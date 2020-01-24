At Skyline, the Skyline High School girls basketball team held District 91 rival Idaho Falls scoreless in the first quarter en route to a 62-33 conference win.
The victory snapped a four-game skid by the Grizzlies.
"We know coming down the stretch our defense has gotta come to another level, especially the idea of team defense," Skyline coach Ty Keck said. "They just came to play tonight. Everything we’ve been asking them to do, they did."
Calyn Wood had 12 points and Kennedy Robertson added 11 for Idaho Falls (4-15, 2-7), which plays Tuesday at Hillcrest. Macy Olson had 14 points and Lizzie Bialas added 13 for Skyline (8-9, 4-5), which plays Tuesday at Shelley.
SKYLINE 62, IDAHO FALLS 33
Idaho Falls 0 15 11 7—33
Skyline 18 19 10 15—62
IDAHO FALLS—Alexis Adams 1, Morgan Tucker 2, Kennedy Robertson 11, Calyn Wood 12, Abbey Corgatelli 2, Cassidy Sanders 2, Lydia Keller 1, Aubree Duffin 2.
SKYLINE—Drew Chapman 3, Taryn Chapman 5, Sophia Anderson 10, Lizzie Bialas 13, Carmen Garcia 2, Macy Olson 14, Mattie Olson 10, Tailer Thomas 5.
BLACKFOOT 58, HILLCREST 48: At Blackfoot, Tenleigh Smith and Hadley Humpherys scored a combined 37 points for the Broncos in a conference win over the Knights.
Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said the Knights shot better Friday than in Wednesday’s game versus Bonneville, but let Humpherys and Smith get away from them. He added that Humpherys scored all but four of her points in the second half and that the Knights concentrated on limiting Isabelle Arave, and that’s where Smith stepped in.
“We let Tenleigh go off,” Sargent said. “She hit probably everything she shot up.”
Smith had 22 points and Humpherys added 15 for Blackfoot (14-5, 7-1), which plays Tuesday at Bonneville with the No. 1 seed for the 4A District 6 tournament on the line. Macy Larsen had 15 points and Hallie Carlson added 11 for Hillcrest (9-10, 4-5), which hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 58, HILLCREST 48
Hillcrest 14 6 16 12—48
Blackfoot 15 11 23 9—58
HILLCREST—Baily Jones 5, Macy Larsen 15, Trynity Larsen 4, Hallie Carlson 11, Abigail Parker 4, Aspen Cook 4, Brooke Cook 5.
BLACKFOOT—Tenleigh Smith 22, Praire Caldwell 4, Kianna Wright 3, Kristen Thomas 9, Gracie Andersen 6, Hadley Humpherys 15.
BONNEVILLE 51, SHELLEY 13: At Bonneville, the Bees prompted a running clock in the second quarter en route to a conference win over Shelley.
Nine players scored for the Bees, who moved to 19-0 overall, 9-0 in 4A District 6 play with the win.
Brooklyn Cunningham had 11 points to lead Bonneville, which hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday with the No. 1 seed for districts on the line. Bonneville is ranked No. 1 in Idaho’s 4A state media poll while Blackfoot is tied for No. 3.
Shelley (1-17, 0-7) hosts Skyline on Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 51, SHELLEY 13
Shelley 1 3 7 2—13
Bonneville 21 16 12 2—51
SHELLEY—Christensen 3, Williams 2, Benson 2, Leckington 3, Wattenbarger 3.
BONNEVILLE—Hannah Harker 7, Sadie Lott 5, Morgan Ehlert 6, Makayla Sorensen 6, Brooklyn Cunningham 11, Mariah Jardine 4, Sydnee Hunt 4, Sage Leishman 3, Maddi Pettingill 5.
NORTH FREMONT 54, CHALLIS 30: At Challis, Brylie Greener had a game-high 18 points in a nonconference win for North Fremont.
The Huskies took a 36-16 halftime lead thanks to a 22-point second quarter. Challis coach Kari Smith said Greener was 6-for-12 on 2-point field goals, 1-for-2 from 3-point range and 3-for-3 on free throws.
“We did concentrate on Ellie (Miller),” Smith said. “It looks like Brylie came through for them.”
North Fremont (6-11) plays today at Salmon. Zoe D’Orazio had 11 points and Olivia Farr added nine for Challis, which ends the regular season today at West Jefferson.
