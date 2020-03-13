At Hillcrest, the Madison baseball team broke open a close game with eight runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 12-9 win over Hillcrest on Friday
Kameron Kostial knocked in four runs for Madison and Trey Holloway picked up the win in relief.
Hillcrest (0-1) is at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday. Madison improved to 4-0.
Madison 1 0 0 2 8 1 0 — 12 14 3
Hillcrest 1 2 0 3 0 2 1 — 9 10 5
MADISON — Pitchers: Isaac Walker 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Trey Holloway 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Bendon Ball 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kekoa Jensen 2-5, Kameron Kostial 2-5, Mason Flanary 3-4, Landen Drake 3-3. 2B: Ball, Drake, Flanary, Tyler Pena. RBI: Ball, Drake, Flanary 2, Jensen, Kostial 4, Pena, Ceigan Sutton.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: David Henze 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; CJ Chastain 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Dallin Weatherly 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Jace Taylor 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Schultz 2-4, Henze 3-5, Weatherly 2-5, Wade Capson 2-3. 2B: Weatherly. RBI: Will Grimmett, Schultz, Henze, Weatherly 3.
Softball
MALAD 13, SHELLEY 6: At Malad, the Dragons jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three innings and Shelley couldn't recover as the Russets dropped their season opener.
Shelley 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 — 6 7 5
Malad 6 0 4 2 1 0 x — 13 8 4
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Mikayla McDermott 2.1 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 8 BB; Hallie Behunin 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Kidman 2-4, Hathaway 2-4. 3B: McDermott, Servoss. RBI: Behunin, Byington, Hathaway 2.
MALAD — Pitchers: Dorius 7.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dorius 2-3, Phillips 2-4. 2B: Dorius, Ketchel, Green. 3B: Green, Dorius.
BLACKFOOT 16, CANYON RIDGE 8; BLACKFOOT 13, CANYON RIDGE 1: At Twin Falls, Maria Paufu'i finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Broncos. Maggie Hepworth tossed five innings for the win.
Blackfoot pounded out 11 hits in five innings to win the second game. Kyah Henderson was 3 for 4 with four RBI and Kymber Wielanb gave up three hits for the win.
Blackfoot (3-0) takes on Thunder Ridge today.
Tennis
THUNDER RIDGE 7, BONNEVILLE 5
Boys singles: Warner (TR) def. Lemon (B) 6-3, 6-1. Bell (TR) def. Taylor (B) 7-6, 6-4. Chatterton (B) def. Sargent 6-4, 7-5.
Girls singles: Trane (B) def. Lowe (TR) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Dominique Hol (TR) def. Shurtliff (B) 6-3, 6-3. Leishman (TR) def. Shell (B) 6-1, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Foster/Marlowe (TR) def. Trane/Belnap (B) 7-6, 3-6, 6-1. Parker/Miekle (TR) def. Jorgensen/Griffel (B) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Girls doubles: Petersen/Boumoza (B) def. Cutler/Hone (TR) 6-3, 6-1. Barker/Moffett (B) def. A. Taylor/B. Taylor (TR) 6-2, 7-6.
Mixed doubles: Belnap/Leishman (B) def. Sargent/Bullock (TR) 6-3, 6-3. Payne/Higginson (B) def. Youngberg/Artman (TR) 6-1, 6-0.