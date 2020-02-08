At St. Anthony, the Ririe High School girls basketball team defeated North Fremont 44-32 in Saturday’s 2A District 6 tournament semifinal game at South Fremont to extend its win streak to eight and advance to Tuesday’s title game.
This makes the eighth consecutive district title game appearance for Ririe, which has several new faces on its varsity roster this year as well as a new head coach in Jake Landon.
“It’s a privilege to be able to step in to such a great program with the tradition we have here,” Landon said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to try to continue that.”
Landon added that the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs watched No. 4 seed North Fremont play earlier in the week to prepare. He said North Fremont’s Ellie Miller, who had 11 points Saturday, is a great player and the Huskies are well coached and have much intensity. The win, he said, came down to keeping the pressure on and playing well defensively.
Graycee Litton added 12 points for North Fremont (9-14), which plays Firth in Monday’s elimination game. Sara Boone had 16 points and Breyer Newman added 15 for Ririe (14-8), which plays Monday’s winner for the title on Tuesday.
RIRIE 44, NORTH FREMONT 32
North Fremont 9 10 10 3—32
Ririe 6 15 12 11—44
NORTH FREMONT—Graycee Litton 12, Ellie Miller 11, Brylie Greener 4, Mariah Hoffner 2, Shelby Reynolds 3.
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 15, Skylee Coles 3, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 16, Dallas Sutton 4, Maggie Ball 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 59, MADISON 40: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans defeated Madison in Saturday’s 5A District 5-6 tournament elimination game.
With the win, the No. 2 seeded Titans (16-8) advance to play No. 1 seeded Rigby in Tuesday’s district championship game at Rigby. The Trojans defeated the Titans on Thursday 49-48 in the semifinals. No. 4 seeded Madison ends the season 7-16.
Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said Rigby was present Saturday to scout the game.
“(Madison head coach) Traci (Peterson) does a fantastic job of getting her teams prepared,” Spencer said. “I was pretty proud of the girls for being mentally strong.”
Macie Gordon had 23 points and went 11-for-14 from the free throw line for Madison. Aspen Caldwell had 16 points and Paige Clark added 11 for Thunder Ridge.
THUNDER RIDGE 59, MADISON 40
Madison 6 7 7 20—40
Thunder Ridge 12 12 19 16—59
MADISON—Gillette 2, Macie Gordon 23, Cook 5, Blair Gordon 1, Sidney Parker 3, Parkinson 6.
THUNDER RIDGE—McKenzie Detonancour 2, Sierra John 3, Aspen Caldwell 15, Paige Clark 11, Halle Kunz 2, Lauren Davenport 8, Avery Turnage 5, Halli Smith 8, Kennedy Stenquist 5.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 27: At Hillcrest, the Miners defeated Watersprings in a semifinal to reach the 1A Division II District 5-6 championship game.
It was the first game in eight days for the Miners. Mackay coach Kashia Hale said the Miners spent all week pushing each other playing 5-on-5 to prepare.
Joanna Hayes had 16 points and Abigail Yadon added 11 for Watersprings (5-14), which plays North Gem in an elimination game Tuesday. Riley Moore and Trinity Seefried had 15 points each to lead Mackay (15-4), which plays Rockland in Thursday’s championship game.
MACKAY 51, WATERSPRINGS 27
Watersprings 6 4 6 11—27
Mackay 13 13 15 10—51
WATERSPRINGS—Joanna Hayes 16, Abigail Yadon 11.
MACKAY—Riley Moore 15, Alana Christensen 1, Trinity Seefried 15, Megan Moore 10, Chloe Fullmer 10.
BLACKFOOT 55, IDAHO FALLS 44: At Skyline, No. 2 seeded Blackfoot advanced in the 4A District 6 tournament with a win over No. 5 seed Idaho Falls in an elimination game.
Idaho Falls coach David Vest said it was a great game with multiple lead changes. Blackfoot led by single digits until the last 90 seconds when the Tigers had to foul, and the Broncos made their free throws. Blackfoot finished the night 13-for-19 from the foul line while Idaho Falls went 7-for-12.
Tenleigh Smith had 13 points, Isabelle Arave had 12 and Hadley Humpherys added 11 for Blackfoot (16-7), which plays Hillcrest in Monday’s elimination game. Calyn Wood had 12 points to lead Idaho Falls, which ends the season 5-18.
BLACKFOOT 55, IDAHO FALLS 44
Idaho Falls 7 8 20 9—44
Blackfoot 15 9 12 19—55
IDAHO FALLS—Alexis Adams 3, Morgan Tucker 8, Kennedy Robertson 6, Calyn Wood 12, Abbey Corgatelli 6, Cassidy Sanders 1, Macy Cordon 4, Aubree Duffin 4.
BLACKFOOT—Tenleigh Smith 13, Isabelle Arave 12, Praire Caldwell 6, Kianna Wright 7, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 11.
HILLCREST 40, SHELLEY 35: At Skyline, No. 4 seeded Hillcrest edged No. 6 seeded Shelley in a 4A District 6 elimination game.
Hillcrest was down two players, Abigail Parker (concussion) and Aspen Cook (foot). Sisters Macy and Trynity Larsen combined for 28 points for the Knights (12-2), who play No. 2 seeded Blackfoot in Monday’s elimination game at Hillcrest.
Clara Benson had 13 points to lead Shelley, which ends the season 1-21.
HILLCREST 40, SHELLEY 35
Shelley 9 5 12 9—35
Hillcrest 10 12 5 13—40
SHELLEY—Kidman 2, Arzola 12, Christensen 1, Benson 13, Leckington 2, Ottley 2, Peebles 3.
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 1, Macy Larsen 12, Trynity Larsen 16, Hallie Carlson 4, Sam Friar 4, Brooke Cook 3.
