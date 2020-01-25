At Idaho Falls, in a battle of boys basketball conference leaders, Rigby held off Idaho Falls 68-57 on Saturday as Britton Berrett led the way with 26 points, which included four 3-pointers.
Brycen Uffens added 13 points for the Trojans and Keegan Thompson grabbed 13 rebounds.
Idaho Falls (10-4) hosts Shelley on Wednesday. Rigby (14-1) hosts Bonneville on Monday.
RIGBY 68, IDAHO FALLS 57
Rigby 17 7 18 26 — 68
Idaho Falls 12 12 7 26 — 57
RIGBY — Britton Berrett 26, Brycen Uffens 13, Keegan Thompson 8, Ethan Fox 3, Christian Fredericksen 6, Kade DaBell 5, Kaden Miller 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Keynion Clark 21, Dylan Seeley 14, Spencer Moore 13, Jaxon Sorenson7, Carter Rindfleisch 2.
SKYLINE 49, MOUNTAIN HOME 39: At Mountain Home, Cade Marlow scored 22 points and Cruz Taylor added 12 as the Grizzlies won a nonconference game.
Skyline (4-12) hosts Blackfoot in a key 4A District 6 game on Wednesday.
SKYLINE 49, MOUNTAIN HOME 39
Skyline 12 10 9 18 — 49
Mountain Home 6 11 6 16 — 39
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 1, Raleigh Shippen 10, Bentley Carter 2, Cade Marlow 22, Eli Ames 2, Cruz Taylor 12.
MOUNTAIN HOME — Bethel 15, Mann 2, Bunkley 8, Mosely 8, Wright 6.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, BLACKFOOT 49: At Blackfoot, the Titans pulled away in the second half as Lloyer Driggs scored 15 points in the nonconference game.
Thunder Ridge (6-9) is at Highland on Wednesday. Blackfoot (5-8) is at Skyline on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, BLACKFOOT 49
Thunder Ridge 4 22 12 23 — 61
Blackfoot — 12 10 11 16 — 49
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 15, Tao Johnson 11, Tyler Godrey13, Jordan Brizza 2, Dutch Driggs 3, Jay Scoresby 4, Kayden Toldson 10, B. Craig 3.
BLACKFOOT — Reece Robinson 23, Jett Shelley 11, Brayden Wright 2, Jace Grimmett 1, Isiah Thomas5, Jayden Wistensen 3, Carter Layton 4.
Girls basketballTETON 60, SOUTH FREMONT 42: At St. Anthony, Teton broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to earn the Mountain Rivers victory. Waklee Kunz netted 27 points and Cambrie Streit added 18.
Karlee Thueson led South Fremont with 15 points.
South Fremont (6-13, 0-3) is at Snake River on Tuesday. Teton (14-5, 2-1) hosts Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.
TETON 60, SOUTH FREMONT 42
Teton 17 10 14 19 — 60
South Fremont 6 15 18 3 — 42
TETON — Kinley Brown 8, Aspen Lasson 3, Waklee Kunz 27, Cambrie Streit 18, Abigail Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 2.
SOUTH FREMONT — Tyleigh Hill 9, Kinley Geisler 6, Karlee Thueson 15, JC Pope 3, Rylie Neville 9.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 39: At Mackay, the Miners took a double-digit lead at the half and held off the Warriors.
Brenna McAffee scored 11 points and Riley Moore added 10 for Mackay.
Joanna Hayes topped Watersprings with 16 points.
Watersprings (4-12, 4-7) hosts Rockland on Tuesday. Mackay (12-4, 4-1) hosts North Gem on Thursday.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 39
Watersprings 9 8 12 10 — 39
Mackay 16 16 7 12 — 51
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 2, Joanna Hayes 16, Rylee Mathison 2, Abigail Yadon 12, Jessica Merkle 2, Angie Gomez 5.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 10, Alana Christensen 4, Chloe Fullmer 6, Trinity Seefried 4, Megan Moore 8, Halle Holt 8, Brenna McAffee 11.
ScoresGirls basketball
Rockland 51, Leadore 23