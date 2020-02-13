At Hillcrest, the Mackay girls basketball team punched its ticket to the state tournament on Thursday night, downing defending district champion Rockland 62-51 in the finals of the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament.
It’s the first district title for the Miners (15-4) since 2015.
“It was a great team effort,” coach Kashia Hale said, noting the balanced scoring with Trinity Seefried scoring 17 points, Chloe Fuller 16 and Alana Christensen and Megan Moore each scoring 10 points.
Christensen hit three 3-pointers and Hale praised her defense effort.
“She was on fire,” she said.
Moore grabbed 10 rebounds and Fullmer led the way with 14 boards.
MACKAY 62, ROCKLAND 51
Rockland 12 6 14 19 — 51
Mackay 17 18 15 12 — 62
ROCKLAND — NA
MACKAY — Trinity Seefried 17, Riley Moore 9, Chloe Fullmer 16, Alana Christensen 10, Megan Moore 10, Brenna McAffee 2.
WATERSPRINGS 34, SHO-BAN 27: At Hillcrest, Abigail Yadon scored 11 points and Riley Winkelmann added 10 as the Warriors knocked of second-seeded Sho-Ban in a 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament elimination game.
Waterprings, the No. 5 seed, held Sho-Ban to single digits in each quarter. Harley Jackson netted 24 points but only two other players scored for the Chiefs.
“The plan was to stop her from shooting a lot threes,” coach John Yadon said, noting Jackson got her points, but the rest of the team was held in check.
Abigail Yadon also added 12 rebounds and seven steals.
With the win, Watersprings (7-14) will face Rockland on Saturday for a state tournament berth.
WATERSPRINGS 34, SHO-BAN 27
Watersprings 6 4 11 13 — 34
Sho-Ban 2 9 7 9 — 27
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 10, Joanna Hayes 5, Madison Kincaid 6, Abigail Yadon 11, Genevieve Gerling 2.
SHO-BAN — Harley Jackson 24, Tia Smith-Buckskin 1, Rose Evening 2.
BUTTE COUNTY 55, VALLEY 28: At American Falls, Kiya McAffee scored a game-high 21 points as the Pirates (18-8) had little trouble in a 1A District 4-5-6 play-in game.
McAffee connected on five 3-pointers as Butte County built a double-digit lead by the half and pulled away in the second.
Kelsey Isham just missed a double-double with 12 rebounds and eight points.
The Pirates play Genesee on Saturday at Fruitland in a state play-in game.
BUTTE COUNTY 55, VALLEY 28
Butte County 13 14 14 14 — 55
Valley 9 4 3 12 — 28
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 21, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 2, Belle Beard 8, McKenzie Gamett 3, Emilee Hansen 11, Kelsey Isham 8.
VALLEY — Black 2, Delgado 4, Dimond 7, Koatz 7, Lewis 2, Schilz 4, Stephens 2.
Other scores
3A District 5-6 play-in game
Teton 45, Marsh Valley 36