At Rigby, Madison swept the team titles at the 5A District 5-6 track championships.
The girls scored 101 points and the boys scored 126 points to give the Bobcats their first sweep of district track titles since 2003, when they competed in 4A.
The Bobcats swept the girls sprints and won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Nevada signee Rayven Nealey won the 100 (12.64), long jump (16-11), triple jump (38-3) and was on the winning 4x100 with Savannah Lee, Hannah Bolingbroke and Kayeli Wasden (49.47). Wasden won the 200 (26.63) and 400 (1:00.73) and Bolingbroke won the 300 hurdles (45.77). Wasden and Bolingbroke teamed up with Mikelle Dorman and Morgan Hurst to win the 4x400 in 4:08.28.
The Bobcats won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays, the 100 (Gavin Fuller in 11.26), the 1,600 and 3,200 (both by Spencer Stutz in respective times of 4:33.41 and 9:48.89). Cooper Poll, Val Clarke, Gavin Fuller and Karson Hastings were part of the winning 4x100 (44.07) and 4x200 teams (1:30.39).
Rigby’s Luke Tapp won the 200 (22.80) and 400 (50.93) and was part of the winning 4x400 team with Trenton Fried, Ethan Clarke and Joseph Campbell (3:28.12). Teammate Kaden Hall won the long jump (20-9.75), high jump (6-4) and pole vault (14-0). Nathan Franz swept the throwing titles, winning boys shot put with 61-2 and discus with 173-0. On the girls side, Mateya Mobley swept the throwing events, taking shot put with 39-6. and discus with 132-0. Brooklyn Taylor won 100 hurdles (15.31) and was part of the winning 4x200 team with Hanna Marley, Karlie Cordingley, Emma Shippen (1:46.59). Shippen cleared 11-6 to win pole vault.
Other multiple winners were Thunder Ridge’s Noah Whitaker, who won the boys 110 hurdles in 15.59 and 300 hurdles in 41.07 and teammate Jessica Moss, who won the girls 800 in 2:23.60 and the girls 1,600 in 5:19.22.
5A District 5-6 championships
Thursday and Friday at Rigby High
Girls
Team scores: 1. Madison 101; 2. Rigby 91; 3. Thunder Ridge 40; 4. Highland 40
Individual results
State qualifiers only. Full results on athletic.net. Top 3.5 placers in individual events, top 2 relay teams automatically qualify for the 5A state championships at Eagle. At-large bids to be determined Sunday.
100: 1. Rayven Nealey (MAD) 12.64. 2. Savannah Lee (MAD) 13.03. 3. Saydree Bell (HIG) 13.09.
200: 1. Kayeli Wasden (MAD) 26.63. 2. Erica Holt (HIGH) 26.79 3. Savannah Lee (MAD) 27.02.
400: 1. Kayeli Wasden (MAD) 1:00.73. 2, Sierra John (TR) 1:01.74. 3. Claire Wasnewski (TR) 1:03.93.
800: 1. Jessica Moss (TR) 2:23.60. 2. Mikelle Dorman (MAD) 2:24.82. 3. Hailey Phillips (RIG) 2:26.31.
1600: 1. Jessica Moss (TR) 5:19.22. 2. Hailey Phillips (RIG) 5:21.97. 3. Hailey Thueson (TR) 5:22.34.
3200: 1. Hailey Thueson (TR) 11:33.12. 2. Megan Morrin (MAD) 11:43.37. 3. Hailey Phillips (RIG) 11:50.92.
100 Hurdles: 1. Brooklyn Taylor (RIG) 15.31. 2. Hannah Bolingbroke (MAD) 15.32. 3. Whitney Wasden (MAD) 16.64.
300 Hurdles: 1. Hannah Bolingbroke (MAD) 45.77. 2. Brooklyn Taylor (RIG) 47.22. 3. Whitney Wasden (MAD) 49.30.
4x100: 1. Madison (Savannah Lee, Hannah Bolingbroke, Kayeli Wasden, Rayven Nealey), 49.47. 2. Rigby 50.44
4x200: 1. Rigby (Brooklyn Taylor, Hanna Marley, Karlie Cordingley, Emma Shippen), 1:46.59. 2. Highland 1:46.68
4x400: 1. Madison (Hannah Bolingbroke, Mikelle Dorman, Morgan Hurst, Kayeli Wasden), 4:08.28. 2. Rigby 4:10.64.
