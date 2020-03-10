At Twin Falls, the Madison baseball team swept a doubleheader against Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, earning 2-0 and 7-1 victories.
Dylan Rydalch pitched six shutout innings to win the opener as Landon Drake closed it out in the seventh and Kameron Kostial belted a homer.
Trey Holloway had a solid start in the second game, surrendering just one hit and striking out four in five innings.
MADISON 2, CANYON RIDGE 0
Madison 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 6 1
Canyon Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 0
MADISON — Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB; Landon Drake 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Pena 2-3. 2B: Pena 2, Rydalch. HR: Kameron Kostial. RBI: Kostial, Rydalch.
CANYON RIDGE — Pitchers: Ian Hughes 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Kolten Price 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 3B: Cole Rosas.
MADISON 7, CANYON RIDGE 1
Madison 0 0 0 1 4 2 0 — 7 8 0
Canyon Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 4
MADISON — Pitchers: Trey Holloway 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Tyler Pena 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Kameron Kostial 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kostial 2-5. 2B: Mason Flanary, Kostial, Ceigan Sutton. RBI: Flanary, Jace Leatham, Pena, Dylan Rydalch, Sutton, Isaac Walker.
CANYON RIDGE — NA