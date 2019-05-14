At Pocatello, Madison senior Zach Martin finished third at Tuesday’s 5A state golf championships at Highland Golf Club, firing a 75, one of the best rounds of the day, to finish the tournament at 5-over, 149.
Rocky Mountain’s Jake Slocum won medalist honors with a two-day total of 144, two shots ahead of Boise’s Joe Gustavel.
Martin, who shot 74 on Monday, made eagle on the par-5 11th hole on Tuesday to keep in contention for the title.
“I hit a really good, low, knock-down hook 9-iron to like five feet,” he said.
Birdie putts proved challenging, Martin said, but he avoided any major trouble throughout the round.
“I played pretty consistent golf,” he said. “I was putting the ball where I needed to put it, I just couldn’t make some of those crucial birdie putts.”
Hillcrest’s Davis Weatherston shot 139 to finish second in the 4A tournament at Twin Falls Golf Club as the Knights placed seventh in the team standings.
Siblings Kelli Ann and Lane Strand of Challis claimed medalist honors Saturday at the 2A championships at Rivers Edge Golf Course in Burley a day after leading the individual standings. Kelli Ann shot a 76 on day two for a two-day total of 149 to take girls medalist over Grace’s Lindsay Lloyd by seven strokes. Her brother Lane shot an 80 for day two for a two-day total of 147 and won a playoff over Cole Valley’s Parker Wallace to take boys medalist. The Salmon girls claimed a trophy, placing fourth with a two-day score of 848 while Challis was sixth (889). Challis was ninth in the boys standings (755) while Salmon was 10th (756).
Noah Watt of Snake River placed eighth in 3A, carding 166, and Teton’s Tanner O’Brien claimed sixth place with a score of 162.
On the girls side, in 5A, Thunder Ridge’s Amber Bigler shot 175 to finish 14th, and Brynlee Cordingley led Madison with a 19th-place finish at 181.
Shelley’s Nicole Nelson tied for third in 4A with a score of 162. Idaho Falls’ London Hall posted 165 to place fifth individually, and Skyline placed sixth with a team score of 786.
Snake River’s Mia Harper fired 186 to finish seventh in 3A at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls.
-Madison Guernsey of the Idaho State Journal contributed to this report.
Idaho State Golf Championships
Girls
5A
At Highland Golf Club, Pocatello
Team scores: 1. Eagle 641, 2. Rocky Mountain 672, 3. Boise 678, 4. Lake City 727, 5. Timberline 741, 6. Lewiston 752, 7. Thunder Ridge 790, 8. Madison 805.
Individuals (top 5): 1. Elle McCord (Eagle) 151, 2. Brooke Patterson (Eagle) 152, 3. Emily Cadwell (Boise) 153. 4. Maddie Montoya (Borah)159, 5. Kate Goulet (Boise) 160.
Local teams
7. Thunder Ridge (790) — 14. Amber Bigler 175, Taygan Haycock 202, Hailee Anderson 203, Lindsey Webster 212, Jordyn Southwick 215.
8. Madison (805) — 19. Brynlee Cordingley 181, 28. Chloe Miller 197, Katelyn Ricks 213, Breeze Bott 215, Charity Hepworth 216
4A
At Twin Falls Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Twin Falls 667, 2. Middleton 709, 3. Sandpoint 733, 4. Ridgevue 743, 5. Pocatello 759, 6. Skyline 786, 7. Shelley 818, 8. Kuna 819, 9. Century 820.
Individuals (top 5): T1. Makena Rauch (Moscow) 153, T1. Brinlee Stotts (Twin Falls) 153, T3. Nicole Nelson (Shelley) 162, T3. Kaylee Jones (Twin Falls) 162, 5. London Hall (Idaho Falls) 165.
Local teams
6. Skyline (786) — T28 Taryn Chapman 191, T31. Zoe Davis 197, 34. Shelby Lee 201, T36 Drew Chapman 203, Elizabeth Romo 209.
7. Shelley (818) — T3. Nicole Nelson 162, 40. Daniela Quintero 206, T48. Tenlee Williams 223, 51. Kyla Shaw 227, 53. Breanna Foster 250.
Idaho Falls — 5. London Hall 165
Hillcrest — T17. Hailey Potter 180, T17. Challiss Potter 180.
3A
At Canyon Springs Golf Course, Twin Falls
Team scores: 1. Buhl 701, 2. Weiser 780, 3. Homedale 836, 4. Kellogg 849, 5. Marsh Valley 892, 6. Timberlake 913.
Individuals (top 5): 1. Kylie Crossland (Buhl) 148, 2. Kat Ravenhorst (Kellogg) 171, 3. Sara Lundberg (Weiser)176, 4. Hannah Foss (Fruitland) 177, 5. Zara Weaver (Buhl) 179.
Local teams
Snake River — 7. Mia Harper 186.
South Fremont — 34. Jalyssa Stoddard 304.
