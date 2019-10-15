For the fourth year in a row, the Madison High School girls soccer team are 5A District 5-6 champions.
Since the start of the year, it’s been the Bobcats’ goal to win the district title or, as they like to call it, their fourth star. They accomplished that Tuesday, defeating Highland 1-0 in a defensive battle in Rexburg.
In the first half, Highland’s defense was crowding Madison star forward Annalise Brunson. At halftime, coaches told her to look for the drop ball.
“We usually we try to play direct to (Brunson),” Madison head coach Jaymon Birch said. “And she does a really nice job of just scoring goals, but they know that too. You’d see that she’d have three or four people of her all at once the minute she touched the ball. So, we talked about look at maybe playing the drop ball and drop it to the person right behind you or across from you.”
Brunson did exactly that and it led to Madison’s lone goal. With 11 minutes left in the game, the Bobcats strung together passes to push the ball up the field. When Brunson received the ball, she dropped it off to Breckley Birch who tapped it to herself then scored with her left foot.
“That’s not an easy finish left-footed, not her dominant foot,” Jaymon Birch said. “I was really proud of her. That was awesome.”
Highland’s defense made it tough on Madison after allowing 11 goals in their first two meetings with the Bobcats.
“They did some things that really disrupted what we like to do,” Jaymon Birch said. “They were really active in the middle and especially in their defensive third. That challenged us and it took us a while to figure out how to break that. We didn’t do it very often. We had some chances, but it was a good game.”
Madison (14-2-0) will begin the 5A state tournament Oct. 24 with an 11:30 a.m. match at Meridian High School versus District 3’s third-place team.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
RIGBY 1, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Thunder Ridge, No. 4 seeded Rigby preserved its season with a win over No. 3 seeded Thunder Ridge.
The Trojans (6-9-1) play Thursday at No. 2 seeded Highland in an elimination game. Thunder Ridge ends the season 5-10-1.
3A District 6 tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 8, FIRTH 0: At Sugar City, the No. 1 seeded Diggers shut out No. 4 seeded Firth to return to the 3A District 6 championship game.
Sugar-Salem (15-1-1) will play No. 2 seeded Teton in Thursday’s title game at Sugar City. The same two teams played for the title last year, and Teton is responsible for Sugar-Salem’s lone loss this season.
TETON 6, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At Driggs, No. 2 seeded Teton returned to the 3A District 6 championship game with a shutout win over No. 3 seeded South Fremont.
Teton (13-2-0) plays Thursday at No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem in the championship game.
Boys soccer
5A District 6 tournament
RIGBY 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Rigby, Fabian Castro’s free-kick tied the game at 1-1 in the first half and David Resendiz assisted on a Kylan Mower goal and added a goal in the second to lift the Trojans (9-6-0) in a 5A District 5-6 elimination game.
Rigby plays Thursday at Madison in another elimination contest.
3A District 6 tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 8, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At Sugar City, Devin Peterson and Jordan Dayley each had two goals for the No. 1 seeded Diggers in a win over No. 4 seeded South Fremont to begin districts.
Peterson, a freshman, scored off assists from Jordan Dayley and Scott Galbraith while Jordan Dayley scored unassisted and off an assist from Nathan Dayley. Nathan Dayley (unassisted), Kyle Brunson (Ricardo Contreras assist), Scott Galbraith (Jordan Dayley assist) and Sam Puzey also scored for the Diggers, who led 3-0 at halftime.
“The boys played very well against a very determined South Fremont team,” Sugar-Salem assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email. “The boys settled in and passed and moved well.”
Sugar-Salem (15-1-1) hosts Teton on Thursday for the 3A District 6 championship.
TETON 4, FIRTH 0: At Driggs, Teton shut out Firth to return to the 3A District 6 championship game.
Teton (9-4-0) will play Thursday at No. 1 seeded Sugar-Salem for the title. This is the sixth consecutive year the teams will play each other in the championship game.
Volleyball
MADISON 3, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Rexburg, Madison defeated Thunder Ridge for the second time this season in a battle for the No. 1 seed for the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Sidney Parker had 10 kills, Baylee Peterson had eight kills, Kenna Woodfield had 13 digs and four aces, Macie Gordon had five aces, five kills and 26 assists and Lexi Weaver had 20 digs for Madison (22-13, 5-0), which plays Thursday at Rigby to end the regular season. Thunder Ridge (26-12, 4-1) hosts Highland the same night.
SHELLEY 3, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, the Russets defeated the Knights in three sets for a conference win.
Challiss Potter had six blocks and three kills for the Knights, who fell 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 in a match head coach Amanda Wade said they played without two varsity players, who are on trips this week.
“We had some kids play in positions they’d never played before,” Wade said. “It was fun to see what our athletes could do.”
Hillcrest (3-18, 0-9 4A District 6) plays Thursday at Blackfoot to end the regular season while Shelley hosts Bonneville the same night for its regular season finale.
WATERSPRINGS 3, NORTH GEM 0; WATERSPRINGS 3, ROCKLAND 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors defeated North Gem 25-10, 25-6, 25-8 and Rockland 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 to end the regular season 16-0 versus conference opponents.
Watersprings coach Robyn King said the Rockland match was particularly competitive, as Joanna Hayes had 31 assists, Abigail Yadon had 18 kills, Sarina Rios had 11 kills and Angie Gomez had 24 digs for the Warriors. It was senior night for Hayes, Yadon, Rylee Mathison and Gomez.
Watersprings (26-2) takes the No. 1 seed into Saturday’s 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament in Blackfoot.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, RIRIE 0: At Arco, the Pirates swept the Bulldogs on senior night as senior Kelsey Isham recorded nine kills and a pair of blocks in a 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 win.
Belle Beard added 23 assists and Kiya McAffee had 10 kills.
Butte County finishes the regular season 14-2 and will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament.
FIRTH 3, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Ashton, Hailey Gee and Kiley Mecham each had eight kills and Jordyn Adams added six kills and six digs in a 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 win.
Kaydee Park recorded 27 assists as the Cougars finished 8-0 in conference.
Firth will be the top seed at next week’s 2A District 6 tournament at West Jefferson.
BLACKFOOT 3, IDAHO FALLS 2: At Idaho Falls, the Broncos won the close-fought match 28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 12-15.
Katie Stohl had three aces and Maddy Cook added 15 digs for the Tigers (17-16).
Idaho Falls plays Thursday at Skyline.