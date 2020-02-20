At Rigby, the top-seeded Rigby boys basketball team went overtime to defeat rival Madison 66-60 in a 5A District 5-6 semifinal on Thursday night.
Britton Berrett scored 23 points for Rigby and Dawson Wills netted 21 for the Bobcats.
Madison tied the game late and a last-second shot by Rigby rimmed out with two seconds left to force the overtime.
“It was just wild all night,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “It was back and forth with numerous lead changes.”
With the win, Rigby (22-1) moves on to the championship game on Tuesday. Madison (15-8) hosts Thunder Ridge on Saturday with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s game.
RIGBY 66, MADISON 60 OT
Madison 19 9 18 12 2 — 60
Rigby 17 14 15 12 8 — 66
MADISON — Carson Downey 6, Wesley Jensen 3, Dawson Wills 21, Kaleb Rasmussen 4, Mark Williams 12, Taden King 14.
RIGBY — Kade Dabell 5, Kaden Miller 5, Britton Berrett 23, Christian Fredericksen 4, Keegan Thompson 8, Brycen Uffens 12, Tanoa Togiai 9.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, HIGHLAND 50: At Thunder Ridge, Lloyer Driggs scored 18 points and Kayden Toldson add 16 as the Titans remained alive in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
The Titans will play either Rigby or Madison on Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, HIGHLAND 50
Highland 15 10 11 14 — 50
Thunder Ridge 15 11 12 19 — 57
HIGHLAND — Wheelock 3, Duffin 4, Durham 15, Carter 2, Shreve 8, Mickelsen 8, Washakie 10.
THUNDER RIDGE — JJ Biggs 5, Lloyer Driggs 18, Tao Johnson 5, Tyler Godfrey 7, Dutch Driggs 2, Kayden Toldson 16, Porter Harris 4.
IDAHO FALLS 48, HILLCREST 47: At Idaho Falls, the top-seeded Tigers held off the Knights to move onto the 4A District 6 semifinals.
Keynion Clark scored 20 points and had 10 rebound for Idaho Falls, which improved to 17-4 and ran its win streak to seven games.
Clark’s basket with 12 seconds left to play was the eventual game-winner for the Tigers.
Dallin Weatherly knocked down four of nine 3-pointers for the Knights to finish with a team-high 12 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
Idaho Falls plays Monday in the semifinals at Bonneville High.
Hillcrest (11-12) hosts Shelley in a loser-out game on Saturday.
IDAHO FALLS 48, HILLCREST 47
Hillcrest 8 11 15 13 — 47
Idaho Falls 14 11 9 14 — 48
HILLCREST — Dallin Weatherly 12, Jase Austin 11, Sam Kunz 10, Cooper Kesler 9, Luke Patterson 5.
IDAHO FALLS — Keynion Clark 20, Jaxon Sorenson 9, Dylan Seeley 8, Spencer Moore 7, Nate Rose 2, Carter Rindfleisch 2.
Ririe 66, Salmon 64: At St. Anthony, four players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs downed Salmon in 2A District 6 tournament elimination game.
Tyler Sutton led the way with 18 points for Ririe (6-17), which faces Firth on Monday in another elimination game.
Ririe 66, Salmon 64
Salmon 18 20 12 14 — 64
Ririe 13 14 18 21 — 66
SALMON — Kauffman 2, Burgess 22, Wood 2, Pilkerton 8, Caywood 6, Hobbs 15, Tarkelson 9.
RIRIE — Tory Criddle 1, Ryley Holland 12, Tyler Sutton 18, Ryker Player 13, Landon Johnson 10, Harmon Brown 7, Keegan Park 5.
NORTH FREMONT 46, FIRTH 44: At St. Anthony, the 2A defending state champion Huskies held off a late charge by Firth to advance to the 2A District 6 title game.
They’ll play the winner of Monday’s Ririe vs. Firth game on Wednesday.
NORTH FREMONT 46, FIRTH 44
Firth 12 10 9 13 — 44
North Fremont 11 11 17 7 — 46
FIRTH — Jaxon Howell 3, Canon Carpenter 7, A. Jacobson 1, T. Jacobsen 19, Erickson 12, Athan Bloomquist 2.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Hess 11, Jordan Lenz 14, Luke Hill 12, Max Palmer 9.
Other scores
4A District 6
Blackfoot 48, Bonneville 37
1A Division II District 5-6
Mackay 56, Rockland 25
Wrestling3A District 6 championships
At Teton HS
Teams: 1. South Fremont 471 2. Sugar-Salem 332 3. Teton 255.5
98: 1. Ryker Simmons (SF), 2. Remy Baler (T), 3. David Green (SF).
106: 1. Dillon Gneiting (SF), 2. Sam Rasmussen (T), 3. Sione Tavarez (SF).
113: 1. Tristen Brown (SS), 2. Tyler Sachse (T), 3. Mitchell Hansen (SF).
120: 1. Gustavo Carranza (SF), 2. Colton Egbert (T), 3. Kolby Clark (SF).
126: 1. Tuffy Briggs (SF), 2. Kyler Singleton of (SS), 3. Tucker Hill (T).
132: 1. Hunter Hobbs (SF), 2. Skyler Klingler (SS), 3. Carson Miller (SF).
138: 1. Beau Hackworth (SF), 2. Bridger Norman (SS), 3. Kiowa Jeppesen (T).
145: 1. Daxton Zollinger (SS), 2. Jackson Coverley (SF), 3. James Fullmer (T).
152: 1. Dalton Lerwill (T), 2. Cesar Tavarez (SF), 3. Jacob Neal (SS).
160: 1. Tristan Olson (SF), 2. River Eddins (SF), 3. Drake Wood (SS).
170: 1. Cody Tillery (SS), 2. Trey Wilson (SS), 3. Bo Ward (SF).
182: 1. Browning Bennion (SS), 2. Carson Roberts (SS), 3. Josh Wright (T).
195: 1. Sawyer Hobbs (SF), 2. Kyler Dalling (SS), 3. Marco Tzompa (T).
220: 1. Braxton Kunz (SF), 2. Braxton Peebles (SS), 3. Antonio Ramirez (SF).
285: 1. Kenneth Copley (SS), 2. Bryan Popocatl (SF), 3. Dawson Kaufman (T).