At Pocatello, the Rigby girls basketball team remained unbeaten in 5A District 5-6 with a 45-34 win at Highland on Thursday night.
Ruby Murdoch scored 12 points as the Trojans improved to 13-5 overall and 4-0 in conference.
The Trojans continue conference play Wednesday at Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 45, HIGHLAND 34
Rigby 9 15 14 7 — 45
Highland 7 11 10 6 — 34
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 12, Tylie Jones 9, Victoria Briggs 10, Brooke Donnelly 9, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Brindy Shipper 3.
HIGHLAND — Pongah 7, Nielson 6, Tracy 5, Calley 7, Maughan 4, Thayne 4.
MACKAY 64, NORTH GEM 47: At Bancroft, Megan Moore pulled off a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds and Trinity Seefried added 14 points and eight steals in the Rocky Mountain Conference win.
Mackay (11-3, 4-0) is at Sho-Ban today.
MACKAY 64, NORTH GEM 47
Mackay 16 18 20 11 — 64
North Gem 4 10 13 20 — 47
MACKAY — Riley Moore 11, Alana Christensen 8, Chloe Fullmer 9, Trinity Seefried 14, Ali Drussel 4, Halle Holt 6, Megan Moore 13.
NORTH GEM — NA
GRACE 59, BUTTE COUNTY 51: At Grace, the Pirates’ Kelsey Isham hit all eight of her shots to finish with 16 points and Kiya McAffee added 14 points, but Grace held on for the win.
Butte County (10-5, 3-2) is at Watersprings today.
GRACE 59, BUTTE COUNTY 51
Butte County 17 10 10 14 — 51
Grace 10 17 15 17 — 59
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 14, Madi Kniffin 4, Anna Knight 4, McKenzie Gamett 3, Emilee Hansen 10, Kelsey Isham 16.
GRACE — Walker 12, Hill 24, Rigby 7, Windley 5, Clegg 11.
HILLCREST 47, MADISON 33: At Rexburg, Trinity Larsen led the way with 17 points as the Knights pulled away for the nonconference win.
The Knights (8-8) host Skyline on Saturday.
HILLCREST 47, MADISON 33
Hillcrest 10 14 12 11 — 47
Madison 14 6 8 5 — 33
HILLCREST — Baily Jones 2, Brook Jones 5, Macey Larsen 9, Trinity Larsen 17, Christian 2, Carlson 4, Abigail Parker 4, Brook Cook 4.
MADISON — Wadsen 2, Gillette 2, Gordon 10, Cook 1, Parker 9, Parkinson 9.
Boys basketballNORTH FREMONT 52, RIRIE 31: At Ashton, the Huskies opened Nuclear Conference play with a win. North Fremont, No. 1 in the 2A state medial poll, pulled away in the second quarter and held the Bulldogs to 13 points in the second half
Jordan Lenz led three players in double figures with 13 points.
Ririe (2-8, 0-1) is at West Jefferson on Saturday. North Fremont (9-1, 1-0) is at Butte County on Saturday.
NORTH FREMONT 52, RIRIE 31
Ririe 14 4 10 3 — 31
North Fremont 8 24 6 14 — 52
RIRIE — Gage Sperry 5, Ryley Holland 3, Tyler Sutton 5, Ryker Player 11, Landon Johnson 3, Keagan Park 5.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 10, Jordan Lenz 18, Carson Dye 2, Luke Hill 10, Max Palmer 2, Tyler Shuldberg 4, Paul Wynn 4, Colton Orme 2.
FIRTH 44, WEST JEFFERSON 43: At Firth, Athan Blonquist’s free throw with three seconds left proved the difference.
Firth (4-6, 1-0) is at Salmon on Saturday.
FIRTH 44, WEST JEFFERSON 43
West Jefferson 10 5 9 19 — 43
Firth 11 12 8 13 — 44
WEST JEFFERSON — Garcia 4, B. Larsen 14, L. Larsen 7, K. Gabrish 4, B. Morton 9, Calaway 5.
FIRTH — Kaden Arave 5, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobsen 5, Michael Crider 3, Taedyn Jacobsen 8, Jace Erickson 10, Athan Blonquist 9.
Other Scores
Girls basketball
Blackfoot 42, Idaho Falls 25
Wrestling
SUGAR-SALEM 57, STAR VALLEY 26
98: Bridger Smith (SV) by forfeit. 106: Blaze Klingler (SS) pin Peyton Andrews (SV) 1:34. 113: Tristen Brown (SS) pin Deven Thompson (SV) 1:12. 120: Wyatt Harris (SS) by forfeit. 126: Winston Green (SV) tech fall Kyler Singleton (SS) 16-0, 4:15. 132: Joseph Thompson (SV) pin Skyler Klingler (SS) 3:14. 138: Bridger Norman (SS) pin Caleb Hirschi (SV) 1:04. 145: Jacob Walker (SV) pin Tukker Lerwill (SS) 2:38. 152: Skyler Lerwill (SS) dec. Tony Mickelson (SV) 8-2. 160: Joshua Semadeni (SV) dec. Jacob Neal (SS) 7-4. 170: Cody Tillery (SS) pin Taggart Heward (SV) 0:59. 182: Carson Roberts (SS) by forfeit. 195: Browning Bennion (SS) by forfeit. 220: Kyler Dalling (SS) pin Kevyn Brisko (SV) 0:23. 285: Kenneth Copley (SS) by forfeit.