FIRTH 40, WEST JEFFERSON 37 OT: At St. Anthony, Firth hit 6 of 6 free throws in overtime to down the Panthers and remain alive in the 2A District 6 tournament at South Fremont High.
Hailey Barker finished with 11 points for the Cougars (14-7). Eliza Anhder led West Jefferson (13-11) with 13 points.
Firth plays North Fremont on Monday in another elimination game.
FIRTH 40, WEST JEFFERSON 37 OT
Firth 2 13 7 10 8 — 40
West Jefferson 11 5 11 5 5 — 37
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 2, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 5, Kiley Mecham 6, Nicole McKinnon 6, Megan Jolley 8, Hailey Barker 11.
WEST JEFFERSON — Mallory Barzee 11, Carlee Johnson 3, Saige Moss 6, Lacey Dalling 2, Eliza Anhder 13, Kimber Mecham 2.
Boys basketballSOUTH FREMONT 75, WEST JEFFERSON 48: At Terreton, Tag Bair led four Cougars with double-figure scoring totals in a nonconference win over West Jefferson.
Bair had 17 points, Carsen Draper had 14 points, Jace Neville had 13 points and Dallin Orme had 10 points for South Fremont (10-8), which snapped a three-game skid with the win.
The Cougars play Wednesday at Teton.
SOUTH FREMONT 75, WEST JEFFERSON 48
South Fremont 19 20 14 22—75
West Jefferson 12 9 11 16—48
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 10, Bridger Erickson 5, Carsen Draper 14, Talon Maupin 3, Kaimen Peebles 9, Bridger Poulsen 2, Ryker Hurt 2, Jace Neville 13, Tag Bair 17.
WEST JEFFERSON—Jael Garcia 16, Straton Mortron 2, Braiden Larsen 5, Landen Larsen 7, Caleb Hall 2, Tristan Sauer 5, Jaden Burtenshaw 3, Branson Morton 8.
Other scores
Boys
Malad 58, Ririe 38
WrestlingRirie wins Challis Invitational/Mario D’Orazio Memorial: At Challis, Ririe won the team title at the annual Challis Invitational/Mario D’Orazio Memorial tournament.
The Bulldogs had a winning total of 213 points and had two individual champions: Tye Sherwood at 138 and Tyson Thacker at 152. Six other Ririe wrestlers placed: Austin Machen was fourth at 98, Connor Parkinson was third at 106, Tanner Smith was second at 145, Dan Schwendiman was third at 160, Danny Romander was second at 170 and Gabe Sommers was third at 195.
South Fremont, which placed sixth with 125 points, had three wrestlers place. Ryker Simmons won the 98-pound title, Tuffy Briggs was second at 126 and River Eddins was second at 160. Teton, which was seventh with 124.5 points, had four wrestlers place. Remy Baler was third at 98, Sam Rasmussen was second at 106, Colton Egbert third at 120 and Dalton Lerwill second at 152.
Bonneville, in eighth place with 119 points, had two wrestlers place. Kaiden Hansen was second at 220 and Alexander Woodland was second at 285. Firth, ninth place with 112 points, had four wrestlers place. Gage Vasquez was second at 113, Nicholas Perkins was third at 152, Brandon Richards was third at 182 and Jaime Ortiz was third at 220.
Shelley, which placed 11th with 98.5 points, had three wrestlers place. Shelley’s Kyle DeRoache won the 113-pound title, Kolton Stacey won the 120-pound title and Hayden Hokanson was fourth at 170. West Jefferson, 12th place with 92 points, had a fourth-place medal from Teagan Hansen at 145, a third-place medal at 170 from Jared Roundy and a second-place medal at 182 from Bubba Summers.
Host team Challis was 14th with 72 points and got a second-place medal at 138 from Kasen Hohnstein.
THREE SOUTH FREMONT WRESTLERS WIN TITLES AT WEISER INVITATIONAL: At Weiser, South Fremont was the lone District 6 representative at the annual Weiser Invitational, but the Cougars came away with three individual titles. Dillon Gneiting won at 106, Tristan Olson won at 160 and Sawyer Hobbs won at 195.
SUGAR-SALEM LEADS WAY AT DICK FLEISHMANN DUALS: At Pocatello, the Diggers had the best finish of District 6 teams at the annual Dick Fleischmann Duals.
The Diggers went 5-2, beating Marsh Valley 51-31, North Fremont 48-40, Pocatello 66-15, Preston 63-15 and Thunder Ridge 45-39 and falling to Highland 57-24 and Century 40-39. Four Sugar-Salem wrestlers went undefeated with seven wins each: Tristen Brown at 113, Browning Bennion at 182, Carson Roberts at 195 and Kenneth Copley at 285.
Thunder Ridge went 3-2, beating Mountain Home 60-24, Nampa 49-31 and Snake River 48-38 and falling to Sugar-Salem 45-39 and to Eagle 48-40. Three Titans went undefeated: Garrett Roedel with four wins at 182, Kaden Ramos with five wins at 120 and Caden Hall with five wins at 132.
North Fremont went 1-6, defeating Hillcrest 48-30 and falling 60-28 to Eagle, 48-28 to Jerome, 45-36 to Mountain Home, 54-30 to Nampa, 52-36 to Snake River and 48-40 to Sugar-Salem. Three Huskies went undefeated: Kohl Nielson with seven wins at 132, Riggen Cordingley with six wins at 170 and Hayden Maupin with six wins at 160.
Hillcrest, which lost to Highland 78-12, North Fremont 48-30, Century 81-0 and Pocatello 44-30, had three wrestlers go undefeated with two or more wins: Lorenzo Luis with three wins at 152, Taylor Call with two wins at 98 and Samuel Luis with two wins at 113.