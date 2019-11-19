At Firth, Firth rallied in the final minute to defeat Aberdeen 43-42 in a girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Cassi Robbins hit the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Cougars the win in the season opener.
“It was a great comeback,” coach Sharla Cook said. “The team played well together.”
Firth (1-0) hosts South Fremont today.
FIRTH 43, ABERDEEN 42
Aberdeen 10 9 7 16 — 42
Firth 15 6 7 15 — 43
ABERDEEN — Elizabeth Serna 5, Yasmin Ortiz 11, Courtney Phillips 7, Hope Driscoll 15, Ellie Watson 2, Vanessa Hernandez 2.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 12, Hailey Gee 12, Kiley Mecham 4, Nicole McKinnon 2, Megan Jolley 3, Haley Barker 10.
BONNEVILLE 60, SHELLEY 21: At Shelley, the trio of Sadie Lott, Makayla Sorensen and Sydnee Hunt combined to score 47 points for Bonneville in a conference win.
“We played really good defense,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said. “We were really aggressive and ran the floor really well.”
Lott had 19 points while Sorensen and Hunt each had 14 for the Bees (2-0, 1-0), who host Rigby on Thursday.
Shelley (0-2, 0-1) host Preston on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 60, SHELLEY 21
Bonneville 16 20 21 3—60
Shelley 3 4 5 9—21
BONNEVILLE—Sadie Lott 19, Makayla Sorensen 14, Brooklyn Cunningham 9, Sage Leishman 2, Sydnee Hunt 14, Maddi Pettingill 2.
SHELLEY—Kidman 2, Arzola 6, Williams 3, Wattenbarger 2, Peebles 6, Leckington 2.
MADISON 50, HILLCREST 32: At Hillcrest, Madison’s height proved to be too much for Hillcrest in its first game of the season.
Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said the Bobcats had several blocks.
“They’ve got three kids 6 foot that start for them,” Sargent said. “We’d drive in and get our shot blocked over and over again.”
Macey Larsen had 11 points to lead Hillcrest (0-1), which plays Thursday at Teton. Madison (1-1) hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
MADISON 50, HILLCREST 32
Madison 13 7 12 18—50
Hillcrest 12 9 6 5—32
MADISON—McKenzie 2, Jensen 6, Collette 2, Cordon 16, Cook 6, Dow 9, Parker 6, Parkinson 3.
HILLCREST—Macey Larsen 11, Trinity Larsen 6, Halle Carlson 3, Abigail Parker 5, Brooke Cook 7.
RIGBY 59, IDAHO FALLS 18: At Rigby, the Trojans began the season with a dominating nonconference win over Idaho Falls.
Rigby coach Troy Shippen said his team had good shot selection.
“We had good open shots,” Shippen said.
Idaho Falls coach David Vest had high praise for Rigby’s Tylie Jones.
“Jones is a great player and it showed,” Vest said. “She was hard to defend.”
Jones had 17 points and Brooke Donnelly added 12 for Rigby (1-0), which plays Thursday at Bonneville.
Cassidy Sanders had seven points for Idaho Falls (0-1), which plays Thursday at Madison.
RIGBY 59, IDAHO FALLS 18
Idaho Falls 6 8 3 1—18
Rigby 18 17 12 12—59
IDAHO FALLS— Katie Bingham 1, Kennedy Robertson 3, Callyn Wood 1, Cassidy Sanders 7, Macy Cordon 2, Aubree Duffin 2, Megan Hurst 2.
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 9, Tylie Jones 17, Halle Boone 3, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 9, Kiersten Raymond 2, Brooke Donnelly 12, Anastasia Kennedy 2.
TETON 52, WEST JEFFERSON 26: At Driggs, Teton jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter and pulled away.
Three players finished in double figures led by Waklee Kunz with 16 points.
Teton (2-0) plays at Ririe today.
TETON 52, WEST JEFFERSON 26
West Jefferson 10 5 4 7 — 26
Teton 22 9 14 7 — 52
WEST JEFFERSON — S. Anhder 2, Barzee 4, Moss 13, Mebelie 2, E. Anhder 2, Pancheri 2
TETON — Kinley Brown 6, Waklee Kunz 16, Saraee Olivas 2, Cambrie Streit 10, Abby Thomas 7, Annalea Brown 11.