4x800: 1. Rigby (Makenna Bird, Rainey Gallup, Hailey Phillips, Allison Johnson), 10:09.31. 2. Highland 10:11.34.
High Jump: 1. Hadley Scoresby (TR) 5-02. 2. Taiylor Bybee (RIG) 5-02. 3. Kimberley Hawes (HIGH) 5-02.
Pole Vault: 1. Emma Shippen (RIG) 11-06. 2. Saydree Bell (HIGH) 9-00. 3. Megan Clements (RIG) 9-00.
Long Jump: 1. Rayven Nealey (MAD) 16-11, 2. Savannah Lee (MAD) 15-07.75, 3. Karlie Cordingley (RIG) 15-05.
Triple Jump: 1. Rayven Nealey (MAD) 38-03, 2. Tylie Jones (RIG) 35-00.75, 3. Taiylor Bybee (RIG) 34-10.
Shot Put: 1. Mateya Mobley (RIG) 39-06. 2. Kyleigh Thomas (HIGH) 32-04. 3. Sydney Johnson (MAD) 30-08.50.
Discus: 1. Mateya Mobley (RIG) 132-00. 2. Journey Ivie (RIG) 99-10. 3. Kyleigh Thomas (HIGH) 97-00.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 126; 2. Rigby 107; 3. Highland 20; 4. Thunder Ridge 15
Individual results
State qualifiers only. Full results on athletic.net. Top 3.5 placers in individual events, top 2 relay teams automatically qualify for the 5A state championships at Eagle. At-large bids to be determined Sunday.
100: 1. Gavin Fuller (MAD)11.26. 2. Karson Hastings (MAD) 11.32. 3. Val Clarke (MAD) 11.39.
200: 1. Luke Tapp (RIG) 22.80. 2. Val Clarke (MAD) 23.00. 3. Karson Hastings (MAD) 23.03.
400: 1. Luke Tapp (RIG) 50.93. 2. Matt Butler (MAD) 51.64. 3. Trenton Fried (RIG) 52.45.
800: 1. Joseph Campbell (RIG) 2:00.80. 2. Ethan Smith (MAD) 2:02.51. 3. Geoffrey Johnson (MAD) 2:02.72.
1600: 1. Spencer Stutz (MAD) 4:33.41. 2. Jared Harden (HIGH) 4:35.61. 3. Will Dixon (MAD) 4:40.92.
3200: 1. Spencer Stutz (MAD) 9:48.89. 2. Jared Harden (HIGH) 9:54.17. 3. Will Dixon (MAD) 10:09.87.
110 Hurdles: 1. Noah Whitaker (TR) 15.59. 2. Kyson Hill (MAD) 16.27. 3. Nathan Taylor (RIG) 16.34
300 Hurdles: 1. Noah Whitaker (TR) 41.07. 2. Bridger Bair (MAD) 41.40. 3. Tyken Stibal (RIG) 42.72.
4x100: 1. Madison (Cooper Poll, Val Clarke, Gavin Fuller, Karson Hastings), 44.07. 2. Rigby 45.80.
4x200: 1. Madison (Cooper Poll, Val Clarke, Gavin Fuller, Karson Hastings), 1:30.39. 2. Rigby 1:34.85.
4x400: 1. Rigby (Trenton Fried, Ethan Clarke, Joseph Campbell, Luke Tapp), 3:28.12. 2. Madison 3:29.27.
4x800: 1. Madison (Michael Brugger, Ethan Smith, Chance Sleight, Geoffrey Johnson), 8:20.39. 2. Rigby 8:23.98.
High Jump: 1. Kaden Hall (RIG) 6-04. 2. Matt Butler (MAD) 6-02. 3. Wyatt Wanstrom (RIG) 6-02.
Pole Vault: 1. Kaden Hall (RIG) 14-00. 2. Parker Ballard (MAD) 13-06. 3. John Zenger (MAD) 12-00.
Long Jump: 1. Kaden Hall (RIG) 20-09.75, 2. Wyatt Wanstrom (RIG) 20-06, 3. Matt Butler (MAD) 20-04.
Triple Jump: 1. Wyatt Wanstrom (RIG) 44-00. 2. Adam Jones (HIGH) 43-02.50, 3. Jonathan Hunt (MAD) 42-07.
