At Thunder Ridge, the Rigby High School girls basketball team edged Thunder Ridge 59-55 for a conference win in a battle between the top two teams in 5A District 5-6.
Titans coach Jeremy Spencer said the difference in the tight contest was the first quarter. Rigby sealed the win with free throws with 0.4 seconds left in the game.
“We kinda played catch up after that first quarter,” Spencer said. “I think we got down 11 in the fourth quarter early. We fought back to make it close.”
Brooke Donnelly had 15 points, Tylie Jones added 13 and Ruby Murdoch had 12 for Rigby (14-5, 5-0 5A District 5-6), which hosts Upper Valley rival Madison on Tuesday.
Lauren Davenport had a game-high 18 points and Paige Clark added 12 for Thunder Ridge (12-7, 3-2), which plays Tuesday at Highland.
RIGBY 59, THUNDER RIDGE 55
Rigby 16 12 14 17—59
Thunder Ridge 8 16 13 18—55
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 12, Tylie Jones 13, Hallie Boone 3, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 7, Kiersten Raymond 4, Brooke Donnelly 15, Anastasia Kennedy 2.
THUNDER RIDGE—Sierra John 6, Paige Clark 12, Lauren Davenport 18, Aspen Caldwell 9, Avery Turnage 9, Halli Smith 2.
BUTTE COUNTY 40, NORTH FREMONT 35: At Arco, Belle Beard and Emilee Hansen and Emilee Hansen each netted 14 points as the Pirates downed the Huskies in the nonconference game.
Ellie Miller led North Fremont with 12 points.
Butte County (13-5) hosts Challis today. North Fremont (5-11) is at Salmon on Saturday.
BUTTE COUNTY 40, NORTH FREMONT 35
North Fremont 13 9 2 11 — 35
Butte County 12 8 10 10 — 40
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 2, Ellie Miller 12, Remi Litton 7, Ryen Rowbury 2, Chelsea Roseberry 2, Mariya Hoffner 1, Shelby Reynolds 9.
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 6, Anna Knight 2, Belle Beard 14, Emilee Hansen 14, Kelsey Isham 4.
IDAHO FALLS 35, SHELLEY 27: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers celebrated senior night with a win over the Russets.
Morgan Tucker scored 10 points as Idaho Falls overcame a slow first half.
“There was a lot of emotion,” coach David Vest said. “Our seniors came out and played well. It was a fun game.”
Idaho Falls (4-14, 2-6) is at Skyline on Friday. Shelley (0-15, 0-6) is at Bonneville on Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 35, SHELLEY 27
Shelley 2 8 10 7 — 27
Idaho Falls 6 4 11 14 — 35
SHELLEY — Kidman 7, Christensen 1, Williams 3, Benson 1, Leckington 8, Wilson 2, Peebles 5.
IDAHO FALLS — Morgan Tucker 10, Kennedy Robertson 4, Calyn Wood 8, Abbey Corgatelli 6, Caroline Keller 4, Aubree Duffin 3.
TETON 47, SNAKE RIVER 38: At Driggs, Waklee Kunz hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Teton. Kenley Brown added 12 points.
Teton (13-5) is at South Fremont on Saturday.
TETON 47, SNAKE RIVER 38
Snake River 6 9 9 14 — 38
Teton 12 11 13 11 — 47
SNAKE RIVER — Krackl 2, Goff 10, Steadman 13, VanOrden 1, Stimpson 9, Gilbert 3.
TETON — Kinley Brown 12, Saraee Olivas 2, Waklee Kunz 20, Jaisa Jones 2, Cambrie Streit 4, Abigail Thomas 7.
Boys basketball
RIRIE 59, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 35: At Taylor’s Crossing, Landon Johnson scored 13 points as Ririe pulled away in the third quarter of Wednesday’s nonconference boys basketball game against Taylor’s Crossing.
Christian Hammon led Taylor’s Crossing with 12 points.
Ririe (3-10) hosts Butte County on Friday. The Eagles (5-8) host Leadore on Tuesday.
RIRIE 59, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 35
Ririre 12 15 17 15 — 59
Taylor’s crossing 9 10 6 10 — 35
RIRIE — Gage Sperry 5, Tory Criddle 4, Ryley Holland 6, Tyler Sutton 3, Brennan Wood 4, Ryker Player 8, Landon Johnson 13, Harmon Brown 8, Keagan Park 8.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING — Tom Chiang 4, Christian Hammon 12, Matthis Holz 4, Payten Riggs 2, Joel Hopla 1, Jaden Chamberlan 8, Caden Heath 2, Josh Shannon 2.
MACKAY 80, ROCKLAND 69: At Rockland, Kyle Peterson and Chase Green combined for 10 3-pointers as the Miners improved to 10-4 and remained unbeaten in the Rocky Mountain Conference at 4-0.
Mackay hosts Watersprings on Saturday.
MACKAY 80, ROCKLAND 69
Mackay 17 19 21 23 — 80
Rockland NA
MACKAY — Kyle Peterson 23, Nolan Moorman 7, Sereck Peterson 4, Jacoda Whitworth 2, Chase Green 30, Kolton Holt 14.
ROCKLAND — Parish 5, B. Permann 14, A. Permann 12, Hunter 2, Jensen 4, Hendrickson 6, Farr 28.
