At Blackfoot, Skyline scored the game-winner in double overtime to keep their season alive with a 2-1 win over Blackfoot in the 4A District 6 boys soccer tournament.
Skyline (5-9-1) will play at Hillcrest (14-3-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the winner earning District 6's second state berth and a 2 p.m. Thursday match in Caldwell.
Blackfoot (6-9-0) led 1-0 at the half thanks to a goal by Frankie Garcia 10 minutes into the game. But the Grizzlies tied it midway through the second half, setting up the eventual overtime.
“It was a rollercoaster of a season but they never mailed it in,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 3, HILLCREST 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Tigers preserved their season with a shut out win over Hillcrest.
Remi Brandley, Kendra Billman (Alexis Adams assist) and Katelyn Allen (Billman assist) scored for the Tigers (10-6-0), who will play Saturday at Bonneville in a winner-to-state, loser-out game. Hillcrest ends its season 6-11-1.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, SKYLINE 0: At Bonneville, the Bees won the match 25-14, 25-6, 25-17.
Sophie Anderson had six kills and seven digs for Skyline, Taryn Chapman added six kills. Morgan Wattenbarger recorded 11 digs.
Skyline (15-10-1, 7-2) hosts Idaho Falls today.
Cross-Country
Idaho Falls City Meet
Boys
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 19, 2. Skyline 47, 3. Thunder Ridge 65, 4. Hillcrest 118, 5. Bonneville.
Individuals: 1. Zac Bright (IF) 16:23.9, 2. Joseph Ereaux (IF) 16:41.7, 3. Seth Bingham (TR) 16:55.6, 4. Porter Elison (IF) 16:58.1, 5. Isaac Corgatelli (IF) 17:03.3, 6. Bryton Zohner (S) 17:14.9, 7. John Dewey (IF) 17:17.6, 8. Bryce Dennert (S) 17:41.7, 9. Ridge Wilding (S) 17:43.9, 10. Eli Sorensen (S) 17:44.3, 11. Carter Attebury (TR)17:45.9, 12. Austin Attebury (TR) 17:52.5, 13. Ben Behrmann (IF) 17:56.4. 14. Gabriel Smith (WS) 17:58.7, 15. Trey Corrigan (S) 17:58.8, 16. Heath Springman (IF) 17:59.4, 17. Kelson De Young (S) 18:06.9, 18. Richard Stewart (IF) 18:08.6. 19. Hunter Young (S) 18:14.8, 20. Chris Zuck (H) 18:18.5.
Girls
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 27, 2. Skyline 36, 3. Thunder Ridge 84, Hillcrest 102.
Individuals: 1. Sariah Harrison (S)19:08.9, 2. Alivia Johnson (B) 19:35.6, 3. Macy Olson (S) 19:48.3. 4. Hannah Kohler (IF) 20:15.5, 5. Jennalee Lewis (IF) 20:24.9, 6. Elanor Eddington (IF) 20:36.0, 7. Macie Chugg (TR) 20:36.3, 8. Allison Lemons (IF) 20:38.9, 9. Madi Mary (IF) 20:41.4, 10. Raegan Hart (S) 20:47.9, 11. Adria Roberts (S) 20:49.9, 12. Abbey Corgatelli (IF) 21:11.7, 13. Emma Clarke (IF) 21:16.3, 14. Kamryn Comba (IF) 21:17.7, 15. Bel Phillipp (IF) 21:29.3 , 16. Karlie Acor (H) 21:31.7, 17. Breah Hunter (IF) 21:41.6. 18. Brinley Chambers (S) 21:42.6, 19. Jennie Hinkson (IF) 21:52.8, 20. Madeline Wetsel (H) 21:58.0.