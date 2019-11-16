At Skyline, the Grizzlies had plenty of scoring punch behind Mattie Olson (23 points) and Drew Chapman (17) to pull away from Madison 68-35 in a girls basketball game on Saturday.
Skyline put the game away with a 20-point advantage in the third quarter.
“We hit some big shots and the ball was falling for us,” coach Tyrell Keck said.
The Grizzlies are at Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
SKYLINE 68, MADISON 35
Madison 10 15 7 3 — 35
Skyline 12 26 27 3 — 68
MADISON — Jensen 5, Gillette 4, Cook 1, Dow 9, Parker 10, Parkinson 6.
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 17, Sophia Andersen 8, Lizzie Bialas 11, Rachel Graser 1, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 23, Tailer Thomas 1.
TETON 57, MALAD 24: At Malad City, seniors Cambrie Sterit and Waklee Kunz led the way for Teton in the season-opening win.
Teton hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday.
TETON 57, MALAD 24
Malad 3 7 11 3 — 24
Teton 17 18 17 5 — 57
MALAD — Jacobsen 5, Johnson 6, Peterson 2, Haycock 1, Hundell 6, erious 10.
TETON — Kim Brown 6, Waklee Kunz 17, Cambrie Sterit 23, Abby Thomas 6, Annalea Brown 5.
LEADORE 69, SHO-BAN 63: At Leadore, Paige Ramsey scored 27 points as the Mustangs held off Sho-Ban in their season opener.
Leadore trailed by eight at the half but scored 40 points in the second half
Leadore plays at Watersprings on Saturday.
LEADORE 69, SHO-BAN 63
Sho-Ban 15 22 9 17 — 63
Leadore 18 11 21 19 — 69
SHO-BAN — Nakia Appenay 16, Clara Montoya 11, Harley Jackson 32, Rylia Edmo 4.
LEADORE — Mackenzie Mackay 14, Paige Ramsey 27, Ady Matson 3, Courtney Lovell 7, Jentry Bruce 8, Sadie Bird 10.