At Chubbuck, Rigby fell to Highland 10-9 in the 5A District 5-6 championship softball game on Thursday.
It was the fourth consecutive title for the Rams.
Rigby scored three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings after Highland jumped ahead 9-3 through five innings. The Trojans' seventh-inning run began after Courtney Woodhouse and McKenzie Mecham scored, cutting the deficit to 10-8.
Shayla Cherry brought the Trojans within one after she connected on an RBI single.
Shylee Mann ended the game after inducing two pop outs. The Trojans left the game-tying run stranded at second base.
Rigby (14-12) plays the top-seeded squad from District 3 at state on May 17 at Post Falls High.
HIGHLAND 10, RIGBY 9
Rigby 2 0 0 0 1 3 3 — 9 8 4
Highland 3 1 2 2 1 1 x — 10 13 7
RIGHBY — Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 3.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Siena Hall 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-5, Abigail Wilkins 3-5. 2B: Ruby Gneiting. 3B: Wilkins. RBI: Cherry, Gneiting 2, Wilkins 2, Courtney Woodhouse.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Makayla Mauger 6.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Shylee Mann 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 4-5, Mauger 3-3, Alora Teel 2-2. 2B: Frasure. HR: Mauger. RBI: Teel, Kaili Sneddon, Mauger 5, Adi Glenn, Mann.
WEST JEFFERSON 11, FIRTH 1: At Terreton, West Jefferson made the most of home field advantage in the Nuclear Conference tournament championship game, winning a mercy-rule shortened game 11-1 over the rival Cougars at West Jefferson High School.
Firth (14-13) drew first blood in the second inning on a triple by Kylee Barker and an RBI from Megan Jolley, but West Jefferson (20-4) struck back with 10 runs over the next three innings. The Panthers' offense got multi-hit games out of Makiah Rogers, J'Mae Torgerson, Tyra Pancheri, Kyla Johnson and Kynlee Newman.
Johnson made it stand up from the pitching circle, allowing one hit against six strikeouts.
The Panthers will next play at Moscow High School in the opening round of the state tournament on May 17, and Firth will have a play-in game against the District 5 runner-up this weekend.
WEST JEFFERSON 11, FIRTH 1
Firth 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 1 4
WJ 0 2 3 5 1 — 11 12 1
FIRTH — Pitcher: Megan Jolley 4.2 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 3B: Barker. RBI: Jolley.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitcher: Kyla Johnson 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Makiah Rogers 2-3, J'Mae Torgerson 3-3, Tyra Pancheri 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Kynlee Newman 2-3. 2B: Torgerson, Newman 2, Pancheri 2. RBI : Newman 3, Torgerson 2, Johnson, Baylee Mason, Pancheri, Rogers.
RIGBY 1, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Pocatello, Taylor Sheppard pitched a complete-game shutout over the Titans in 5A District 5-6 tournament play and Sheppard drove home the game's only run with what proved to be a game-winning double in the fourth inning. Thunder Ridge's Chloe Hawkes led all batters with a perfect 3 for 3 day at the plate.
RIGBY 1, THUNDER RIDGE 0
TR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 6 2
Rigby 0 0 0 1 0 0 x - 1 2 0
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading Hitters: Chloe Hawkes 3-3, Kalli McLaren 2-3. 3B: Hawkes
RIGBY — Pitcher: Taylor Sheppard 7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading Hitters: 2B: Sheppard. RBI: Sheppard.
BLACKFOOT 12, BONNEVILLE 10: At Blackfoot, 4A District 6 tournament host and top-seeded Blackfoot gave the home fans a reason to jump for joy when Tylar Dalley blasted a walk-off home run to cap a slugfest victory over Bonneville in an elimination game. The Bees scored four in the top of the seventh and led 10-9 entering the inning before Yancey's heroics.
BLACKFOOT 12, BONNEVILLE 10
Bonneville 0 4 0 0 2 0 4 — 10 12 1
Blackfoot 4 1 2 0 0 2 3 — 12 15 3
BONNEVILLE — Pitcher: Elliot 6.1 IP, 15 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading Hitters: Baker 2-4, Elliot 2-4, Taylor 2-4, F. Carter 2-4. 2B: Baker, Taylor. 3B: M. Harrigfeld, F. Carter. HR: Radford. RBI: Lemons, Radford 2, Carter 4, Elliot, A. Harrigfeld 2.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Maggie Hepworth 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB; Kymber Wieland 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading Hitters: Kyah Henderson 3-3, Ahna Yancey 3-5, Chloe Cronquist 2-5, Tylar Dalley 2-4, Malia Taufu'I 2-4. 2B; Cronquist, Henderson, Yancey, Taufu'i. HR: Cronquist, Dalley. RBI: Cronquist 5, Dalley 2, Yancey 2, Henderson, Taufu'i.
SUGAR-SALEM 18, MARSH VALLEY 7: At Moreland, the Diggers dug out of an early 6-3 hole with 13 runs in the third inning, turning a three-run deficit to the Eagles into a blowout runaway win at Snake River High School in a 3A regional play-in game, staying alive in their pursuit of a state playoff berth.
Brooke Sanderson had a perfect day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with five RBIs. Teammatges Shayla Dopp, Oliva Crapo, Sydney Bradshaw, Bailey Clay and Kennedy Chambers combined for 14 more hits and 12 more RBIs in the win.
The Diggers (13-13) will next be in action Saturday against Filer with the winner of that game joining Mountain Rivers Conference champ South Fremont at the 3A State Championships in Coeur d'Alene on May 17.
SUGAR-SALEM 18, MARSH VALLEY 7
Marsh Valley 033 10 — 7 5 0
Sugar-Salem 12(13) 2X — 18 20 0
MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: Gibson 2.1 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Williams 1.2 IP, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading Hitters: RBI: Hawkes 3, Wilding 2, Young, Farley.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 2.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Talea Choffin 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading Hitters: Shayla Dopp 3-4, Olivia Crapo 2-4, Sydney Bradshaw 3-3, Bailey Clay 3-3, Kennedy Chambers 3-4, Brooke Sanderson 3-3. 2B: Bradshaw 2, Clay 2. 3B: Chambers: RBI: Sanderson 5, Clay 4, Chambers 3, Sunny Bennion 2, Bradshaw, Choffin, Crapo, Dopp.
Baseball
SOUTH FREMONT 9, SNAKE RIVER 1: At Blackfoot, the Cougars made it one step closer to the 3A State Championships on Thursday, blasting out to an early lead over Snake River (9-16) with five runs in the second and three more in the third.
South Fremont (21-5) rode the hot pitching arms of Sawyer Klinger and Bryan Popocatl to victory, as the pair surrendered just three hits to the Panthers. Karter Yancey had a homer and 3 RBIs in the win, and Popocatl added two more RBIs in the win.
South Fremont advances to Saturday's state play-in game against Filer, with the winner of that game scheduled to open the state tournament against Homedale on May 16 at Melaleuca Field.
SOUTH FREMONT 9, SNAKE RIVER 1
Snake River 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 1
South Fremont 1 5 3 0 0 0 x — 9 7 1
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Payton Brooks 1.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Goodwin 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.
SOUTH FREMONT — Sawyer Klinger 5.0 IP, 1 H, 3 K, 0 BB; Bryan Popocatl 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading Hitters: 2B: Hollist, Se. Klinger, Maupin. HR: Ka. Yancey. RBI: Ka. Yancey 3, Popocatl 2, Ky. Yancey, Se. Klinger, Hollist.