Wrestling
BONNEVILLE 78, SKYLINE 12
138: Skylar Cheney (B) by forfeit. 145: Charles Pentz (S) pin Hagen Foster (B) 3:08. 152: Tucker Banks (B) pin Caleb Green (S) 1:35. 160: Noah Smith-Nelson (B) pin Jonny Baczuk (S) 3:43. 170: Ethan Meissner (S) pin Brayden Wallace (B) 4:00. 182: Karsten Jarnagin (B) by forfeit. 195: Matthew Boone (B) pin Micaiah Wood (S) 3:29. 220: Kaiden Hansen (B) pin Joshua Brewer (S) 3:12. 285: Alexander Woodland (B) pin Kaden McGary (S) 4:21. 98: Bridger Janson (B) by forfeit. 106: Ryan Nuno (B) pin Spencer Lane (S) 3:44. 113: Anthony Williams (B) by forfeit. 120: Kole Sorenson (B) by forfeit. 126: Drew Beck (B) by forfeit. 132: Melvin Bundy (B) by forfeit.
FIRTH 48, CHALLIS 33
98: Bronc Jensen (C) by forfeit. 106: Hoak Corgatelli (C) pin Austin Evarts (F). 113: Gage Vasquez (F) by forfeit. 120: Alex Vasquez (F) pin Aedan Baker (C). 126: Double Forfeit. 132: Logan Reed (C) pin Dustin Bartausky (F). 138: Kasen Hohnstein (C) pin Aiden Clayson (F). 145: Derek Adams (F) pin Cody Lloyd (C). 152: Nicholas Perkins (F) by forfeit. 160: Clay Bullock (C) by forfeit. 170: Charlie Bullock (C) dec. Riley Barber (F) 9-3). 182: Brandon Richards (F) pin George Cecil (C). 195: Ethan Perkins (F) pin Avery Robles (C). 220: Alex Chavez (F) by forfeit. 285: Joshua Jolley (F) pin Gabe Juarez (C).
WEST JEFFERSON 48, NORTH FREMONT 39
195: Kaycee Thomas (WJ) by forfeit. 220: Bridger Garner (WJ) by forfeit. 285: Everett Richins (WJ) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (NF) by forfeit. 106: Truman Renof (NF) pin Jesus Castillo (WJ) 3:18. 113: Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ) by forfeit. 120: Ryken Falter (WJ) by forfeit. 126: Zack Pilgrim (NF) pin Mack Smith (WJ) 3:02. 132z; Bronson Kimbro (WJ) by forfeit. 138: Kohl Nielson (NF) pin Andres Montalvan (WJ) 1:09. 145: Tyler Sessions (NF) dec. Teagan Hansen (WJ) 5-0. 152: Brandon Kimbro (WJ) pin Andy Vega Nunez (NF) 1:36. 160: Hayden Maupin (NF) pin Jason Buxton (WJ) 1:21. 170: Jared Roundy (WJ) pin Alex Garcia (NF) 3:12. 182: Riggen Cordingley (NF) pin Bubba Summers (WJ) 3:45.
THUNDER RIDGE 66, RIGBY 19
98: Isaac Scott (TR) by forfeit. 106: Marshall Parker (R) pin Preston Stike (TR) 0:28. 113: Josh Denkers (TR) pin MacCrae Messerli (R) 5:27. 120: Kaden Ramos (TR) by forfeit. 126: Rhope Rasmussen (R) dec. Parker Andrews (TR) 11-4. 132: Caden Hall (TR) pin Aurion Nealey (R) 1:34. 138: Carson Jenson (TR) pin Jaxson Cook (R) 1:29. 145: Gage Holt (TR) pin Payton Brooks (R) 2:32. 152: Tristan Stanton (TR) by forfeit. 160: Dalton Klimer TR) pin Connor Reilley (R) 5:35. 170: David Fife (R) maj dec Max Leavitt (TR) 19-7. 182: Garrett Roedel (TR) pin Hector Sanchez (R) 1:36. 195: Cache Holt (TR) pin Flavio Toma (R) 2:04. 220: Owen Ward (TR) by forfeit. 285: Jacob Womack (R) pin Jordan Green (TR) 0:56.
RIRIE 59, SALMON 21
160: Layton Yearsley (R) by forfeit. 170: Jacob Seibert (S) dec. Danny Romander (R) 6-2. 182: Colter Bennett (S) pin Garrett Andreasen (R) 1:15. 195: Gabe Sommers (R) pin Tyler Fitte (S) 2:49. 220: Joe Orchard (R) by forfeit. 285: Nick Gundersen (R) tech fall Tyler Martens (S) 16-1, 5:36. 98: Declon Harris (R) dec. Cooper Williams (S) 10-8. 106: Connor Parkinson (R) by forfeit. 113: Brian Ferguson (R) by forfeit. 120: Dennis Barnett (R) pin Jerry Carlton (S) 1:44. 126: Dakota McIntosh (S) pin Eithan Summers (R) 0:33. 132: Troy Bruce (S) pin Kyle Jensen (R) 1:25. 138: Tye Sherwood (R) by forfeit. 145: Tanner Smith (R) by forfeit. 152: Tyson Thacker (R) dec. Cole LaMoure (S) 11-4.