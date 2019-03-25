At Melaleuca Field, Chandler Robinson’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh scored Nick Layland with the winning run as Skyline defeated Madison 10-9 on Monday afternoon.
Madison trailed 7-3 in the third, but rallied with a five-run fifth. The Bobcats eventually tied the game at 9-9 in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to center by Jaden Schwab, but the Grizzlies responded in the bottom of the inning.
Logan Taggart got the win in relief for Skyline, which has won three straight to improve to 3-1. The Grizzlies are at Minico on Thursday.
Madison (0-2) plays Minico at Timberline High on Thursday at 1 p.m. and then plays Timberline at 6 p.m.
SKYLINE 10, MADISON 9
Madison 0 0 3 0 5 0 1 – 9 11 4
Skyline 0 4 2 1 2 0 1 – 10 11 3
MADISON – Pitchers: Rydlach 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Berry 2.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Flanary 2.0 IP, 2, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Schwab 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Schwab 2-4, Berry 2-4, Flanary 2-3, Sutton 2-2. 2B: Sutton. 3B: Berry. RBI: Schwab 2, Berry, Pena, Flanary, Fullmer.
SKYLINE – Pitchers: Keaton Cushman 4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Logan Taggart 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K,. 4 BB. Leading hitters: Nick Layland 4-5, Chandler Robinson 3-4. 2B: Layland 2. RBI: Lanyland 2, Taggart, Easton Taylor 3, Cruz Taylor, Robinson 2.
HILLCREST 6, RIGBY 4: At Hillcrest, the Knights shut out the Trojans over the final four innings to hold on for the win. Nathan Adams picked up the win with 4.2 innings of scoreless relief.
Caleb Harris knocked in a pair of runs for Hillcrest (3-2) and Jace Hansen finished 2 for 2 with a double and RBI.
The Knights host Thunder Ridge at 3 p.m. today. Rigby (0-2) is at Capital on Thursday.
HILLCREST 6, RIGBY 4
Rigby 3 01 0 0 0 0 – 4 2 1
Hillcrest 2 2 1 0 0 1 x – 6 7 2
RIGBY – Pitchers: McGwire Jepshon 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Dayne Lounsburt 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Trey Armstrong, Connor Martin, Kolby Osborn.
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Dallin Weatherly 2.1 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 8 BB; Nathan Adams 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Hansen 2-2. 2B: Bracken Mason, Hansen. RBI: Hansen, Carson Tubb, Caleb Harris 2.