2A
At Rivers Edge Golf Course, Burley
Team scores: 1. Cole Valley Christian 748, 2. Grace 757, 3. Nampa Christian 836, 4. Salmon 848, 5. Lakeside 880, 6. Challis 889, 7. Declo 890, 8. Lighthouse Christian 898, 9. Liberty Charter 942, 10. St. Maries 958
Individuals (top 5): 1. Kelli Ann Strand (Challis) 149, 2. Lindsay Lloyd (Grace) 156, 3. Briana Shervik (Nampa Christian) 164, 4. Grace Singpraseuth (Cole Valley) 168, 5. Bella Huff (Cole Valley) 182
Local teams
4. Salmon (848)—T9. Katherine Berasi 198, 17. Kelsey Stansberry (206), 23. Hailey Cole (217), 31. Karissa Barney (227), 43. Katarina Whitson (258)
6. Challis (889)—1. Kelli Ann Strand (149), 36. Jessi Farr (241), T39. Syrena Ziegler (247), 42. Jasmine Rivera (252)
Boys
5A
At Highland Golf Club, Pocatello
Team scores: 1. Rocky Mountain 600, 2. Boise 624, 3. Mountain View 627, 4. Eagle 631, 5. Coeur D’alene 638, 6. Lake City 644, 7. Madison 655, 8. Highland 676.
Individuals (top 5): 1. Jake Slocum (Rocky Mountain) 144, 2. Joe Gustavel (Boise) 146, 3. Zach Martin (Madison) 149, T4. Avery Falash (Mountain View)150, T4. Davis Sahr (Eagle) 150, T4. Taylor Mortensen (Rocky Mountain) 150, T4. Ryan Chapman (Lake City) 150.
Local teams
7. Madison (655)— 3. Zach Martin 149, T31 Collin Wheeler 167, T34. Cameron Ricks 169, 36: Rhett Hataway 170, T40. Mason Brizzee 183.
4A
At Twin Falls Golf Club
Team scores: T1. Minico 600, T1. Ridgevue 600, 3. Bishop Kelly 614, 4.Twin Falls 631, 5. Emmett 646, 6. Lakeland 647, 7. Hillcrest 665, 8. Preston 667, 9. Idaho Falls 685, 10. Pocatello 728.
Individuals (top 5): 1. Gage Skaggs (Minico) 137, 2. Davis Weatherston (Hillcrest) 139, 3. Joey Gibson (Minico) 142, 4. Alec Dykas (Bishop Kelly) 143, 5. Ridge Pickup (Burley) 144.
Local teams
7. Hillcrest (665) — 2. Davis Weatherston 139, T26. Brady Garn 161, T44. Eric Patterson 174, 54. Jackson Brooks 191, 59. Ty Elzinga 198.
9. Idaho Falls (685) — T24. Brandon Ball 158, T42. Nick Kempers 172, 47. Logan Shelley 178, 48. Jaedon Thompson 179, 50. Will Taylor 183.
Skyline — T22. Cade Marlow 158.
3A
At Canyon Springs Golf Course, Twin Falls
Team scores: 1. Fruitland 629, 2. Kimberly 696, 3. Kellogg 714, 4. Snake River 717, 5. Buhl 745, 6. Weiser 768, 7. Sugar-Salem 787, 8. Priest River 849.
Individuals (top 5): 1. Daniel Uranga (Homedale) 143, T2. Lucas Rynearson (Fruitland) 151, T2. Jonas Bicknese (Fruitland) 151, T4. Jake O’Neil (Fruitland) 154, T4. Logan Mills (American Falls) 154.
Local teams
4. Snake River (717) — 8. Noah Watt 166, T17. Gus Murdock 184, T22. Anthony Harrison 189, T22. Jacob Lee 189, T28. Cody Anderson 191.
7. Sugar-Salem (787)— T22. Hayden Harris 189, T31. Justus Rammall 194, 37. Crue Clawson 199, T40. Will Harman 207, 42. Kyle Taylor 215.
Teton — 6. Tanner O’Brien 162
2A
At Rivers Edge Golf Course, Burley
Team results: 1.Grace 625, 2. Cole Valley Christian 642, 3. North Star 675, 4 . McCall-Donnelly 718, 5. Liberty Charter 729. 6. Lighthouse Christian 735, 7. Declo 742, 8. Bear Lake 753, 9. Challis 755, 10. Salmon 756, 11. St. Marie’s 777, 12. Sun Valley 780, 13. Wallace 794, 14. Lakeside 832.
Individuals (top 5): T1. Lane Strand (Challis) 147, T1. Parker Wallace (Cole Valley Christian) 147, 3. Jacob Smith (Grace) 151, 4. Camm Jorgensen (Grace) 152, 5. Dathan Ova (McCall-Donnelly) 153.
Local teams
9. Challis (755) — T1. Lane Strand 147, T29. Nick Dizes 174, 51. Carson Ammar 203, 72. Chris Arrizubieta 231, 76. Blaine Ammar 244.
10. Salmon (756) — T15. Preston Hammond 166, Conrad Dougherty 170, 50. Wyatt Willett 200, 67. James Berger 220, T69. Wyatt Linger 225.
Mackay — T29. Jacoda Whitworth 174.