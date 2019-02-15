At Rexburg, second-seeded Rigby avenged two regular-season losses to rival Madison, defeating the No. 1 Bobcats 54-44 in 5A District 5-6 tournament game on Thursday night. With the win, Rigby (19-4) earned a trip to the state tournament. Madison (20-3) drops to the loser’s bracket and will host Highland on Saturday.
“I felt defensively down the stretch we had some lapses,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said.
Britton Berrett scored 11 points for Rigby and Tanoa Togiai added 10.
RIGBY 55, MADISON 44
Rigby 12 11 11 20 — 54
Madison 7 13 11 13 — 44
RIGBY (54) — Easton Martin 3, Wyatt Taylor 10, Britton Berrett 11, Keegan Thompson 8, Tagg Olaveson 4, Brycen Uffens 8, Tanoa Togiai 10. FG: 21. FT: 7-15. 3-POINTERS: 5 (Martin, Taylor 2, Berrett 2). TOTAL FOULS: 12. FOULED OUT: None.
MADISON (44) — Jordan Porter 2, Carson Downey 2, Jaden Schwab 1, Mason McWhorter 3, Bohlder Murray 5, Kyle Jackson 11, Dawson Wills 9, Mark Williams 2, Spencer Hathaway 9. FG: 16. FT: 9-15. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Murray, Wills, Hathaway). TOTAL FOULS: 14. FOULED OUT: McWhorter.
5A District 5-6 tournament
HIGHLAND 61, THUNDER RIDGE 54: At Thunder Ridge, Andrew VanSickle scored 21 points for the Rams, who advanced in the 5A District 5-6 tournament and will face No. 1 seed Madison on Saturday.
Kayden Toldson scored 16 points for the Titans, who end their season 9-14. Highland, the No.4 seed, improved to 6-17.
HIGHLAND 61, THUNDER RIDGE 54
Highland 9 17 15 20 — 61
Thunder Ridge — 12 8 7 27 — 54
HIGHLAND (61) — Andrew VanSickle 21, Wyatt Driscoll 5, Landon Demuzio 2, Mason Mickelson 6, Ryann Shreve 2, Jayden Bell 7, Kobe Tracy 8, Cooper Duffin, Cedar Washakie 9. FG: 22. FT: 14-24. 3-POINTERS: 3 (VanSickle 2, Washakie). TOTAL FOULS: 14. FOULED OUT: None
THUNDER RIDGE (54) — Jaycen Biggs 3, Lloyer Driggs 12, Connor Haycock 2, Dalton Cook 12, Jayden Kunz 3,Tyler Godfrey 6, Kayden Toldson 16. FG: 19. FT: 10-14. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Biggs, Cook 3, Godfrey, Toldson). TOTAL FOULS: 21. FOULED OUT: Godfrey.
4A District 6 tournament
HILLCREST 47, BLACKFOOT 39: At Bonneville, Garrett Freed scored 12 points off the bench including three consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to help propel Hillcrest to a 47-39 win over Blackfoot and a berth in Saturday’s 4A District 6 championship game.
“Garrett was big for us in that second quarter,” Knights coach Dave Austin said. “We made five three’s in the second quarter and he really gave us a spark.”
Hillcrest made seven from beyond the arc in the game.
Blackfoot pulled close in the third quarter after holding the Knights to just five points.
“We struggled shooting in that quarter and we had to make some adjustments,” Austin said.
Kyle Austin led the Knights with 19 points, Freed finished with 12.
Blackfoot was led by Jayden Wististon with 13.
Hillcrest (8-14) will take on Idaho Falls on Saturday at Bonneville for the district championship. Blackfoot (11-11) is off until Tuesday.
HILLCREST 47, BLACKFOOT 39
Blackfoot 11 10 11 8 – 39
Hillcrest 10 18 5 14 – 47
BLACKFOOT (39) – Dexter Hale 5, Reece Robinson 4, Jett Shelley 8, Craig Young 7, Jayden Wistison 13, Zach Delora 2. FG: 15. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 3(Shelley 2, Young). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST – Parker Boyle 8, Garrett Freed 12, Kyle Austin 19, Bryce Cook 6, Dakota Yorgesen 2. FG: 15. FT: 10-14. 3-pointers: 7(Boyle 2, Freed 3, Austin, Cook). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
1AD1 District 5-6 tournament
CHALLIS 48, GRACE 43: At Terreton, William Ashley scored 17 points as No. 2 Challis advanced to the district championship game.