Shot Put: 1. Nathan Franz (RIG) 61-02. 2. Carter Stanford (MAD) 45-07. 3. Boyd Madsen (RIG) 44-09.
Discus: 1. Nathan Franz (RIG) 173-00. 2. Nathan Sanders (MAD) 140-10.50. 3. Bristin Corrigan (HIGH) 137-10.
SUGAR-SALEM SWEEPS 3A DISTRICT 6 CHAMPIONSHIPS: At St. Anthony, Sugar-Salem swept the 3A District 6 track titles.
The boys scored 116 points the girls scored 88.
Multiple event winners for the Diggers were Hadley Miller, who won the boys 100 (11.35), 200 (23.11), contributed to the winning 4x100 (44.43) and won the long jump (21-7). Kooper Williams won the 800 (2:01.17), 1,600 (4:43.68), 3,200 (10:11.57) and was part of the winning medley relay (3:39.08). Jesse Fogle won the boys 110 hurdles (15.40) and 300 hurdles (40.21). The Diggers also won the 4x200 (1:33.56). For the girls, Sarenady Price won the 1,600 (5:38.89) and 3,200 (12:33.91) and Jade Jackson won the girls 100 hurdles (16.69), 300 hurdles (47.95) and high jump (5-0). The Diggers also won the girls 4x100 (52.33), 4x200 (1:51.31) and 4x400 (4:17.63).
Other multiple event winners were Edwin Smith of South Fremont, winning boys shot put (48-8.5) and discus (134-4) and teammate Josee Angell, who won the girls 200 (27.53) and 400 (1:01.60) and Teton’s Taryn Paradis, who won girls long jump (15-11.5), triple jump (33-10.5). Angell also contributed to South Fremont’s medley relay win in 1:54.16.
3A District 6 championships
Thursday and Friday at St. Anthony
Boys
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 116; 2. Teton 39; 3. South Fremont 35
Individual results
Automatic state qualifiers only. Full results on athletic.net. Top 2.5 placers in individual events, first-place relays automatically qualify for the 3A state championships at Middleton High School. At-large bids to be determined Sunday.
100: 1. Hadley Miller (S-S) 11.35; 2. Saul Ortiz (TET) 11.59
200: 1. Hadley Miller (S-S) 23.11; 2. Saul Ortiz (TET) 23.65
400: 1. Jeremiah Otto (TET) 51.68; 2. Braxton Ostermiller (S-S) 52.48
800: 1. Kooper Williams (S-S) 2:01.17; 2. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 2:01.30
1,600: 1. Kooper Williams (S-S) 4:43.68; 2. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 4:45.67
3,200: 1. Kooper Williams (S-S) 10:11.57; 2. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 10:19.18
110 hurdles: 1. Jesse Fogle (S-S) 15.40; 2. Nick Hammond (SF) 15.84
300 hurdles: 1. Jesse Fogle (S-S) 40.21; 2. Nick Hammond (SF) 41.29
4x100: 1. Sugar-Salem (Hadley Miller, John Lewis, Gerohm Rihari, McKay Schulties 44.43
4x200: 1. Sugar-Salem (McKay Schulties, Braxton Ostermiller, Jesse Fogle, Brayton Pope) 1:33.56
4x400: 1. Teton (Ricardo Arellano Bocardo, Treven Warburton, John Woiwode, Jeremiah Otto) 3:33.53
Sprint medley: 1. Sugar-Salem (Jesse Fogle, Braxton Ostermiller, Brayton Pope, Kooper Williams) 3:39.08
High jump: 1. Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 6-0; 2. Cache Cain (S-S) 6-0
Long jump: 1. Hadley Miller (S-S) 21-7; 2. Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 21-0
Triple jump: 1. Nick Hammond (SF) 43-8.5; 2. Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 42-10.75
Pole vault: 1. Cache Cain (S-S) 12-0; 2. Chris Eckman (S-S) 12-0
Shot put: 1. Edwin Smith (SF) 48-8.5; 2. Jordan Dodge (SF) 42-8
Discus: 1. Edwin Smith (SF) 134-4; 2. Carson Roberts (S-S) 129-6
Girls
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 88; 2. Teton 52; 3. South Fremont 50
Individual results
Automatic state qualifiers only. Full results on athletic.net. Top 2.5 placers in individual events, first-place relays automatically qualify for the 3A state championships at Middleton High School. At-large bids to be determined Sunday.