NORTH FREMONT 54, CHALLIS 30
North Fremont 14 22 5 13—54
Challis 6 10 3 11—30
NORTH FREMONT—Ellie Miller 7, Remi Litton 4, Dakotah Dexter 3, Chelsie Roseberry 4, Ryen Rowbury 7, Brylie Greener 18, Mariya Hoffner 4, Shelby Reynolds 7.
CHALLIS—Austyn Erickson 2, Halle Oerke 4, Olivia Farr 9, Zoe D’Orazio 11, Chele Rembelski 2, Tessa Gregory 2.
LEADORE 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 24: At Pocatello, Leadore held Grace Lutheran to eight first-half points and Mackenzie Mackay and Paige Ramsey combined for 37 points in the win.
Leadore (5-5, 4-3) hosts Rocky Mountain Conference Rockland today.
LEADORE 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 24
Leadore 15 17 13 15 — 60
Grace Lutheran 3 5 9 7 — 24
LEADORE — MacKenzie Mackay 18, Paige Ramsey 19, Lena Beyeler 4, Courtney Lovell 4, Jentry Bruce 6, Sadie Bird 8.
GRACE LUTHERAN — Trogden 8, Rodriguez 4, Grayson 8, Knape 2, Martin 1, Austin 1.
Boys basketball
NORTH FREMONT 47, FIRTH 37: At Firth, Jordan Hess and Bridger Lenz scored a combined 29 points for the Huskies in a conference win over the Cougars.
Both teams entered the game undefeated in Nuclear Conference play. Firth coach Scott Adams said the Cougars committed 26 turnovers and did not shoot well from the free throw line.
“I don’t know if their No. 1 ranking intimidated my young guys, but we just didn’t play how we prepared,” Adams said. “They deserved the win.”
Hess had 15 points while Lenz added 14 for North Fremont (12-1, 3-0), which hosts West Jefferson on Thursday. Jaxon Howell had 11 points and Taden Jacobsen added seven for Firth (6-7, 3-1), which hosts West Side today.
NORTH FREMONT 47, FIRTH 37
North Fremont 10 12 17 8—47
Firth 3 13 12 9—37
NORTH FREMONT—Jordan Hess 15, Bridger Lenz 14, Carson Dye 2, Luke Hill 5, Max Palmer 6, Paul Wynn 3, Tyler Shuldberg 2.
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 1, Jaxon Howell 11, Canon Carpenter 2, Austin Jacobsen 5, Taden Jacobsen 7, Jace Erickson 5, Athan Blonquist 6.
RIRIE 53, BUTTE COUNTY 49: At Ririe, Ryker Player led three Bulldog players in double figures with 19 points in the nonconference win.
Butte County won a December 18 matchup 71-48 over Ririe.
"Defensively we played much better," first-year Ririe coach Jordan Hamilton said.
Sage Cummins scored 18 and Bridger Hansen added 17 for the Pirates (7-7).
Ririe (4-10) is at Salmon on Thursday. Butte County is at Grace today.
RIRIE 53, BUTTE COUNTY 49
Butte County 15 11 10 13 — 49
Ririe 21 10 8 14 — 53
BUTTE COUNTY — Sage Cummins 18, Tyler Wanstrom 4, Ruger Stamos 2, Brady McAffee 8, Bridger Hansen 17.
RIRIE — Gage Sperry 3, Ryley Holland 2, Tyler Sutton 16, Brennan Wood 2, Ryker Player 19, Landon Johnson 11.
Wrestling
IDAHO FALLS 131, HILLCREST 21
170: Leo Nelson (IF) pin Kelton Kinghorn (H) 0:25. 182: Carter Manwaring (IF) by forfeit. 195: Hunter Breshears (IF) by forfeit. 220: Giovanni Espinosa (H) pin Brendan Rasmussen (IF) 5:18. 285: Landon Gneiging (IF) pin Sean Steinnetz (H) 0:50. 98: Taylor Call (H) by forfeit. 106: Perry Eddington (IF) by forfeit. 113: Samuel Luis (H) dec. Parker Baylock-Dickson (IF) 12-6. 120: Daniel Vancampen (IF) pin Dregun Wheeless-Hill (H) 5:07. 126: Justin Morris (IF) pin Zander Hartner (H) 5:38. 132: Hunter Perkins (IF) pin William Lewis (H) 2:15. 138: Teagyn Hall (IF) by forfeit. 145: Lorenzo Luis (H) pin Weston Morris (IF) 1:39. 152: McKeon Beard (IF) pin Treyjan Bissette (H) 2:00. 160: Devryn Livingston (IF) pin Jesse Murdock (H) 4:20. *Unsportsmanlike conduct: 65 points for IF.