke Hill led three players in double figures with 18 points.
North Fremont (11-1, 2-0) is at Firth on Friday. Salmon (5-6, 0-2) hosts West Jefferson on Friday.
NORTH FREMONT 64, SALMON 33
Salmon 4 6 13 10 — 33
North Fremont 18 10 17 19 — 64
SALMON — NA
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 3, Jordan Lenz 16, Dye 2 , Luke Hill 18, Max Palmer 8, Tyler Shuldberg 6, Paul Wynn 10, Colton Orme 1.
Other scoresBoysFirth 63, Ririe 40
Girls basketballSHO-BAN 57, WATERSPRINGS 28: At Watersprings, Sho-Ban pulled away in the second quarter and the Warriors were held to just nine points in the second half.
Joanna Hayes topped Watersprings (4-11, 4-6) with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Warriors play at Mackay on Saturday.
SHO-BAN 57, WATERSPRINGS 28
Sho-Ban 13 21 15 8 — 57
Watersprings 13 6 4 5 — 28
SHO-BAN —Appenay 5, Zamora 2, Jackson 27, V. Nappo 12, T. Smith-Buckskin 7, M. Pokibro 4.
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 5, Joanna Hayes 11, Angie Gomez 1, Abigail Yadon 9, Rylee Mathison 2.