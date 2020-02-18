At Rexburg, after a loss to rival Rigby to end the regular season, the Madison boys basketball team (15-7) turned up the defensive intensity in its 5A District 5-6 tournament opener on Tuesday night, downing Thunder Ridge 58-30.
After slow starts in the previous two meetings with Thunder Ridge, Madison coach Travis Schwab said he pushed his team to gain some early momentum.
“You can’t have a six-point quarter,” Schwab said he told his team. Madison led 22-14 at the half and pulled away in the second half.
“I like the way that we played defense and our kids got after it,” Schwab said.
Wesley Jensen led three Bobcat scorers in double figures with 17 points.
Madison travels to top-seed Rigby for a tournament semifinal matchup on Thursday. Thunder Ridge (9-13) hosts Highland on Thursday.
MADISON 58, THUNDER RIDGE 30
Thunder Ridge 5 9 8 8 — 30
Madison 11 11 18 18 — 58
THUNDER RIDGE — JJ Biggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 2, Tao Johsnon 1, Zach Marlowe 5, Jay Scoresby 3, Kayden Toldson 16.
MADISON — Carson Downing 9, Wesley Jensen 17, Dawson Wills 11, Jantzen Marcum 3, Kaleb Rasmussen 2, Mark Williams 3, Braxton Pierce 1, Taden King 12.
RIGBY 52, HIGHLAND 36: At Rigby, the top-seeded Trojans opened the 5A District 5-6 tournament with a win over Highland.
Britton Berrett scored 18 points and Brycen Uffens added 13 points, but it was the defense that held the Rams to single digits in the first three quarters.
“It was a great defensive effort tonight,” coach Justin Jones said.
Rigby (21-1), the No. 2 team in the 5A state media poll, hosts rival Madison on Thursday with the winner advancing to the championship game.
RIGBY 52, HIGHLAND 36
Highland 6 8 9 13 — 36
Rigby 17 10 11 14 — 52
HIGHLAND — Wheelock 4, Duffin 2, Shreve 16, Michelsen 9, Bell 5.
RIGBY — Kaden Miller 2, Britton Berrett 18, Christian Fredericksen 6, Keegan Thompson 7, Brycen Uffens 13, Tanoa Togiai 6.
BONNEVILLE 73, SHELLEY 71: At Bonneville, the Bees built a double-digit lead and then held off Shelley late in the opening round of the 4A District 6 tournament.
Carson Johnson topped Bonneville with 29 points and Jordan Perez added 17 for Bonneville.
Trevor Austin and Jace Thatcher each scored 14 for Shelley (1-18).
Bonneville is at No. 2 Blackfoot on Thursday and Shelley plays the loser of Thursday’s game between Idaho Falls and Hillcrest on Saturday.
BONNEVILLE 73, SHELLEY 71
Shelley 10 20 19 22 — 71
Bonneville 20 18 13 22 — 73
SHELLEY — Tomy Bradshaw 11, Treyce Jensen 2, Miskin 11, Alex Lott 6, Jace Thatcher 14, Trevor Austin 14, Jaxon Hess 8, Cannon Vance 5.
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 17, Kellan Bird 8, Carson Johnson 29, Caleb Stoddard 8, Cy Gummow 2, Carson Judy 2, Devin McDonald 7.
HILLCREST 53, SKYLINE 51: At Hillcrest, the Knights held off the Grizz for a first round win in the 4A District 6 tournament.
Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said the Knights built an eight or nine point lead in the first quarter before the Grizz cut it to one point, then Skyline built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest’s Garrett Phippen made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and Skyline’s Cruz Taylor missed a shot at the end of regulation, prompting overtime. At the buzzer to end overtime, Taylor missed a 3-pointer that Austin said was a great shot.
“It was a wide open look and he just missed it,” Austin said. “I think we got pretty lucky tonight. Our kids battled right down to the end.”
Cade Marlow had 17 points and Taylor added 16 for No. 4 seeded Skyline (5-17), which plays in an elimination game Saturday versus the losing team of Thursday’s Blackfoot-Bonneville game. Cooper Kesler had 15 points, Phippen had 12 points and Tre Kofe had 10 for No. 3 seeded Hillcrest (11-11), which plays Thursday at No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls.
HILLCREST 53, SKYLINE 51
Skyline 11 13 8 13 6—51
Hillcrest 12 6 10 17 8—53
SKYLINE—Christean Thomas 4, Parker Kusera 5, Raleigh Shippen 2, Cade Marlow 17, Isaac Farnsworth 2, Eli Ames 4, George McLean 1, Cruz Taylor 16.
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 15, Luke Patterson 6, Tre Kofe 10, Jase Austin 4, Garrett Phippen 12, Sam Kunz 3, Dallin Weatherly 3.
Other scores
2A District 6 tournament at South Fremont HS
Elimination game
Ririe 58, West Jefferson 54