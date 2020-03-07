At Nampa, Britton Berrett and Brycen Uffens combined for 44 points and the Rigby High School boys basketball team defeated Meridian 69-53 for the 5A state consolation trophy at Columbia High School.
It is Rigby's first boys basketball state trophy since winning the 2016 4A consolation title.
The Trojans led 33-25 at halftime and 44-39 after three quarters before scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter. Rigby shot 46.8 percent from the floor to Meridian's 31.5 percent, went 17-for-20 from the foul line and had a 39-28 rebounding edge. The teams made a combined 18 3-pointers.
Uffens had 24 points, seven rebounds, two steals and went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and Berrett had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Rigby, which ends the season 25-2.
RIGBY 69, MERIDIAN 53
Meridian 14 11 14 14--53
Rigby 20 13 11 25--69
MERIDIAN--Davis Thacker 7, Joe Mpoyo 3, Ethan Van Quill 12, Brody Rowbury 5, Jordan Pearce 4, Donovan Sanor 19, McKay Anderson 3.
RIGBY--Kade Dabell 7, Kaden Miller 4, Britton Berrett 20, Christian Fredericksen 6, Keegan Thompson 6, Ethan Fox 2, Brycen Uffens 24.
MINICO 55, IDAHO FALLS 51: At Boise, Minico edged Idaho Falls in the 4A state consolation title game.
The Tigers led 24-22 at halftime and 32-30 after three quarters before the Spartans poured in 25 points in a high-scoring fourth quarter. Idaho Falls shot 37 percent from the floor to Minico's 33.9 percent but Minico outrebounded Idaho Falls 40-33 in a game that had five lead changes and five ties.
Keynion Clark had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, Jaxon Sorenson had 12 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals and Spencer Moore had nine points, three rebounds and two assists for Idaho Falls, which ends the season 20-8.
MINICO 55, IDAHO FALLS 51
Minico 12 10 8 25--55
Idaho Falls 17 7 8 19--51
MINICO--Kent Merrill 2, Brevin Trenkle 12, Kasen Carpenter 25, Ben Devries 4, Rylan Chandler 9, Phillip Boettcher 3.
IDAHO FALLS--Ryan Farnsworth 2, Dylan Seeley 5, Spencer Moore 9, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Keynion Clark 23.
MACKAY 62, CAREY 54: At Caldwell, Mackay claimed the 1A Division II state consolation trophy with a win over Carey.
It is the first state trophy for the Mackay boys since 2010, when the Miners also won consolation.
The Miners shot 53.5 percent from the floor in the game, had a 34-26 rebounding edge and overcame a 34-30 halftime deficit. Kyle Peterson had 10 points, Chase Green had 24 points and five rebounds and Kolton Holt had eight points and 13 rebounds for Mackay, which ends the season 21-5.
MACKAY 62, CAREY 54
Mackay 12 18 19 13--62
Carey 17 17 11 9--54
MACKAY--Kyle Peterson 10, Wyatt Warner 2, Nolan Moorman 7, Sereck Peterson 6, Jacoda Whitworth 5, Chase Green 24, Kolton Holt 8.
CAREY--Dallin Parke 7, Carson Simpson 4, Hunter Smith 19, Brigham Parke 22, Tate Squires 2.