100: 1. Carly Hikida (SF) 13.16; 2. Aleah Lankford (S-S) 13.78
200: 1. Josee Angell (SF) 27.53; 2. Taryn Paradis (TET) 27.65
400: 1. Josee Angell (SF) 1:01.60; 2. Ryley Klingler (S-S) 1:01.89
800: 1. Jaresa Jackson (S-S) 2:29.94; 2. Suzi Galbraith (S-S) 2:35.07
1,600: 1. Sarenady Price (S-S) 5:38.89; 2. Jaresa Jackson (S-S) 5:44.51
3,200: 1. Sarenady Price (S-S) 12:33.91; 2. Taya Brewer (S-S) 12:50.69
100 hurdles: 1. Jade Jackson (S-S) 16.69; 2. Kinley Brown (TET) 17.51
300 hurdles: 1. Jade Jackson (S-S) 47.95; 2. Carly Hikida (SF) 49.33
4x100: 1. Sugar-Salem (Abbie Purser, Lindsey Larson, Morgan Teichert, Elizabeth Baldwin) 52.33
4x200: 1. Sugar-Salem (Lindsey Larson, Elizabeth Baldwin, Aleah Lankford, Abbie Purser) 1:51.31
4x400: 1. Sugar-Salem (Jade Jackson, Emma Bird, Suzi Galbraith, Ryley Klingler) 4:17.63
Sprint medley: 1. South Fremont (Casandra Benitez, Karlee Thueson, Carly Hikida, Josee Angell) 1:54.16
High jump: 1. Jade Jackson (S-S) 5-0; 2. Karlee Thueson (SF) 5-0
Long jump: 1. Taryn Paradis (TET) 15-11.5; 2. Lindsey Larson (S-S) 15-7
Triple jump: 1. Taryn Paradis (TET) 33-10.5; 2. Kinley Brown (TET) 32-11
Shot put: 1. Cassandra Kitiona (SF) 30-1.5; 2. Malorie Tucker (SF) 29-7
Discus: 1. Jessica Bixby (TET) 113-9; 2. Malorie Tucker (SF) 105-0
Tennis
MADISON BOYS, HIGHLAND GIRLS WIN 5A DISTRICT 5-6 TENNIS: At Thunder Ridge, the Madison boys and Highland girls claimed team titles at the 5A District 5-6 championships.
The Bobcats scored 77.5 points to win the boys title, getting a championship from singles player Lincoln Packer.
Kyler and Tegan Hartman won the boys doubles title to continue their undefeated season for Thunder Ridge.
The top 3 placers in each division advance to the 5A state championships beginning Friday in Boise.
5A District 5-6 Tennis Championships
Tuesday and Thursday at Thunder Ridge
Boys teams: 1. Madison 77.5, 2. Highland 48, 3. Thunder Ridge 24, 4. Rigby 8.
Girls teams: Highland 84, 2. Madison 46.5, 3. Thunder Ridge 20.5, 4. Rigby 6.
Boys singles: Lincoln Packer (Madison) def. Bash Plummer (Madison) 6-0, 6-2.
Top 3: 1. Packer, 2. Plummer, 3. Tanner Morgan (Highland).
Girls singles: Cassie Stoddard (Highland) def. Paige Rasmussen (Highland) 6-1, 6-1.
Top 3: 1. Stoddard, 2. Rasmussen. 3. Mariah Rigby (Madison).
Boys doubles: Kyler Hartman/Teagan Hartman (Thunder Ridge) def. Joe Pigott/Ethan Andreason (Madison) 6-2, 6-2).
Top 3: 1. Hartman/Hartman, 2. Pigott/Andreason, 3. Travis Barton/Brian Barton (Madison).
Girls doubles: Nichole Harrison/Madi Bray (Highland) def. Katelyn Wray/Olivia Heder (Madison) 6-4, 6-3.
Top 3: 1. Harrison/Bray, 2. Wray/Heder, 3. Abby Bullock/Maylie Arfmann (Thunder Ridge).
Mixed doubles: Carter Fellows/Chloe Stoddard (Highland) def. Nate Carter/Lauren Harding (Highland) 6-0, 6-1.
Top 3: 1. Fellows/Stoddard, 2. Carter/Harting, 3. Jessica Donnelly/Josh Christensen (Madison).