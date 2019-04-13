At Tauphtus Park, the North Fremont softball team pounded out 25 hits and took advantage of 13 Ririe errors on the way to a 23-13 win. Taylyn Cordingley and Remi Litton each had five hits for North Fremont, which improved to 10-3. Cordingley drove in five runs and Litton added four RBIs.

The Huskies host the Thunder Ridge JV team on Tuesday.

Ririe is at Malad on Tuesday.

NORTH FREMONT 23, RIRIE 13

N.Fremont 9 3 4 3 0 2 2 — 23 25 7

Ririe 0 1 7 3 0 2 0 — 13 17 13

NORTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Kenadee Bohn 5.0 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 6 BB; Mariya Hoffner 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Taylyn Cordingley 5-6, Remi Litton 5-6, Brenlee Cherry 2-3, Kenadee Bohn 3-4, Addy Cherry 2-3, Grace Baum 3-4. 2B: A. Cherry, B. Cherry, Cordingley, Dakotah Dexter, Brailynn Watson. 3B: Cordingley. RBI: Bohn, A. Cherry 3, B. Cherry, Cordingley 5, Dexter, Remi Litton 4.

RIRIE — Pitchers: Harris 7.0 IP, 25 H, 23 R, 15 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Harris 4-4, Crystal 3-5, Pruett 4-5. 2B: Coles, Harris, Crystal. 3B: Stevenson. RBI: Coles, Harris 2, Stevenson 2, Pruett, Cabara 3, Crystal

Baseball

KIMBERLY 11, SNAKE RIVER 1; KIMBERLY 10, SNAKE RIVER 2: At Blackfoot, the Panthers (5-8) dropped a doubleheader to Kimberly, falling behind early in both games. Gage Hirning finished 2 for 3 with a double in the nightcap.

Snake River hosts Malad on Monday.

KIMBERLY 11, SNAKE RIVER 1

Kimberly 3 0 2 0 2 1 — 11 11 2

S.River 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 6

KIMBERLY — Pitchers: Dawson Cummins 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 13 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Adrew Satterfield 3-4, Cummins 2-4, Nathaniel Bybee 2-4, Keegan Fife 2-4. 2B: Cummins, Satterfield 2. 3B: Cummins. RBI: Bybee 2, Cummins 2, Fife, Austin Phillips 2, Satterfield.

SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Benson Isom 7.0 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Gunnar Ramsdell.

KIMBERLY 10, SNAKE RIVER 2

Kimberly 3 2 0 0 0 5 0 — 10 9 1

S.River 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 6

KIMBERLY — Pitchers: Braxton Hammond 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 6 BB; Brennen Chappell 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Dawson Cummins 2-3, Hunter Oberg 2-3. 2B: Race Widmier. 3B: Cummins. RBI: Nathaniel Bybee, Cummins 4, Hammond, Oberg 2, Austin Phillips, Andrew Satterfield, Widmier 2.

SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Nate Goodwin 5.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 8 K, 5 BB; Siler Serr 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Chase Harral 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Gage Hirning 2-3. 2B: Hirning. RBI: Dalton Capell.

MARSH VALLEY 11, SUGAR-SALEM 1 (5 INNINGS), MARSH VALLEY 13, SUGAR-SALEM 3 (6 INNINGS): At Sugar City, Marsh Valley broke the first game open with 11 runs in the fourth inning. The Diggers (11-8) also lost the second game after being held to four hits. Grady Rasmussen finished 2 for 3.

Sugar-Salem hosts Teton on Tuesday.

MARSH VALLEY 11, SUGAR-SALEM 1

M.Valley 0 0 0(11) 0 — 11 10 3

S-Salem 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 4

MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: Bodily 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Anderson 2-3, Bodily 2-4. 2B: Campbell. RBI: Anderson 2, Campbell 2, Bodily, Lloyd, Howe, Belnap.

SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Tanner Harris 3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Caleb Norman 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Bridger Norman 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-3. 2B: Drake. RBI: Harris.

MARSH VALLEY 13, SUGAR-SALEM 3

M.Valley 5 1 0 0 1 6 — 13 9 2

S-Salem 0 2 0 0 0 1 — 3 4 8

MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: Branson 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Anderson 2-5. 2B: Lloyd, Branson. RBI: Lloyd 3, Branson.

SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Kyzon Garner 4.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Traeson Garner 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Grady Rasmussen 2-3. RBI: Kaden Malstrom, Bridger Norman, Caleb Norman.

