At Idaho Falls, Jaxon Sorenson hit a 10-footer to give the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team a 53-52 win over Thunder Ridge.
The teams played to a 20-20 tie at halftime before Idaho Falls grabbed a 38-33 lead after three quarters. Thunder Ridge made a run in the fourth, climbing out of a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes and taking a 52-51 lead. Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said Sorenson got the ball with 10 seconds left in the game, went one on one full court, evaded four players and shot from the free throw line for the win.
"They were well prepared," Hart said of the Titans. "They haven’t played for a week because of all the weather last week. They were chomping to get out. You gotta have games like this whether they're conference or nonconference."
Sorenson had 19 points and four assists and Keynion Clark had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Idaho Falls (10-3), which hosts Rigby on Saturday. Lloyer Driggs had 20 points and Kayden Toldson had 15 points and six rebounds for Thunder Ridge (5-9), which plays Saturday at Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS 53, THUNDER RIDGE 52
Thunder Ridge 12 8 13 19—52
Idaho Falls 9 11 18 15—53
THUNDER RIDGE—Lloyer Driggs 20, Kayden Toldson 15, Tyler Godfrey 6, Jay Scoresby 6, Jordan Brizzee 2, Dutch Driggs 2, Tao Johnson 1.
IDAHO FALLS—Jaxon Sorenson 19, Keynion Clark 14, Carter Rindfleisch 8, Spencer Moore 7, Dylan Seeley 3, Nate Rose 2.
SOUTH FREMONT 66, AMERICAN FALLS 31: At St. Anthony, South Fremont held American Falls to single-digit scoring in all but one quarter in a nonconference win.
Tag Bair had 13 points, Kaimen Peebles had 11 points and Bridger Poulsen and Jace Neville had 10 points each for the Cougars.
"We had I think three 3s in the first quarter," South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. "That got our confidence going."
South Fremont (9-5) hosts Firth on Wednesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 66, AMERICAN FALLS 31
American Falls 8 10 6 7—31
South Fremont 20 18 18 10—66
AMERICAN FALLS—DeBrujn 6, Neidaur 4, Wilson 5, Bolgen 6, Hennish 2, Ralph 8.
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 2, Bridger Erickson 9, Carsen Draper 3, Kaimen Peebles 11, Bridger Poulsen 10, Ryker Hurt 6, Jace Neville 10, Tag Bair 13.
Girls basketball
RIRIE 60, WEST JEFFERSON 35: At Terreton, four players finished with double-digit scoring totals for Ririe in a win over West Jefferson.
The win gives the Bulldogs a regular season split with the Panthers and adds to a tight Nuclear Conference race.
"They brought it," West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said.
Sara Boone had 15 points, Breyer Newman had 11 and Skylee Coles and Jordan Scott added 10 each for Ririe (9-8, 4-2), which hosts Firth on Saturday. Kaylee Dalling had 10 points while Eliza Anhder added nine for West Jefferson (9-8, 3-2), which hosts Challis on Saturday.
RIRIE 60, WEST JEFFERSON 35
Ririe 12 18 20 10—60
West Jefferson 9 7 8 11—35
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 11, Skylee Coles 10, Paige Martinez 2, Sara Boone 15, Jordan Scott 10, Dallas Sutton 8, Foster 4, Ball 1.
WEST JEFFERSON—Carlee Johnson 3, Saige Moss 6, Kaylee Dalling 10, Trinity Smith 2, Eliza Anhder 9, Tyra Pancheri 1, Kimbur Mecham 4.
BUTTE COUNTY 65, CHALLIS 21: At Arco, Kiya McAffee led four Pirates in double-digit scoring totals in a conference win over Challis.
Butte County coach Carla Hansen said McAffee and Emilee Hansen each had double-doubles. McAffee had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Hansen had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Anna Knight came close to a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Belle Beard added 12 points for Butte County (14-5, 2-2), which hosts Ririe on Tuesday to end the regular season. Olivia Farr had nine points to lead Challis, which concludes the regular season Saturday at West Jefferson.
BUTTE COUNTY 65, CHALLIS 21
Challis 4 6 9 2—21
Butte County 18 20 17 10—65
CHALLIS—Erickson 3, Oerke 3, Strand 1, Rembolski 3, Farr 9, Gregory 2.
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 18, Maddi Kniffin 3, Anna Knight 14, Belle Beard 12, Emilee Hansen 10, Kelsey Isham 8.
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SOUTH FREMONT 12: At Sugar City, the Diggers had 11 players score and moved to 2-0 in 3A District 6 play with a dominant conference win.
Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said the Diggers gave up six points in the first four minutes then held the Cougars to six points the rest of the night.
Rylie Neville had eight points for South Fremont (6-11, 0-2), which hosts Teton on Saturday. Mardee Fillmore had 11 points to lead Sugar-Salem (17-1), which plays Wednesday at Teton.
