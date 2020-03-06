At Boise, the North Fremont High School boys basketball team outlasted Cole Valley 69-64 in overtime at Capital High School to return to the 2A state championship game.
The defending state champion Huskies (21-2) will face West Side in the title game at 1:40 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
North Fremont led 25-20 at halftime and 38-30 after three before the Chargers scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime was prompted. Jordan Lenz had 23 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Hess had 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals and Paul Wynn had 12 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals for North Fremont, which shot 51.2 percent from the floor and 24-for-36 from the foul line.
NORTH FREMONT 69, COLE VALLEY 64 (OT)
North Fremont 14 11 13 18 13--69
Cole Valley 7 13 10 26 8--64
NORTH FREMONT--Jordan Hess 22, Jordan Lenz 23, Carson Dye 4, Luke Hill 5, Max Palmer 3, Paul Wynn 12.
COLE VALLEY--Carson Wiedmeier 6, Hunter Gill 8, Josh Cucchiari 9, Lakota Steele 11, Haydon Harmon 26, Garrett Smith 4.
IDAHO FALLS 58, BISHOP KELLY 52: At Boise, Idaho Falls bounced back from its opening round loss and edged Bishop Kelly 58-52 at Borah High School to keep its state tournament run going.
The Tigers will play Minico at 9:15 a.m. today for the 4A state consolation title at Borah.
Idaho Falls had the advantage in points in the paint (36 points), blocks (eight), field goal shooting (52.5 percent) and free throw shooting (73.7 percent). Dylan Seeley had 18 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and went 8-for-11 from the free throw line, Jaxon Sorenson had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks and Keynion Clark had 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks for the Tigers (20-7).
IDAHO FALLS 58, BISHOP KELLY 52
Idaho Falls 19 17 11 11--58
Bishop Kelly 11 18 13 10--52
IDAHO FALLS--Ryan Farnsworth 9, Dylan Seeley 18, Spencer Moore 2, Jaxon Sorenson 14, Christian Jensen 4, Keynion Clark 11.
BISHOP KELLY--Aiden McGarvin 16, Tommy Hunter 1, Johvan Dillon 3, Keegan Croteau 4, Nate Johnson 10, Nick Wolter 10, Jack Grubb 5, Blake Hawthorne 3.
RIGBY 72, LAKE CITY 53: At Nampa, Rigby scored 43 points in the second half en route to a win over Lake City at the Ford Idaho Center to reach the 5A state consolation final.
The Trojans (24-2) play Meridian for the consolation title at 10 a.m. at Columbia High School.
Rigby shot 61.9 percent from the floor for the game and got double-digit scoring totals from three players. Britton Berrett had 18 points, five rebounds and went 3-for-6 from 3-point range, Brycen Uffens had 15 points and six rebounds and Keegan Thompson had 14 points and nine rebounds.
RIGBY 72, LAKE CITY 53
Lake City 14 9 11 19--53
Rigby 18 11 18 25--72
LAKE CITY--Varick Meredith 9, Ben Janke 2, Chris Irvin 4, Jack Kiesbuy 7, Zach Johnson 5, Seth Hanson 7, Kolton Mitchell 19.
RIGBY--Kade Dabell 4, Kaden Miller 8, Britton Berrett 18, Christian Fredericksen 4, Keegan Thompson 14, Ethan Fox 9, Brycen Uffens 15.
MINICO 53, BLACKFOOT 44: At Boise, Blackfoot's season came to an end versus Minico in a 4A state consolation game.
The Broncos were held to four points in the first quarter and ended the game shooting 25 percent from the floor.
Jett Shelley had 17 points, three rebounds and two assists while Carter Layton had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Blackfoot, which ended a historic season 12-14. The Broncos won their first district championship since 1991 and reached their first state tournament since 2009.
MINICO 53, BLACKFOOT 44
Blackfoot 4 11 11 18--44
Minico 10 11 14 18--53
BLACKFOOT--Reece Robinson 7, Jett Shelley 17, Isaiah Thomas 3, Camden Dahle 2, Jayden Wistisen 4, Carter Layton 11.
MINICO--Kent Merrill 2, Brevin Trenkle 8, Dillon Ball 2, Kasen Carpenter 18, Rylan Chandler 16, Phillip Boettcher 7.
MACKAY 97, GARDEN VALLEY 80: At Caldwell, Mackay set a 1A Division II state tournament single game scoring record in its win over Garden Valley to reach the consolation final.
Mackay's 97 points broke the record of 95 points set the night before by Lakeside. The Miners scored 20 points or more in three quarters of Friday's high scoring game, trailing 30-27 after the first quarter before entering halftime trailing 51-44. Mackay outscored Garden Valley 53-29 in the second half and ended the night shooting 52.5 percent from the floor, going 22-for-29 from the foul line and having a 39-31 rebound advantage. The teams made a combined 58 field goals, 27 of which were 3s.
Kyle Peterson had a game-high 34 points and went 6-of-9 from 3 while Kolton Holt had 25 points and seven rebounds and Jacoda Whitworth had 10 points for Mackay (20-5), which plays Carey at 9:15 a.m. for the consolation title at Caldwell High School.
MACKAY 97, GARDEN VALLEY 80
Mackay 27 17 27 26--97
Garden Valley 30 21 11 18--80
MACKAY--Kyle Peterson 34, Wyatt Warner 1, Devean Lynch 2, Sereck Peterson 6, Jacoda Whitworth 10, Chase Green 13, Kolton Holt 25.
GARDEN VALLEY--Jordan Castillo 3, Covy Kelly 31, Joaquin Fuhriman 12, Richard Lindstrom 4, Corban Fields 15, Devin Yearlsey 7, Kolten LaFleur 8.