At Boise, the North Fremont High School boys basketball team held Grangeville scoreless in the first quarter en route a 45-35 win to begin the 2A state tournament at Capital High School.
North Fremont made 10 field goals to Grangeville's 13, but toed the line in the win. The Huskies went 22-for-32 from the free throw line, including getting an 8-for-8 performance from Luke Hill.
Jordan Lenz had 14 points and Hill added 11 for North Fremont (20-2), who play Cole Valley in an 8 p.m. semifinal tonight at Capital High School.
NORTH FREMONT 45, GRANGEVILLE 35
North Fremont 7 10 13 15—45
Grangeville 0 10 9 16—35
NORTH FREMONT—Jordan Hess 9, Jordan Lenz 14, Carson Dye 2, Luke Hill 11, Max Palmer 5, Paul Wynn 4.
GRANGEVILLE—M. Lefebure 3, T. Harris 3, B. Schoo 3, A. Anderson 9, K. Frii 6, T. Ebert 3, C. Frii 2, D. Lindsley 6.
KUNA 57, BLACKFOOT 50: At Boise, Blackfoot's first state tournament appearance in 11 years ended with a loss to Kuna in the first round of the 4A tournament at Borah High School.
The Broncos entered halftime down 25-23 and the deficit extended to 41-29 in the third quarter. Blackfoot came within single digits in the fourth quarter before falling. The Broncos shot 15-for-31 from the free throw line and committed 21 turnovers in the loss.
Reece Robinson had 21 points to lead Blackfoot (12-13), which plays Minico in a 3 p.m. consolation bracket game today.
KUNA 57, BLACKFOOT 50
Kuna 14 11 18 14 — 57
Blackfoot 8 15 10 17 — 50
KUNA — Randall 8, J. Williams 2, Z. Williams 7, Austin 21, Hernandez 5, Gordon 8, Hilderbrand 6.
BLACKFOOT — Robinson 21, Shelley 2, Wright 4, Thomas 3, Dahle 6, Wistisen 4, Layton 10.
DIETRICH 78, MACKAY 71 (OT): At Caldwell, Mackay fell to Dietrich in a marathon of a first-round 1A Division II state tournament game.
The loss snapped a 13-game win streak for the Miners. No further details were available due to the game ending close to Post Register deadline.
Mackay (19-5) plays Garden Valley in an 8 p.m. consolation bracket game tonight.