SUGAR-SALEM 54, SOUTH FREMONT 12
South Fremotn 6 2 4 0—12
Sugar-Salem 24 13 14 3—54
SOUTH FREMONT—Hill 1, Thueson 1, Pope 2, Neville 8.
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 3, Hailey Harris 9, Liz Baldwin 4, Michelle Luke 3, Sunny Bennion 2, Kalli Bingham 4, Natalyah Nead 2, Megan Pannell 5, Mardee Fillmore 11, Macey Fillmore 6, Katie Miller 5.
FIRTH 52, SALMON 26: At Firth, every Firth player scored in a conference win over Salmon on senior night.
The Cougars honored seniors Hailey Gee and Ivy Hansen pregame. Gee ended the night with a game-high 16 points.
Kiley Mecham added 10 points for Firth (12-5, 5-1), which plays Saturday at Ririe. Hailey Pilkerton had 10 points to lead Salmon (5-12, 0-5), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
FIRTH 52, SALMON 26
Salmon 4 5 11 5—26
Firth 12 13 19 8—52
SALMON—Hailey Pilkerton 10, Ellie Tarkalson 1, Hailey Mathews 7, Faith Lafferty 5, L. Nelson 3.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 6, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 16, Kiley Mecham 10, Nicole McKinnon 2, Megan Jolley 6, Hailey Barker 6, Ivy Hansen 2.
Other scores
Boys
Madison 54, Blackfoot 44
Sugar-Salem 66, Shelley 63 (OT)
Wrestling
MARSH VALLEY 69, TETON 18
98: Remy Baler (TET) pin Tyson Lattimer, 4:22; 106: Tyler Sachse (TET) by forfeit; 113: Brady Dahlke (MV) pin Sam Rasmussen, 1:39; 120: Brock Young (MV) pin Colton Egbert, 1:16; 126: Carson Hemsley (MV) pin Tucker Hill, 0:39; 132: Tristan Smith (MV) pin Caleb Calderwood, 0:50; 138: Damon Estudillo (MV) pin Kiowa Jeppesen, 1:24; 145: Brad Benson (MV) by forfeit; 152: Jason Lattimer (MV) dec. Dalton Lerwill, 9-7; 160: Brian Gines (MV) by forfeit; 170: Jayden Mason (TET) by forfeit; 182: Easton Branson (MV) by forfeit; 195: Kole Morrison (MV) pin Marco Tzompa, 1:31; 220: Hunter McQuivey (MV) pin Abram Gonzalez, 1:25; 285: Skyler Benson (MV) by forfeit
AMERICAN FALLS 73, TETON 12
98: Grayson Williams (AF) dec. Remy Baler, 8-3; 106: Cooper Evans (AF) pin Sam Rasmussen, 5:31; 113: Tyler Sachse (TET) pin Adrian Angulo, 5:54; 120: Colton Egbert (TET) pin Jimmy Vasquez, 2:40; 126: Wrendon Osborne (AF) maj. dec. Tucker Hill, 14-6; 132: Tanner Hansen (AF) pin Caleb Calderwood, 1:58; 138: Colby Permann (AF) pin Kiowa Jeppesen, 2:46; 145: Isac Avalos (AF) by forfeit; 152: Jose Cervantes (AF) pin Dalton Lerwill, 4:44; 160: Alfredo Flores (AF) by forfeit; 170: Andrew Adkins (AF) pin Jayden Mason, 0:57; 182: Jesus Correa (AF) by forfeit; 195: Jordan Stucki (AF) pin Marco Tzompa, 1:19; 220: Wyatt Kearn (AF) pin Abram Gonzalez, 0:19; 285: Juan Rosales (AF) by forfeit
HIGHLAND 63, MADISON 17
98: Ezra Lewis (MAD) by forfeit; 106: Calvin Hewett (HIGH) pin Diego Vergara, 4:39; 113: Devin Dobson (HIGH) pin Tyke Burrell, 2:22; 120: Austin Dye (HIGH) pin Joshua Benson, 5:00; 126: Rustan Cordingley (HIGH) dec. Noah Ingram, 7-5; 132: Emilio Velasquez (HIGH) pin Jarom Ricks, 5:23; 138: Tyson Clark (MAD) pin Treagan Watson, 2:47; 145: Kael Cordingley (HIGH) dec. Jaden Smith, 6-1; 152: Kayl Corrigan (HIGH) dec. Colby Wadsworth, 6-3; 160: Bristin Corrigan (HIGH) pin Ashton Peterson, 2:49; 170: Orion Stokes (MAD) pin Luke Sidwell, 5:27; 182: Nick Galindo (HIGH) pin Hyrum Allen, 1:07; 195: Eli Anderton (HIGH) by forfeit; 220: Logan George (HIGH) by forfeit; 285: Ian Allen (HIGH) by forfeit