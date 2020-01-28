At Sugar City, the Shelley High School boys basketball team edged Sugar-Salem 45-42 for its first win of the season Tuesday.
The win comes five days after Sugar-Salem defeated the Russets 66-63 in overtime in Shelley.
Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said turnovers took a toll and the Diggers had a poor second quarter Tuesday.
“Their record may not be a great thing, but I think they’re putting some stuff together and their kids are working hard,” Freeman said of the Russets. “It’s good for them to bolster them moving forward and good for us to recollect.”
Braxton Miskin had 16 points for Shelley (1-12), which plays today at Idaho Falls. Hadley Miller had 13 points for Sugar-Salem (10-4), which plays Thursday at Teton.
SHELLEY 45, SUGAR-SALEM 42
Shelley 10 8 10 17—45
Sugar-Salem 12 3 10 17—42
SHELLEY—T. Bradshaw 6, T. Jensen 2, Braxton Miskin 16, J. Thatcher 8, T. Austin 5, C. Vance 8.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 6, Tanner Harris 4, Mason Guymon 2, Keyan Nead 6, Hadley Miller 13, Sam Parkinson 6, Rylan Bean 1, Kyler Handy 2, McKay Schulthies 2.
MACKAY 71, SALMON 64: At Salmon, Kyle Peterson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Miners.
Mackay (12-4) hosts Butte County today. Salmon (6-7) hosts Ririe on Thursday.
MACKAY 71, SALMON 64
Mackay 16 10 24 21 — 71
Salmon 19 13 15 17 — 64
MACKAY — Kyle Peterson 16, Nolan Moorman 9, Sereck Peterson 7, Jacoda Whitworth 9, Chase Green 18, Kolton Holt 10, Devean Lynch 2.
SALMON — Kauffman 9, Burgess 25, Telkerton 2, Caywood 9, Hobbs 21.
WATERSPRINGS 41, ROCKLAND 34: At Watersprings, Robert Canfield led the Warriors with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Rockland.
Watersprings (8-9, 3-2) hosts Leadore on Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 41, ROCKLAND 34
Rockland 6 10 6 12 — 34
Watersprings 12 10 8 11 — 41
ROCKLAND — NA
WATERSPRINGS — Robert Canfield 19, Daniel Canfield 10, Gabe Smith 7, Kaden Aldinger 5.
Girls basketball
ROCKLAND 52, WATERSPRINGS 30: At Watersprings, the Warriors finished off the regular season with a loss to Rocky Mountain Conference leader Rockland.
Abigail Yadon led Watersprings (4-13, 4-8) with 11 points.
ROCKLAND 52, WATERSPRINGS 30
Rockland 12 15 13 12 — 52
Watersprings — 5 7 12 6 — 30
ROCKLAND — Hillary Hansen 2, Charlotte Wilson 1, Evie Waite 8, Kiersley Boyer 16, Madalyn Permann 15, Ember Farr 10.
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 3, Joanna Hayes 8, Angie Gomez 4, Rylee Mathison 1, Abigail Yadon 11, Jessica Merkle 3.
RIRIE 56, BUTTE COUNTY 46: At Arco, Dallas Sutton scored 14 points and Paige Martinez added 10 for the Bulldogs in the nonconference matchup.
Kiya McAffee scored 16 points for Butte County, which opens the 1A Division I District 5-6 tournament today against Challis at Blackfoot High.
RIRIE 56, BUTTE COUNTY 46
Ririe 12 12 16 16 — 56
Butte County 8 15 15 8 — 46
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 8, Skylee Coles 8, Paige Martinez 10, Sara Boone 8, Jordan Scott 4, Dallis Sutton 14, Maggie Ball 4
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 16, Madi Kniffin 4, Anna Knight 5, Belle Beard 11, Emilee Hansen 6, Kelsey Isham 4.
SKYLINE 50, SHELLEY 34: At Shelley, Macy Olson scored 15 points for the Grizzlies in the 4A District 6 win.
Skyline (9-9, 5-5) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday. Shelley (1-18, 0-9) hosts Blackfoot on Thursday.
SKYLINE 50, SHELLEY 34
Skyline 13 13 12 12 — 50
Shelley 6 11 8 9 — 34
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 11, Taryn Chapman 9, Sophia Anderson 5, Lizzie Bialas 3, Rachel Glaser 2, Macy Olson 15, Tailer Thomas 5.
SHELLEY — Kidman 4, Christensen 4, Benson 8, Leckington 7, Wattenbarger 3, Wilson 4, Peebles 4.
HILLCREST 55, IDAHO FALLS 48: At Hillcrest, Trynity Larsen scored 19 points and Brooke Cook added 10 for the Knights, who held off a late charge by the Tigers for the conference win.
Kennedy Robertson topped Idaho Falls with 14 points.
Hillcrest (10-10, 5-5) finishes the regular season Thursday with a nonconference game at Rigby. Idaho Falls (3-16, 1-8) is at Pocatello on Thursday.
HILLCREST 55, IDAHO FALLS 48
Idaho Falls 7 7 11 21 — 48
Hillcrest 6 13 16 20 — 55
IDAHO FALLS — Alexis Adams 3, Sage Barrett 2, Morgan Tucker 9, Kennedy Robertson 14, Abbey Corgatelli 6, Cassidy Sanders 1, Macy Cordon 3, Aubree Duffin 10.
HILLCREST — Baily Jones 4, Macy Larsen 10, Trynity Larsen 19, Chrissy Olsen 5, Hallie Carlson 5, Aspen Cook 2, Brooke Cook 10.
RIGBY 52, MADISON 48 OT: At Rigby, the Bobcats rallied to force overtime in the rivalry game, but the Trojans persevered at the end to remain unbeaten in conference.
Tylie Jones netted 21 points for the Trojans (15-5, 6-0), who host Hillcrest on Thursday.
Madison (6-13, 0-7) hosts Bonneville on Thursday.
RIGBY 52, MADISON 48 OT
Madison 2 12 9 21 4 — 48
Rigby 6 15 12 11 8 — 52
MADISON — Whitney Wasden 3, Madison Jensen 4, Macie Gordon 14, Charlie Cook 8, Blaire Gordon 2, Sid Parker 13, McKell Parkinson 4.
RIGBY — Ruby Murdoch 11, Tylie Jones 21, Hallie Boone 3, Camryn Williams 5, Victoria Briggs 4, Brooke Donnelly 2, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Brindy Shipper 4.
Other scores
Girls
Thunder Ridge 58, Highland 45