CHALLIS 48, GRACE 43
Challis 14 6 15 13 — 48
Grace 7 12 11 13 — 43
CHALLIS (48) – Garrett Millick 4, Parker May 13, William Ashley 17, Ross Sheppeard 7, Carson Amar 3, Isaac Schwenke 4. FG: 13. FT: 18-27. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Ashley 3, Amar) TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: None.
GRACE (43) – Gage Stoddard 5, Ivor Gibbs 12, Jacob Reeves 9, Boyd 7, Jordan Mansfield 2, Judd 2, Theo Wood 6. FG: 13. FT: 16-30. 3-POINTERS:1(Gibbs) TOTAL FOULS: 22. FOULED OUT: Stoddard, Gibbs,Wood.
Wrestling
3A District 6 championships
at Sugar-Salem High School
Team scores: 1. South Fremont 354, 2. Sugar-Salem 338.5, 3. Teton 249
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (top 2 to state)
98: 1st place: Tristen Brown (SS) pin Tyler Sachse (TETON), 3:35. 2nd place: Tyler Sachese (TETON) over Mitchell Hansen (SF) (Rule)
106:1st place: Jonathan Marin (SS) pin Gustavo Carranza (SF), 0:56. 2nd place: Gustavo Carranza (SF) over Kyler Singleton (SS) (Rule)
113: 1st place: Skyler Klinler (SS) dec. Colton Egbert (TETON), 3-2. 2nd place: Colton Egbert (TETON) pin Zach Douglas (TETON), 1:38.
120: 1st place: Dylan Glider (SS) pin Cooper Cooke (TETON),2:50. 2nd place: Cooper Cooke (TETON) over Garrett Beagley (SS) (Rule)
126:1st place: Beau Hackworth (SF) pin Bridger Norman (SS), 0:48. 2nd place: Bridger Norman (SS) over Joseph Badachi (SF) (Rule). 3rd place: Joseph Badachi (SF) pin Noah Machen (TETON), 3:18.
132: 1st place: Caleb Norman (SS) dec. Hunter Hill (TETON), 5-3. 2nd place: Hunter Hill (TETON) maj. dec. Kayden Fullmer (TETON), 10-2. 3rd place: Kayden Fullmer (TETON) dec. Carson Miller (SF), 12-5.
138: 1st place: Easton Banta (SF) pin Daxtyn Zollinger (SS), 4:53. 2nd place: Daxtyn Zollinger (SS) over Jackson Coverley (SF) (Rule). 3rd place: Jackson Coverley (SF) pin Emir Ortiz (TETON), 1:35.
145: 1st place: James Fullmer (TETON) pin Cesar Tavarez (SF), 3:52. 2nd place: Cesar Tavarez (SF) pin Cutter Orchard (SF), 3:12. 3rd place: Cutter Orchard (SF) pin Brent Parkinson (SS), 0:44.
152: 1st place: Daylin Duncan (SF) dec. River Eddins (SF), 6-1. 2nd place: River Eddins (SF) over Dalton Lerwill (TETON) (Rule). 3rd place: Dalton Lerwill (TETON) dec. Logan Lerwill (SS), 10-3.
160: 1st place: Tristan Olson (SF) pin Aiden Walters (TETON), 3:00. 2nd place: Cody Tillery (SS) dec. Aiden Walters (TETON), 9-6. 3rd place: Cody Tillery (SS) pin Tyler Cavanaugh (SF), 0:44.
170: 1st place: Josh Bednar (TETON) pin Bo Ward (SF), 0:27. 2nd place: Bo Ward (SF) over David Overson (SS) (Rule). 3rd place: David Overson (SS) pin Alan Martinez (TETON) (Fall 1:26)
182: 1st place: Sawyer Hobbs (SF) over Carson Roberts (SS) by forfeit. 2nd place: Carson Roberts (SS) pin Josh Wright (TETON), 2:55. 3rd place: Josh Wright (TETON) pin Manuel Susano (TETON), 0:42.
195: 1st place: Browning Bennion (SS) pin Trey Wilson (SS), 0:38. 2nd place: Trey Wilson (SS) dec. Justin Angell (SF), 12-5. 3rd place: Trey Wilson (SS) pin Marco Tzompa (TETON), 2:06.
220:1st place: Kyler Dalling (SS) pin Tydas Leavitt (SF), 4:27. 2nd place: Tydas Leavitt (SF) pin Braxton Kunz (SF), 1:33. 3rd place: Braxton Kunz (SF) pin Abram Hernandez (TETON), 0:27. 285: 1st place: Kenneth Copley (SS) pin Jordan Dodge (SF), 2:17. 2nd place: Jordan Dodge (SF) pin Bryan Popocatl (SF), 1:22). 3rd place: Bryan Popocatl (SF) pin Dawson Kaufman (TETON), 3:58.